Saturday, November 28, 2020
Home News Reports Hindu Munnani warns of Islamist terror attack in Tamil Nadu after Coast Guard find...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Hindu Munnani warns of Islamist terror attack in Tamil Nadu after Coast Guard find drugs and arms in a Sri Lankan vessel linked to Pakistan

100 kg heroin, 20 small boxes of synthetic drugs, five 9mm pistols and Thuraya satellite phone set were recovered from the boat

OpIndia Staff
5

Hindu Munnani, a religious and cultural group based out of Tamil Nadu, has warned of an imminent terror attack in the state by radical Islamists and with support from foreign soil, a report published in the RSS mouthpiece The Organiser said. The dire warning from Hindu Munnani came after the Coast Guard intercepted a boat in international waters carrying narcotics and arms hidden in the vessel.

The spokesperson of the Coast Guard had alleged that they received a tip-off, based on which they detected Sri Lankan vessel “Shenaya Duwa” on the high sea smuggling heroin worth Rs 500 crore in the international market.

Coast Guard intercept Tamil Nadu bound vessel carrying drugs in the international waters

About 99 packets of heroin, 20 small boxes of synthetic drugs, five 9mm pistols and Thuraya satellite phone set were recovered from the boat. Six crew members on the board were arrested by the Coast Guard. The interrogation of the arrested crew members has revealed a curious Pakistani connection with the smuggling.

The crew members admitted that they were smuggling drugs in the Sri Lankan vessel “Shenaya Duwa” on the high sea from a Pakistani dhow. The boat belongs to a certain Sri Lankan resident Alensu Kuttige Sinha Deeptha Sani Fernando from Negombo, and all the arrested crew members belong to Sri Lanka.

During the interrogation, it also came to light that the transported drugs were meant to be sent to Western countries, along with Australia to the southeast. The dhow was from Karachi. The seizure of drug and arms was a nine-day operation carried out by multiple Indian agencies. Now the intelligence agencies are investigating as to who were the potential recipients of the drugs in Tamil Nadu.

The report also alleges that proscribed terror group LTTE was behind the smuggling of drugs into Tamil Nadu.

The report further adds that there is a divided opinion about the provenance of the vessel. While some in the intelligence agencies believe that the boat is of Pakistani origin, others argue that since the owner of the boat is a Sri Lankan, the boat belongs to Sri Lanka. Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran are smack in the middle of the opium production and drug smuggling. This has also helped in heightening suspicions about Pakistani involvement in the smuggling of the drugs into Tamil Nadu.

PFI arms training camp and drug seizure linked: Hindu Munnani

The Hindu Munnani group has tied the recent seizure of drugs in the international waters along the Tamil Nadu coast with the busting of the arms training camp organised by the Popular Front of India in Periyapattanam in Ramanathapuram.

Speaking to The Organiser, Hindu Munnani state vice president VP Jayakumar flagged concerns about the recent developments in Tamil Nadu. He reminded of the Church bomb blast that took place two years ago and cautioned that their next target could be either Tamil Nadu or Sri Lanka.

“The recent happenings in Tamil Nadu especially after the busting of an arms training centre ran by PFI and this boat with revolvers made us worry. Their next target could be either Tamil Nadu or Sri Lanka. We got to know that both the Indian government and Sri Lankan government are sharing intelligence outputs and about possible terror attack by Muslim fundamentalist groups with help either from Pakistan or Afghanistan, Iran,” he said.

Read- Pakistan’s vicious narco-terrorism plan in India and its connection to Khalistan movement

Accusing police of colluding with the PFI, Jayakumar said that over 130 people took part in the arms training exercise but the police says only 32 were involved. He also added that 12 years ago, Pakistani terrorists used the same path to intrude into India and wreak havoc in Mumbai.

The Hindu Munnani VP also cited late leader Ramagopalan who had prophesied about terror attacks through the coastal region in Tamil Nadu.

“Ramagopalan’s prophecy has come true. Last January, Kaliyakkavilai check post in Kanyakumari district bordering Kerala a Special branch Inspector Wilson was shot dead by two terrorists. NIA arrested a lot of terrorists from TN. It has become safe soil for terrorists like Kerala. Police and intelligence authorities should closely monitor the people who come to meet the prisoners and who help them in facing the court cases and investigation,” Jayakumar said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Indo-Canadian politician Gurratan Singh, brother of Khalistani supporter Jagmeet Singh, scare-mongers about farm bills

OpIndia Staff -
In a shoddy attempt to internationalise India's internal matter, an Indo-Canadian politician, Gurratan Singh, raked up the ongoing 'farmers' protest in Canada
Read more
News Reports

Who is the man in farmer protest video, lying about ‘govt snatching farmland’: Profile of an actor and Khalistan supporter

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistan supporter Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been seen spreading the lie that govt will snatch farmer's land using the new farm laws
Read more

Door-to-door campaign luring Sikhs, grant of $1 million to protesting farmers, pro-Khalistan slogans now: SFJ tentacles analysed

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
The farmer protest started in September, and in that month itself, Khalistan org SFJ had started spreading its tentacles

Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy, Vikram Chandra, others barred from capital market for insider trading of NDTV shares: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NDTV Promoters & senior executives had done insider trading by trading in NDTV shares while holding unpublished price sensitive information

Financial assistance for marriage, free cars, development of mosques and dargahs: Telangana spends Rs 5,600 cr in 6 yrs on ‘minorities’

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Telangana government in the state has so far spent a whopping Rs 5,639.44 crore in the last 6 years for sake of minority appeasement

The truth about the viral picture, shared by Rahul Gandhi, where police can be seen ‘beating up’ an old farmer

Political Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders share cunningly edited version of a video to allege brute force is being used by security officials to quell the 'farmer' protest

Recently Popular

News Reports

Odisha: Largest ever vigilance raid in state unearths massive wealth gathered by IFS officer, fancy cars, ultra-luxurious lifestyle

OpIndia Staff -
Pathak's family reportedly owns a lavish apartment in Bhubaneswar with Italian marble flooring, ivory furnitures and other luxuries. The son is engaged to an MLA's daughter.
Read more
Politics

‘Indira thok di…Modi ki chhati mein’, ‘Imran Khan dost’: Congress plays a dangerous game as ‘farmer’ protest turns into show of strength for Khalistanis

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer protest along Punjab-Haryana border have seen participation from Khalistanis, even as Congress lends support to them
Read more
News Reports

Who is the man in farmer protest video, lying about ‘govt snatching farmland’: Profile of an actor and Khalistan supporter

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistan supporter Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been seen spreading the lie that govt will snatch farmer's land using the new farm laws
Read more
News Reports

Netizens call to Boycott tax evasion accused Amrapali Jewels after it pitches Swara Bhasker as its brand ambassador, Amrapali deletes tweet

OpIndia Staff -
The official Twitter account of Amrapali Jewels had posted a tweet with a picture of actor Swara Bhasker endorsing its products
Read more
News Reports

Abetment to suicide charge not established in FIR: Massive victory for Arnab Goswami as SC delivers scathing statements

OpIndia Staff -
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee stated that the FIR by Maharashtra government does not establish the charges of abetment of suicide against Arnab Goswami.
Read more
Political Fact-Check

The truth about the viral picture, shared by Rahul Gandhi, where police can be seen ‘beating up’ an old farmer

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders share cunningly edited version of a video to allege brute force is being used by security officials to quell the 'farmer' protest
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Hindu Munnani warns of Islamist terror attack in Tamil Nadu after Coast Guard find drugs and arms in a Sri Lankan vessel linked to...

OpIndia Staff -
A couple of days ago, Coastal Guard had intercepted a Pakistan linked vessel smuggling drugs and arms into Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka
Read more
News Reports

Amidst warnings from New Zealand cricket board for violating isolation protocol, 7th Pakistani cricketer diagnosed with Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani cricketers have been confined to a hotel in Christchurch and the team been barred from further training.
Read more
News Reports

Yogi Adityanath campaigns for BJP in Hyderabad for upcoming municipal polls, holds a roadshow in Malkajgiri area

OpIndia Staff -
It may be recalled that after PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath was the most sought after campaigner for the Bihar elections
Read more
Crime

Wife of late Wajid Khan writes on her sufferings in an inter-faith marriage, says anti-conversion law should be nationalised

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of late music composer Wajid Khan wrote how her husband and his family had been forcing her to convert to Islam after their marriage
Read more
News Reports

Chhattisgarh: Five including two women arrested after woman abducted, raped, and sold to multiple buyers in Delhi and Haryana

OpIndia Staff -
The woman was offered a drink laced with sedatives before her abduction and trafficking to Delhi and Haryana
Read more
News Reports

After Hindu refugees booed anti-CAA ‘activist’ Medha Patkar, she joins farmer protests in Punjab for legitimacy

OpIndia Staff -
Medha Patkar claimed that the farmers agitation was in fact against the 'divide' between the corporates and the toiling masses
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: IFS officer Abhay Pathak who had taken 20 chartered flights during lockdown arrested in disproportionate asset case, suspended

OpIndia Staff -
During the raid at house of Abhay Pathak, the Vigilance department had found evidence of cash deposits of Rs 9.4 crore in bank accounts
Read more
Opinions

Terror in the name of God: Are Islamic terrorists ‘cowards’, or are we cowards for not analysing Islam honestly?

Maria Wirth -
The biggest problem in today’s world is terrorism, many political leaders acknowledge, however, they do water down the conversation around it
Read more
News Reports

After Khalistanis, radical Islamic organisation Popular Front of India extends their support to ‘farmer protest’ against ‘fascist law’

OpIndia Staff -
PFI has extended its support to the farmer protest, opposing the passing of three farm laws by the Modi government
Read more
Politics

GHMC polls: After verbal duel over Narsimha Rao, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Telangana BJP president booked

OpIndia Staff -
Akbaruddin Owaisi had called for the removal of PV Narsimha Rao and NTR ghat after which BJP state president warned action against AIMIM office in Darusalam
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
490,224FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com