Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Home News Reports ‘Coronavirus vaccine will be injected as a biometric chip to access private data’: Christian...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘Coronavirus vaccine will be injected as a biometric chip to access private data’: Christian evangelist launches anti-vaccine propaganda

Sundar Selvaraj, a Christian evangelist who owns 'Angel TV', aired a show in August this year in which he claims that the vaccine has an in-built data-stealing chip which is a 'mark of the beast'.

OpIndia Staff
Evangelist Sundar Selvaraj/ Image Source: Angel TV
34

Even as the scientists and pharma companies across the world are working towards developing vaccines to end the menace of Chinese coronavirus pandemic, a Christian evangelist group in Tamil Nadu is caught indulging in act of brainwashing innocent people through its TV channel and peddling false propaganda against coronavirus vaccine.

Sundar Selvaraj, a Christian tele-evangelist who owns ‘Angel TV’, aired a show in August this year where he claims that the Coronavirus vaccine has an in-built chip. Instigating people against the vaccination drive, Selvaraj asked people to ‘run away from the vaccine’ as it has the ‘mark of the beast’.

Selvaraj, who dresses in saffron, is known for his proselytisation activities, further says he had warned about serious danger to the world as big tech-companies are coming with a ‘chip’ in the form of coronavirus vaccine to get access to their personal data.

In his show, the evangelist claims that philanthropist Bill Gates is joining hands with GAVI – the alliance of Vaccine developers and Trust Stamp – a company which according to Selvaraj that invests in developing biometrical digital identity, to develop a biometric-chip in the form of a vaccine to bring all people into one system.

According to Selvaraj, the big-tech companies have joined hands with vaccine alliance to develop a vaccine for coronavirus. This vaccine, which he refers to as ‘mark of the beast’ is nothing but a chip that will be injected to people across the country. The biometric chip, injected as a vaccine, will have all the data of a person which will be used for carrying out financial transactions in the future, according to him.

“This is certainly the wrath of the beast the Bible has warned us about. Let me repeat one more time. If this is an ordinary vaccine, it is no harm. But if the other two forces are joining together, the digital identity and a financial transaction ability joining together… then in the name of Lord Jesus Christ I warn you today run away from it”, evangelist Sundar Selvaraj says in his show.

The Christian tele-evangelist also spreads false fears among the public saying that the purpose of injecting vaccine is to get everybody into their fold of digital transactions. Further, he says people who opt out of getting vaccinated will not be allowed to carry out any financial transactions in the future.

False propaganda against coronavirus vaccine through tele-serials

Not just his live shows, the Angel TV has also produced various other tele-series to spread false propaganda against the coronavirus drive, according to the CommuneMag report.

In one show broadcast by Angel TV, a poor woman and her child is seen watching evangelist Sundar Selvaraj making these claims on Angel TV. The child asks the visibly panicked mother what ‘grandpa’ (evangelist) is saying.

The mother, who seems to be a follower of Selvaraj, says, “Many are dying from the plague (coronavirus), isn’t it? A vaccine has been found now. But it has the chip of the mark of the beast. So we must not get vaccinated. That is what ‘grandpa’ is saying”.

In the video that is being played in the background, Sundar Selvaraj can be heard in the background saying “don’t get deceived and get spoilt”.

The show further depicts, on the day of the vaccination drive, the mother and the child is shown standing in the queue with a voiceover [of supposedly Jesus] saying, “Dear daughter Sumithra (a supposed Jesus Christ believing woman with a Hindu name), Look at the injection carefully! It is not just a vaccine. The mark of the beast is hidden in it! Pay careful attention to it! This is what you read in the book of revelation. If you take the mark of the beast, you cannot enter into the kingdom of heaven.”

After hearing to the voice of Jesus, Sumithra then asks herself, “What should I do now?” to which the voiceover (Jesus) responds, “You warn them about this”.

Sumitra then immediately turns and asks people to not get vaccinated. “As the Lord has said in the Bible, it has the mark of the beast in it”, Sumithra exclaims.

Two other ladies also join Sumitra to discuss how a pastor had warned them about such things happening. A few other villagers ask Sumithra if she had gone mad.

To which Sumithra responds by saying if the vaccine is injected to them, they would all end up in hell. The crowd then agrees to her.

Interestingly, a local politician wearing a ‘saffron’ shawl can also be seen as the organiser of the camp. In the video, the ‘saffron’ clad leader is shown yelling at Sumithra ‘forcing’ her get to vaccines. The doctor rises from his seat and also tells Sumithra that it is just a chip that is for her own good. A visibly agitated Sumithra then listens to the voice and runs away with her son.

At a time when the world is engulfed in the battle to fight out the coronavirus pandemic, this kind of fear-mongering against the vaccine is not only condemnable but also raises questions on the evil intentions of these evangelist groups, who are misguiding innocent people to stay away from the coronavirus cure.

