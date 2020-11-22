Sunday, November 22, 2020
Home News Reports FIR filed against Netflix series ‘A suitable boy’ for hurting Hindu sentiments by filming...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

FIR filed against Netflix series ‘A suitable boy’ for hurting Hindu sentiments by filming multiple kissing scenes in temples

"Can you shoot such scenes during Azaan at a mosque? Do you have such creative freedom? Don't mistake the tolerance of Hindus as their weakness", BJP leader Gaurav Tiwari said

OpIndia Staff
8

A month after controversial Netflix series ‘A Suitable Boy’ was released, BJP leader Gaurav Tiwari has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the video-streaming platform for the show. Tiwari is the National Secretary of the BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha). The series, based on a novel by Vikram Seth was released on Netflix on October 23.

In a series of tweets, the BJP leader had confirmed the development. He stated, “In the web series of ‘A Suitable Boy’, Netflix has shown three kissing scenes, in one episode, taking place within the temple premises.” He inquired, “As per the story, a Muslim man is in love with a Hindu woman. But, why were all kissing scenes shot within the temple premises (and not mosque).” Gaurav Tiwari informed that he had filed an FIR in this case at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

While speaking to reporters, Tiwari reiterated that his objection was not to the kissing scenes but the act being shot in the temple, with Aarti happening in the background. He questioned, “Can you shoot such scenes during Azaan at a mosque? Do you have such creative freedom? Don’t mistake the tolerance of Hindus as their weakness. This is not just an insult to Madhya Pradesh but to the sentiments of Lord Shiva and his crores of devotees. You need to apologise.”

“Rani Aliyabai Holkar had dedicated the Maheshwar ghat for Shiv bhakts. 1000s of Shivlings from Pashan Yug is its identity,” he stated. Gaurav Tiwari had also slammed Netflix for using the religious site for promoting ‘love jihad’ and hurting Hindu sentiments. “I am uninstalling Netflix from my phone, are you?” he asked.

Hinduphobia of A Suitable Boy

Critical reviews of the show have pointed towards the Hinduphobic overtones of the series. Lata and Kabir share a passionate kiss in temple premises. Characters are shown repeatedly walking around in shoes and sandals near Hindu sacred idols and holy trees. There are many other such examples in the show. Needless to say, ‘A Suitable Boy’ follows all secular tropes very religiously.

As per the series, a good Hindu is a non-religious one, or religiously indifferent, at best. A religious Hindu is always uncivilized or regressive and a Muslim – religious or otherwise – is mostly reasonable and understanding. Most important of all, a Muslim is always a victim – of Hindus or his/her circumstances.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Resentment over Bru refugee settlement, fake news doing rounds and background: All you need to know about the violence in Tripura

OpIndia Staff -
Violence erupted in Tripura during protests against the settlement of Bru Refugees in Kanchanpur sub-division.
Read more
Crime

Maharashtra: Mumbai girl goes missing, family alleges local criminal Rahim Shaikh kidnapped her, accuse police of inaction

Nirwa Mehta -
According to Neha's relatives, she took her laptop bag and other things and left for office on 18th November 2020 but never returned.
Read more

JeM terrorists apprehended in Delhi had connections with Deoband and Pakistani handlers; wanted to spread Islam

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, the Delhi police had apprehended the two terrorists from Sarai Kale Khan area near Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.

Politicians, Bollywood and Underworld: The NN Vohra Committee report in 1993 highlighted the unholy nexus that broke India. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking concrete action on the Vohra Committee Report submitted in 1993 opening a can of worms.

Uttar Pradesh: Communal tension after Muslim group declares Chhath Puja land as Kabristan in Ballia

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, a village resident named Tausif had called for a ban on the Chhath puja celebrations by claiming that the land is a graveyard.

