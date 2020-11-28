Saturday, November 28, 2020
Indo-Canadian politician Gurratan Singh, brother of Khalistani supporter Jagmeet Singh, scare-mongers about farm bills

Singh shared the video of the speech made by him in the Ontario Assembly in a tweet posted by him.

OpIndia Staff
Indo-Canadian politician Gurratan Singh indulges in scare-mongering over the farm bills passed by the Indian government
Gurratan Singh(Source: Weekly Voice)
In a shoddy attempt to internationalise India’s internal matter, an Indo-Canadian politician, Gurratan Singh, raked up the ongoing ‘farmers’ protest in New Delhi and surrounding region in the Ontario Legislative Assembly and urged the Canadian legislators to stand against what he termed as “unjust” laws by the Indian government.

Gurratan Singh was elected to the Legislative Assembly of Ontario in the 2018 provincial election. He represents the riding of Brampton East as a member of the Ontario New Democratic Party. Interestingly, he is the brother of federal New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh.

Singh shared the video of the speech made by him in the Ontario Assembly in a tweet posted by him.

“The Indian govt’s use of water cannons and tear gas on farmers protesting mass privatization of the agricultural sector and unjust reform of farming laws is appalling. They deserve respect for feeding the nation instead of being subjected to state brutality,” Singh tweeted along with the video of his speech.

“Farmers are the backbone of our society. They feed cities, and right now they are under attack in India. Folks in my riding are concerned about new laws that are passed by the Indian government that are going to hurt the farmers in Punjab, Haryana and others across India. That’s why I am asking all the members of this House to come together to stand with farmers against these unjust laws passed by the Indian government, so farmers in India can live with respect and dignity that they deserve,” Singh declaimed.

Singh was referring to the protests that have swept regions surrounding the national capital of India, allegedly by the farmers. In doing so, the Canadian politician has sought to internationalise an issue that lies strictly within the ambit of India’s internal affairs.

The farm bills passed by the Indian Government aimed to remove the middlemen from the sale and purchase of the produce, thereby profoundly benefitting farmers. But perverse individuals and political parties with vested interests, have glossed over these benefits to fear-monger about the legislations and sow seeds of doubts and apprehensions in the minds of unsuspecting farmers.

Who is Jagmeet Singh, the brother of Gurratan Singh

Jagmeet Singh, also known as Jimmy Dhaliwal, was born in 1979 to immigrant Indian parents in Canada. A lawyer-turned-politician, Singh is currently serving as leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP) since 2017 and as a Member of Parliament since 2019.

However, Jagdeep Singh is known for his support for Khalistani terrorists and has openly voiced his support for the anti-Indian Khalistanis in Canada, earning him the tag of being ‘Pro-Khalistan’.

In 2019, the controversial Canadian lawmaker Jagmeet Singh was under the radar of Indian Intelligence agencies for not only sheltering pro-Khalistani sympathisers in Canada but also for leading an anti-Indian movement more vociferously in the Americas, especially after the abrogation of Article 370.

According to the dossier prepared by the Indian intelligence officials, Jagmeet Singh, the Leader of Canada’s second-largest party, remains a ”pro-Khalistani and a pro-Pakistani” ringleader in the country despite his deep Punjabi roots.

On a specific report of India’s external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing, Singh was denied a visa in 2013 for his anti-Indian stance. The RAW has revealed in one its report that Singh had been funding Khalistani outfits, operating from Pakistan. He is also connected with prominent Khalistani and Kashmiri separatist groups based in different countries of Europe.

Reports also suggest that Jagmeet Singh is also trying to bring Khalistani and Kashmiri separatists under one umbrella in Canada. Recently he held a meeting in this connection at his residence in Ontario.

After failing to internationalise Article 370, CAA, propagandists seek to internationalise farm protests

A vile attempt to tarnish India’s image and pressurise the Indian government into revoking its decision was carried out after the passage of the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act that provisioned fast track pathway for the persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to apply for India’s citizenship.

The CAA detractors attempted to internationalise the issue, following which at least six US cities, having no bearing on India’s parliament, presumptuously moved to pass resolutions denouncing the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) and the National Register of Citizens(NRC). A similar attempt to internationalise the internal matter of the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was also attempted. However, the Indian government did not budge to the pressure and steadfastly remained committed to its decisions.

It appears that Singh is trying to pull off a similar feat by dredging up the issue of ‘farmers’ protests in Canadian Legislative Assembly.

Congress orchestrated ‘farmer’ protests saw participation from pro-Khalistan supporters

It is notable to mention that in his speech Singh did not mention about the protests being orchestrated by the principal opposition party, Congress, against the Modi government. The Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, have gone so far as to peddle anti-Modi propaganda by sharing a cunningly edited picture to allege that the current dispensation has sanctioned the use of brute force to quell the protests.

In addition to this, Singh has also been economical with truth in the Canadian Legislative Assembly. The mention of pro-Khalistan supporters marking the ‘farm’ protests was conspicuous from its absence in Singh’s speech.

Posters of Khalistani proponent Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were seen on more occasions than one during the several blockades carried out by the demonstrators in Punjab. In one of the videos that have gone viral on the social media websites, a protesters was seen gloating over the assassination of the former PM Indira Gandhi and threatening PM Modi with a similar fate.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

