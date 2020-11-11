The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has issued orders banning Chhath Puja in public places. Chief Secretary and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) executive committee chairman Vijay Dev has ordered all DMs and DDCs of Police and all authorities concerned to ensure that the Chhath Puja rituals in November do not occur at public places, riverbanks, temples, etc.

The order has been passed to maintain social distancing regulations amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In the last few weeks, the number of cases in Delhi has increased exponentially. The government has also banned firecrackers in Delhi during Diwali stating that the increase in pollution may spike the number of Covid-19 cases. The government has said those who want to celebrate the Chhath festival can do it in their private spaces. However, they have to maintain the social distancing norms while performing rituals even on the rooftops.

Hold meetings with religious and community leaders

The Delhi government has asked DMs and DCPs to meet religious and community leaders and Chhath Puja Samitis before the festival and ask them for cooperation to maintain law and order.

Chhath’s importance in Delhi

Chhath Puja is celebrated in Delhi on a large scale by the natives of eastern UP and Bihar. This year the festival will be celebrated on 20th and 21st November. The devotees worship the Sun God at a nearby water body such as a river, pond, or tank. Last year, over 1100 ghats were marked for the festivities.