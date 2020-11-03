Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Bihar: Family beaten by RJD goons for not voting for the party, victim narrates ordeal in viral video

Voting for the second phase of three-phase election is currently underway in Bihar. The third and final voting will take place on 7th November. Results for the elections will be declared on 10th November.

Bihar: RJD goons thrash family for voting for BJP in second phase of polls
Screengrab of the video (Photo Credits: Twitter/Ankur Singh)
In the midst of the second phase of polling in the Bihar elections, a man named Kavindra Mahto and his family was allegedly brutally thrashed by goons, associated with the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), for not voting for the party.

As per reports, the incident took place in the Fatuha Vidhan Sabha constituency. The family, which was returning home after casting their vote, was stopped by the goons and assaulted after learning that they did not vote for RJD. Following the assault, a complaint was filed by the victim at the Fatuha police station against the unnamed accused.

In a video shared by social media activist Ankur Singh, the victim could be heard narrating his ordeal. Mahto had his vest ripped apart while his father, mother and son sustained injuries during the assault.

He recounted, “A few people wanted that we do not vote…They knew we would not vote for their party. They were angry at us and had come to harass us. We have just come after casting our vote. They wanted us to vote for the lantern symbol (election symbol for RJD).” His mother, who stood in the background, narrated, “They told us that we cannot vote for the lotus symbol (BJP) by staying in a Yadav-dominated area.”

JDU condemns the attack on the victim by RJD goons

Janta Dal (United) leader Ajay Alok hit back at the Rashtriya Janta Dal and condemned the attack on Mahto and his family.

He tweeted, “This is the true character of the party. These incidents show why people don’t vote for them.”

PM Modi slammed the ‘Yuvraj’ from ‘Jungle Raj’ era

While addressing a public gathering in Chhapra, PM Modi stated, “Today, Bihar has a government with two engines (referring to the BJP and the JDU). On the other side, there are two ‘Yuvraj’. One of them is from the ‘Jungle Raj’ era (referring to Tejashwi Yadav). ‘Jungle Raj’ refers to the dark phase in the history of Bihar under the rule of Lalu Prasad Yadav wherein hooliganism was at its peak and the RJD goons determined what’s right or wrong for people.

