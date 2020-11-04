Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Home World US Elections: Dancing to Despacito not enough learns Joe Biden as Hispanics propel 'racist'...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

US Elections: Dancing to Despacito not enough learns Joe Biden as Hispanics propel ‘racist’ Donald Trump to victory in Florida

While the race has not officially been called yet by most news networks, Donald Trump has a huge lead in the state that is nearly impossible to be overcome.

OpIndia Staff
Donald Trump wins Florida
President Donald Trump smiles during his meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
6

US President Donald Trump has won the key swing state of Florida dealing a thumping blow to Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden. While the race has not officially been called yet by most news networks, Donald Trump has a huge lead in the state that is nearly impossible to be overcome. Florida Governor slammed the news networks for not calling the state for the Republican nominee, citing it as an instance of media bias.

White House Press Secretary also said that Florida should have been called long ago. Donald Trump leads by 3.3% of the votes with 91% of the votes having been counted.

Trump’s victory in Florida is being credited to the significant Hispanic community in the state that showed up in large numbers at the polls. It is believed that Democrat support for the Black Lives Matter rioting did not go down well with the Hispanic community and also, the overt popularity of Communist tyrants such as Che Guevera did not sink well with the Cuban community.

Marc Caputo, a journalist who covers Florida for Politico, shared screenshots of a conversation with a top Miami Democrat who told him that the party believes that Joe Biden was blown away by the Hispanic voter surge. “Defund the police killed us,” the Democrat said.

Overall, it is evident that the much demonised ‘White Supremacist’ Donald Trump won Florida due to non-white voters who refused to believe the media propaganda that the US President is a racist.

While Donald Trump had a sound strategy to win the Hispanic vote in Florida, Joe Biden resorted to meaningless stunts such as dancing to the tune of the popular Spanish song ‘Despacito’ at a public event. In the end, it is not surprising that the Democrat nominee failed to win their voters as rioters rampaged through the streets destroying private and public property.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsFlorida election results
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Arnab Goswami arrested: Mumbai Police physically manhandle Republic TV chief at his residence, drags him to police station

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami physically assaulted, dragged by hair, arrested by Mumbai Police in an old 2018 closed case.
Read more
Government and Policy

Subramanian Swamy writes ‘Russia is not a friend of India’, Russian Embassy says, ‘not just friends, but Russia is a soulmate of India’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy had penned an article in the Sunday Guardian, arguing that Russia can no longer be trusted in India's conflict with China
Read more

From ‘you pay Rs 400 to become number 1’ to ‘you are a Hawala operator’: Arnab Goswami responds to Parambir Singh’s latest allegations

Media OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami challenged, "If I am indeed one of Mumbai's biggest hawala operators, and if I am, as Param Bir Singh claims, a hawala kingpin, he should place me under arrest immediately."

IIT grad who created ‘faster app’ to book Tatkal tickets got arrested because of Railways’ history with touts. Here are the details

OpIndia Explains Anurag -
The Print doesn't seem to get a simple idea that there were multiple illegalities involved, and why those rules were implemented in the first place.

Bihar: Family beaten by RJD goons for not voting for the party, victim narrates ordeal in viral video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
‘Jungle Raj’ refers to the dark phase in the history of Bihar under the rule of Lalu Prasad Yadav wherein hooliganism was at its peak and the RJD goons determined what’s right or wrong for people.

Vienna synagogue terror attack was carried out by ISIS-sympathising Islamic terrorist, confirms Austria Interior Minister

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Austria's Interior Minister Karl Nehammer has confirmed that the attack near the synagogue was carried out by an Islamic terrorist

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

IIT grad who created ‘faster app’ to book Tatkal tickets got arrested because of Railways’ history with touts. Here are the details

Anurag -
The Print doesn't seem to get a simple idea that there were multiple illegalities involved, and why those rules were implemented in the first place.
Read more
News Reports

Tagore International School makes Hindu girls wear Hijab and spread message of Islam, after it had brainwashed children about Hadiya Love Jihad case

OpIndia Staff -
Tagore International School again finds itself in trouble after making Hindu girls wear the Hijab while Eid greetings.
Read more
Crime

YouTuber Nizamul Khan kills girlfriend’s brother Kamal Sharma after he opposed their relationship, arrested: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nizamul Khan, a popular YouTuber, has been arrested by the Police in Noida for murdering the brother of his girlfriend.
Read more
Media

FIR and 65 crore defamation notice against publication, that cheered hounding of Republic TV, for reporting about Sharad Pawar-family owned paper

OpIndia Staff -
Even as folks at Newslaundry rejoiced at the systematic witch-hunting of Arnab Goswami and his news channel Republic TV, one of their own journalist and their own organisation is subjected to a similar kind of harassment
Read more
News Reports

A week after Rajiv Bajaj blamed Modi govt for ‘economic slow-down’, Bajaj Auto records highest-ever monthly sale

OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to claims made by Rajiv Bajaj, his company has made record sales in October 2020 amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Media

Rajdeep Sardesai comes as knight in shining armour for anyone who needs a platform to clarify after goofing up

Nirwa Mehta -
Rajdeep Sardesai, often fondly referred to as Michelangelo for his expertise in the art of hypocrisy, also doubles up as cleaning agent.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

World

US Elections: Dancing to Despacito not enough learns Joe Biden as Hispanics propel ‘racist’ Donald Trump to victory in Florida

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump has won the key swing state of Florida dealing a thumping blow to Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami arrested: Mumbai Police physically manhandle Republic TV chief at his residence, drags him to police station

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami physically assaulted, dragged by hair, arrested by Mumbai Police in an old 2018 closed case.
Read more
World

Donald Trump Jr. slammed for posting image with distorted map of India, ex-senior Pakistan diplomat to India calls it ‘very encouraging’

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump Jr posted the image of a world map where Jammu & Kashmir and North-Eastern part of India were shown as separate.
Read more
World

Vienna attack: Islamic terrorist was released early on terror charges in 2019, had defended himself saying he had gotten into a ‘wrong mosque’

OpIndia Staff -
The Vienna gunman, who was neutralised by police forces, had a history of being associated with Jihad.
Read more
Entertainment

Javed Akhtar files criminal defamation case against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly hurting his reputation in a Republic TV interview

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut had alleged that Javed Akhtar threatened she would have to commit suicide if she did not apologise to Hrithik Roshan.
Read more
News Reports

Gorakhpur: 12 different locations to be allotted for setting up firecracker shops in Yogi’s town

OpIndia Staff -
The Gorakhpur District Magistrate has assured strict adherence to coronavirus protocols in firecracker shops locations.
Read more
News Reports

Mathura: Four Hindus arrested after reciting Hanuman Chalisa in Eidgah Masjid to ‘promote brotherhood’

OpIndia Staff -
Four Hindus have been arrested in Mathura for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa at the Eidgah Masjid.
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood actor Vijay Raj arrested on charges of molesting a woman crew member while shooting for movie ‘Sherni’

Aditi -
Vijay Raj allegedly molested a woman crew member during the shoot of his upcoming film in Madhya Pradesh.
Read more
Government and Policy

Subramanian Swamy writes ‘Russia is not a friend of India’, Russian Embassy says, ‘not just friends, but Russia is a soulmate of India’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy had penned an article in the Sunday Guardian, arguing that Russia can no longer be trusted in India's conflict with China
Read more
Crime

YouTuber Nizamul Khan kills girlfriend’s brother Kamal Sharma after he opposed their relationship, arrested: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nizamul Khan, a popular YouTuber, has been arrested by the Police in Noida for murdering the brother of his girlfriend.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
474,096FollowersFollow
19,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com