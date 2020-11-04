US President Donald Trump has won the key swing state of Florida dealing a thumping blow to Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden. While the race has not officially been called yet by most news networks, Donald Trump has a huge lead in the state that is nearly impossible to be overcome. Florida Governor slammed the news networks for not calling the state for the Republican nominee, citing it as an instance of media bias.

President @realDonaldTrump is up in Florida by almost 400,000 votes with more than 90% of precincts reporting. Why haven’t networks called the race? It’s a done deal and the refusal to recognize the obvious speaks volumes about the (lack of) objectivity of these outlets. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) November 4, 2020

White House Press Secretary also said that Florida should have been called long ago. Donald Trump leads by 3.3% of the votes with 91% of the votes having been counted.

There is NO UNIVERSE in which Joe Biden comes back in what is a 100% confirmed President @realDonaldTrump FLORIDA landslide.



This race should have been called long ago… — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 4, 2020

Trump’s victory in Florida is being credited to the significant Hispanic community in the state that showed up in large numbers at the polls. It is believed that Democrat support for the Black Lives Matter rioting did not go down well with the Hispanic community and also, the overt popularity of Communist tyrants such as Che Guevera did not sink well with the Cuban community.

Marc Caputo, a journalist who covers Florida for Politico, shared screenshots of a conversation with a top Miami Democrat who told him that the party believes that Joe Biden was blown away by the Hispanic voter surge. “Defund the police killed us,” the Democrat said.

“We must have gotten obliterated by Hispanics…. defund the police killed us,” says top Miami Dem, citing a BLM backlash



Waving Che Guevara flags, even though it was by just a few, gets lots of attention in a community that sees him as a symbol of totalitarian butchery pic.twitter.com/Wq6V5ht0DP — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) November 4, 2020

Overall, it is evident that the much demonised ‘White Supremacist’ Donald Trump won Florida due to non-white voters who refused to believe the media propaganda that the US President is a racist.

Trump wins Florida due to increased support with nonwhite voters, who I'm sure white media elites will accuse of being white supremacists within approximately 2 seconds — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 4, 2020

While Donald Trump had a sound strategy to win the Hispanic vote in Florida, Joe Biden resorted to meaningless stunts such as dancing to the tune of the popular Spanish song ‘Despacito’ at a public event. In the end, it is not surprising that the Democrat nominee failed to win their voters as rioters rampaged through the streets destroying private and public property.