Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Minority Chairman Urfan Mulla resigns, slams party in a letter to Sonia Gandhi

The Congress party led by the Gandhi family seems to be suffering losses after losses, and not just in electoral politics. After the drubbing in Bihar, now, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Minority Chairman, Urfan Mulla has now resigned from his post citing the lack of direction and leadership in the party.

Urfan Mulla (file photo) resigns from post of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Minority Chairman & Spox.



His letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi says, "Congress suffers from lack of org, direction & leadership. Old guards in party in Goa have miserably failed in decision making." pic.twitter.com/oorn8XZTuB — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020

According to news agency ANI, Urfan Mulla wrote a letter to interim party president Sonia Gandhi saying that “Congress suffers from lack of organisation, direction and leadership. Old guards in party in Goa have miserably failed in decision making”.

Congress in disarray, 23 senior Congress leaders write to Sonia Gandhi, slam Rahul and Priyanka, demand elections to decide party president

The resignation of Urfan Mulla is the second jolt that the Congress party has got in a matter of hours. Earlier today, 23 senior Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi expressing their displeasure in the way in which the party is functioning.

In the letter, the leaders demanded that an immediate CWC meeting be called to discuss the poll debacle in Bihar. They have reportedly also demanded organisational elections for the party president’s post be held at the earliest in the view of the electoral drubbing.

According to a Rediff report by R Rajagopalan, five CWC members confirmed to this correspondent that such a letter has indeed been sent this week. The letter reportedly points to the fact that at the peak of Bihar campaigning and even on result day, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were holidaying in Shimla instead of being with the party and leading the way.

In the letter, certain concerns were raised that the Congress leaders feel led to the debacle in Bihar. With the pandemic and Ahmed Patel, who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus, the AICC headquarters at 24, Akbar Road in New Delhi, wears a deserted look with no visible political activity.

Further, the letter seems to point towards a lack of faith in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Though the CWC had initiated the poll process, insiders feel it will once again be a unanimous/unopposed poll process. Further, their absence while on Shimla vacation has not sat well with the Congress leaders.