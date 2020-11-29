France, Germany, UK and all other countries we should boycott for using water cannon and tear gas

The recent protests around Delhi have brought to the forefront a terrible example of human rights abuse that has been happening in India for generations. Used by pretty much every police force in every state ever.

Media on use of water cannons

Oh dear. We don’t want a fascist govt in India that wages “war” on citizens, do we?

Did I say tear gas and water cannon have been used in every state for generations? No, no. I meant only after 2014 in BJP ruled states. I am talking about this. See what I mean?

Kerala using water cannons

Anyway. Just because the CPI(M) govt in Kerala used water cannon on protesters in Aug 2020 does not mean that CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury cannot be part of a joint statement that say use of water cannon is like waging war.

Nevertheless, it is good that we finally have a national liberal consensus against waging war on citizens by means of water cannon and tear gas. As a newly woke nation, we also have a moral responsibility to oppose other countries that carry out such atrocities. I have compiled here a brief list of such fascist regimes with which we might like to start.

(1) Switzerland (Jan 2020)

Switzerland cops using water cannons

According to NDTV, Swiss police used tear gas and water cannons on protesters against the World Economic Forum in Zurich this year. Water cannon in the harsh January cold? I demand an immediate severing of diplomatic ties with Switzerland. And India should boycott the World Economic Forum from now on.

(2) Germany (Nov 2020)

According to Bloomberg, German police in Berlin used water cannons on protesters barely two weeks ago. (Warning: Graphic images)

German Police using water cannons on protesters

And with that, Germany’s backsliding into Nazism has officially begun. I propose that the world serve an ultimatum to German Chancellor Angela Merkel right now. This time, let’s stop Germany before they invade Poland, presumably with water cannons.

(3) Italy (May 2016)

According to BBC, Italy used water cannon against housing activists in Rome in May 2016. (Warning: Graphic images)

Roman police using water cannons on protesters

Oh dear. Both Germany and Italy. I don’t like the sound of that. This time, the big powers of Europe, like France and UK, should declare war on the Axis powers before things go totally out of hand.

(4) France (Dec 2018)

According to BBC, France also used tear gas and water cannon on protesters.

French police using water cannons on protesters

It is officially time to panic. They’ve taken over France. Let us hope at least the UK will come through, like last time.

(5) United Kingdom (March 2012)

In Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK, the police also use tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters. (Warning: Graphic images)

Northern Ireland police using water cannons to disperse protesters

This is clearly the right time for India to break off diplomatic relations and impose economic sanctions on the UK. Along with France and Germany. Whatever the economic cost, we cannot deal with nations that have no regard for human rights.

(6) Israel (Jul 2020)

Israel police using water cannons

This was barely a few months ago. Israeli police used water cannons against anti-corruption protesters in Jerusalem. Can India still afford to have Israel as a technological and military partner? The moral hazards are tremendous.

(7) The Netherlands (Jun 2020)

According to Euronews, Dutch police used water cannons in June this year. (Warning: Graphic images)

The Netherlands

And the tide of fascism in Europe rises further. Any regime left in Europe which is not at “war” with its citizens?

(8) Belgium (Nov 2018)

Sadly not. According to the New York Times, Belgian police used tear gas and water cannon on protesters in Nov 2018.

Water cannons used by Belgian Police on protesters

It now looks like we have to break diplomatic ties and impose economic sanctions on the whole of Europe.

(9) Brazil (Nov 2016)

According to German state broadcaster Deutsche Welle, Brazil used tear gas and water cannon on protesters in Nov 2016.

Brazil Police using water cannons on protesters

On hearing ‘Brazil,’ a lot of people think of soccer, beaches, parties and fun. But few people know that Brazil is a fascist police state.

So, what options does India have, now that we have a moral obligation to cut ties with all of Europe and most of South America? I suggest that India move the UN for a comprehensive ban on water cannon usage, on the lines of the existing ban on biological and chemical weapons.

In fact, what is stopping water from being listed as a bio weapon or as a chemical weapon? Almost all living organisms contain water. And water is definitely a chemical. Water is a compound made of hydrogen (a flammable and explosive gas) as well as oxygen (which is part of all fires). Indeed, the chemical name for water is dihydrogen monoxide or DHMO. That sounds terrifying.

Let us take a stand against water cannons. Or, as they should rightly be called, DHMO weapons. We owe this to all of humanity.