Farmer thanks PM Modi for mentioning him during Mann Ki Baat, narrates how the passage of Farm Bills helped him

It is pertinent to note that even as Punjab farmers have launched an agitation, demanding that these acts be revoked by the Modi government, several farmers have come forward to narrate how these laws have benefitted them.

OpIndia Staff
Jitendra Bhoiji, a farmer from Dhule, Maharashtra (picture credit: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. In the latest edition of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on various topics, including the three farm bills passed by the government against which Punjab farmers are now holding a protesting – a protest which has now been hijacked by Khalistani elements.

Ever since the bills were passed in the Parliament, the government has been facing opposition regarding the bills. Long term NDA member Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had announced its dissociation from the alliance soon after the bills were passed. Several attempts were made to spread misinformation around the bills. This was followed by protest rallies and demonstrations held by ‘farmers‘ and supported by the opposition parties. However, the protests have failed to pressurise the government into backtracking on the farm bills so far.

PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat speech came just as the issue has been raked up once again as ‘farmers’ from Punjab and Haryana have marched towards the national capital to protest against the farm bills.

During his Mann Ki Baat speech, while talking about the farm bills passed, PM Modi also spoke of a farmer who had used the farm bills how he decided to sell his produce to traders for the right price after the passage of the farm bills, saying that “these reforms have not only broken shackles of farmers but have also given new rights and opportunities to them”.

“You should know how Jitendra Bhoiji, a farmer in Dhule, Maharashtra used these new farms laws. He produced maize & decided to sell it to traders at the right price. The total amount agreed at was around Rs 3.32 lakhs”, said PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat.

Speaking to ANI, the farmer that PM Modi spoke about thanked the Prime Minister for the passage of the farm bills, that ended up helping him immensely.

Jitendra Bhoji, the farmer from Dhule, Maharashtra who PM Modi referred to in his Mann Ki Baat said, “I’m glad PM Modi Ji gave my example (in ‘Mann ki Baat’ today). I was cheated by a trader from Madhya Pradesh. With the help of new farm laws, I filed a complaint regarding it and immediate action was taken”.

The three bills introduced by the Modi government are: The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Earlier, these reforms were announced as part of the third tranche of the economic package announced under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

The new bills give effect to the amendments proposed to the Essential Commodities Act and bring in two new central laws on trading and marketing of farm produce in the country.

The objective of the three laws is to make way for creating the Modi government’s ambitious vision of ‘One India, One Agriculture Market’. The law intends to end the monopoly of Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in carrying out the trade of farm produce in the country. 

It is pertinent to note that even as Punjab farmers have launched an agitation, demanding that these acts be revoked by the Modi government, several farmers have come forward to narrate how these laws have benefitted them.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