Lieutenant Kanika Rane: Two years after her husband immortalised himself fighting infiltrators at LOC, she pays this fitting tribute to him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The 29-year-old Major Rane was martyred during an operation in Kashmir in August 2018 with three other Indian soldiers — rifleman Hameer Singh, rifleman Mandeep Singh and Vikramjeet Singh.

Recently Popular

Satire

Bharti Singh resisted initially but offered full cooperation once she realised NCB officials were treating her far better than Kapil Sharma ever did: OpIndia...

K Bhattacharjee -
The NCB suspects that the widespread use of drugs also explains how movies such as Student Of The Year 2 was ever made.
Read more
News Reports

Tina Dabi and Athar Khan file for divorce: How media and politicians had turned their wedding into a spectacle to peddle their own propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi, Barkha Dutt, Kavita Krishnan and several others had congratulated Athar Khan and Tina Dabi on their interfaith marriage
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan who quit bollywood for Islam marries a Muslim cleric who was introduced to her by hatemonger Ajaz Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sana Khan married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.
Read more
World

German police barge into the house of anti-lockdown activist Dr Andreas Noack, arrest him during YouTube livestream: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Dr. Andreas Noack, was arrested by the German Police on Wednesday in what appears to be a gross violation of personal liberty.
Read more
Entertainment

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media
Read more
News Reports

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, who had attended program by Islamist PFI, now rants against ‘aggressive nationalism’

OpIndia Staff -
Ansari claimed that even before the pandemic, society had become a victim of two other pandemics, to which he referred to as 'religiosity' and 'strident nationalism'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

FIR filed against Netflix series ‘A suitable boy’ for hurting Hindu sentiments by filming multiple kissing scenes in temples

OpIndia Staff -
Gaurav Tiwari filed the FIR, saying that he is not against kissing scenes in ‘A suitable boy’, but against filming them in Hindu temples
Read more
News Reports

Resentment over Bru refugee settlement, fake news doing rounds and background: All you need to know about the violence in Tripura

OpIndia Staff -
Violence erupted in Tripura during protests against the settlement of Bru Refugees in Kanchanpur sub-division.
Read more
Crime

Maharashtra: Mumbai girl goes missing, family alleges local criminal Rahim Shaikh kidnapped her, accuse police of inaction

Nirwa Mehta -
According to Neha's relatives, she took her laptop bag and other things and left for office on 18th November 2020 but never returned.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Woman and her newborn kid die as the only ambulance in the area reached two hours late due to COVID-19 duty

OpIndia Staff -
There is only one ambulance available in the town, and it was on Covid-19 duty at a facility 50 km away, causing the delay
Read more
News Reports

French Embassy in Pakistan calls out fake news circulated by a Pakistani federal minister claiming that France is bringing new law for Muslim citizens

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan human rights minister Shireen Mazari had claimed that France will force Muslims to wear special identities like Jews in Nazi Germany
Read more
News Reports

JeM terrorists apprehended in Delhi had connections with Deoband and Pakistani handlers; wanted to spread Islam

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, the Delhi police had apprehended the two terrorists from Sarai Kale Khan area near Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.
Read more
News Reports

Politicians, Bollywood and Underworld: The NN Vohra Committee report in 1993 highlighted the unholy nexus that broke India. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking concrete action on the Vohra Committee Report submitted in 1993 opening a can of worms.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Communal tension after Muslim group declares Chhath Puja land as Kabristan in Ballia

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, a village resident named Tausif had called for a ban on the Chhath puja celebrations by claiming that the land is a graveyard.
Read more
News Reports

Lieutenant Kanika Rane: Two years after her husband immortalised himself fighting infiltrators at LOC, she pays this fitting tribute to him

OpIndia Staff -
The 29-year-old Major Rane was martyred during an operation in Kashmir in August 2018 with three other Indian soldiers — rifleman Hameer Singh, rifleman Mandeep Singh and Vikramjeet Singh.
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan who quit bollywood for Islam marries a Muslim cleric who was introduced to her by hatemonger Ajaz Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sana Khan married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
487,224FollowersFollow
20,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com