The opposition to vaccines strangely comes not just from Christian communities but also from the Muslim community, who are averse to vaccination of any kind claiming that it is a part of a conspiracy to sterilize their children. There are several instances where health workers have been attacked and hounded out of Muslim-majority areas whenever there is a vaccination drive. Mass vaccination drives have often found resistance from Muslims, due to superstitions and a prevalent belief that the vaccines are against their religion, or may make their children sterile.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Coronavirus vaccine will be injected as a biometric chip to access private data’: Christian evangelist launches anti-vaccine propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Christian evangelist Sundar Selvaraj claims that the Coronavirus vaccine is mark of the beast, and those get it can’t enter heaven
Read more
Opinions

Why OpIndia has decided to use ‘Grooming Jihad’ instead of ‘Love Jihad’ moving forward

Nupur J Sharma -
Non-Muslim women are being groomed to accept their own subjugation at the hands of Muslim men - It is time to call it what it is - Grooming Jihad, not Love Jihad
Read more

Liberal outrage over no Muslims in Bihar’s ruling alliance hides caste realities in Indian Muslim society

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
The Pasmandas, who make up 85% of Indian Muslim society, are systematically denied a voice within their community.

Pakistan government signs a pact with radical Islamist organisation to end violent anti-France protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani government signed a pact with hardcore Islamist organisation Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) to call off the anti-France protests

Madhya Pradesh: Raid on Congress leader’s gambling den unearths illegal weapons and ammunition, booked under NSA

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The Jabalpur administration has invoked the NSA against Gajendra Sonkar and his brother Mahendra.

‘Sab yaad rakha jayega’ has actually come true for Hindus, if Kejriwal’s antics are anything to go by

Politics Nirwa Mehta -
If there is one politician who realised it faster than anyone that supporting anti-CAA protests and rioters will only anger the Hindus, it was Arvind Kejriwal.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues show-cause notice to Republic TV Editor, demands signing a bond for ‘good behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai police have now asked Republic TV's Arnab Goswami to sign a bond for 'good behaviour.'
Read more
World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
News Reports

Vasan Eye Care founder dies under mysterious circumstances, P Chidambaram allegedly used his company to launder black money

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, AM Arun was a close aide of Congress leader and former union finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.
Read more
Social Media

From whitewashing Islamist violence to plain denial and rewriting history, Swara Bhasker has come a long way

K Bhattacharjee -
Swara Bhasker claimed that photographs of Islamists attacking the Amar Jawan Memorial during the Azad Maidan riots in Mumbai are 'photoshopped'.
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan Singh was chosen by Sonia to become PM as he posed no threat to Rahul Gandhi, says Obama’s book

OpIndia Staff -
Although he referred to Manmohan Singh as wise, thoughtful and honest, Barack Obama stated that his rise to power was facilitated by Sonia Gandhi, who saw no threat to her son Rahul Gandhi from him.
Read more
News Reports

Pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee makes an insensitive remark on death of an eight-year-old girl, ‘liberals’ rejoice

OpIndia Staff -
Rathi used the news of the child's death to mock Hindus who were opposing the arbitrary ban on firecrackers on Diwali.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Bombay High Court orders Bhima Koregaon accused Varavara Rao to be treated at Nanavati Hospital at state expense

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate Indira Jaising told the court that Rao is suffering from dementia and urinary tract infection.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Human Rights Commission issues summons to Mumbai Police Commissioner over the arrest of Republic TV’s Assistant VP

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate Aditya Mishra had complained against Mumbai police commissioner over the arrest Republic TV's Assistant VP
Read more
News Reports

‘Coronavirus vaccine will be injected as a biometric chip to access private data’: Christian evangelist launches anti-vaccine propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Christian evangelist Sundar Selvaraj claims that the Coronavirus vaccine is mark of the beast, and those get it can’t enter heaven
Read more
News Reports

After HM Amit Shah’s warning to ‘Gupkar Gang’, Congress takes U-turn to distance itself from Mufti, Abdullah and co.

OpIndia Staff -
Soon after the Home Minister's tweets, the Congress party distanced itself from the earlier reports stating that it was neither a part of the Gupkar Alliance nor the six-party bloc of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in Jammu and Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

AAP government takes another U-turn: Day after Kejriwal sought lockdown permission from Centre, his deputy sings a different tune

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that no new lockdown will be imposed in Delhi, but localised restrictions may be imposed
Read more
Opinions

Why OpIndia has decided to use ‘Grooming Jihad’ instead of ‘Love Jihad’ moving forward

Nupur J Sharma -
Non-Muslim women are being groomed to accept their own subjugation at the hands of Muslim men - It is time to call it what it is - Grooming Jihad, not Love Jihad
Read more
News Reports

Haryana health minister volunteers to be vaccinated as Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin enters phase 3 trials

OpIndia Staff -
The phase 3 trial of Covaxin that will be conducted on 26,000 volunteers will be the largest clinical trial for a Covid-19 vaccine candidate in India.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces constituting ‘Gau Cabinet’ for the protection of cows

OpIndia Staff -
The first meeting of the 'Gau cabinet' will be held on November 22 on 'Gopashtami' at Cow Sanctuary in Agar Malwa district
Read more
Politics

Liberal outrage over no Muslims in Bihar’s ruling alliance hides caste realities in Indian Muslim society

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Pasmandas, who make up 85% of Indian Muslim society, are systematically denied a voice within their community.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan government signs a pact with radical Islamist organisation to end violent anti-France protests

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani government signed a pact with hardcore Islamist organisation Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) to call off the anti-France protests
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
484,501FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com