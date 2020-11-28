Hindu Munnani, a religious and cultural group based out of Tamil Nadu, has warned of an imminent terror attack in the state by radical Islamists and with support from foreign soil, a report published in the RSS mouthpiece The Organiser said. The dire warning from Hindu Munnani came after the Coast Guard intercepted a boat in international waters carrying narcotics and arms hidden in the vessel.

The spokesperson of the Coast Guard had alleged that they received a tip-off, based on which they detected Sri Lankan vessel “Shenaya Duwa” on the high sea smuggling heroin worth Rs 500 crore in the international market.

Coast Guard intercept Tamil Nadu bound vessel carrying drugs in the international waters

About 99 packets of heroin, 20 small boxes of synthetic drugs, five 9mm pistols and Thuraya satellite phone set were recovered from the boat. Six crew members on the board were arrested by the Coast Guard. The interrogation of the arrested crew members has revealed a curious Pakistani connection with the smuggling.

The crew members admitted that they were smuggling drugs in the Sri Lankan vessel “Shenaya Duwa” on the high sea from a Pakistani dhow. The boat belongs to a certain Sri Lankan resident Alensu Kuttige Sinha Deeptha Sani Fernando from Negombo, and all the arrested crew members belong to Sri Lanka.

During the interrogation, it also came to light that the transported drugs were meant to be sent to Western countries, along with Australia to the southeast. The dhow was from Karachi. The seizure of drug and arms was a nine-day operation carried out by multiple Indian agencies. Now the intelligence agencies are investigating as to who were the potential recipients of the drugs in Tamil Nadu.

The report also alleges that proscribed terror group LTTE was behind the smuggling of drugs into Tamil Nadu.

The report further adds that there is a divided opinion about the provenance of the vessel. While some in the intelligence agencies believe that the boat is of Pakistani origin, others argue that since the owner of the boat is a Sri Lankan, the boat belongs to Sri Lanka. Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran are smack in the middle of the opium production and drug smuggling. This has also helped in heightening suspicions about Pakistani involvement in the smuggling of the drugs into Tamil Nadu.

PFI arms training camp and drug seizure linked: Hindu Munnani

The Hindu Munnani group has tied the recent seizure of drugs in the international waters along the Tamil Nadu coast with the busting of the arms training camp organised by the Popular Front of India in Periyapattanam in Ramanathapuram.

Speaking to The Organiser, Hindu Munnani state vice president VP Jayakumar flagged concerns about the recent developments in Tamil Nadu. He reminded of the Church bomb blast that took place two years ago and cautioned that their next target could be either Tamil Nadu or Sri Lanka.

“The recent happenings in Tamil Nadu especially after the busting of an arms training centre ran by PFI and this boat with revolvers made us worry. Their next target could be either Tamil Nadu or Sri Lanka. We got to know that both the Indian government and Sri Lankan government are sharing intelligence outputs and about possible terror attack by Muslim fundamentalist groups with help either from Pakistan or Afghanistan, Iran,” he said.

Accusing police of colluding with the PFI, Jayakumar said that over 130 people took part in the arms training exercise but the police says only 32 were involved. He also added that 12 years ago, Pakistani terrorists used the same path to intrude into India and wreak havoc in Mumbai.

The Hindu Munnani VP also cited late leader Ramagopalan who had prophesied about terror attacks through the coastal region in Tamil Nadu.

“Ramagopalan’s prophecy has come true. Last January, Kaliyakkavilai check post in Kanyakumari district bordering Kerala a Special branch Inspector Wilson was shot dead by two terrorists. NIA arrested a lot of terrorists from TN. It has become safe soil for terrorists like Kerala. Police and intelligence authorities should closely monitor the people who come to meet the prisoners and who help them in facing the court cases and investigation,” Jayakumar said.