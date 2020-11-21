Saturday, November 21, 2020
Home World Historic engagement with USA: President of Tibetan government-in-exile, Lobsang Sangay, visits White House for...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Historic engagement with USA: President of Tibetan government-in-exile, Lobsang Sangay, visits White House for the first time in six decades

Dr Lobsang Sangay's visit on Friday amounts to an acknowledgement a tectonic shift in US policy towards Tibet and its recognition to the democratic system of the CTA and its political head.

OpIndia Staff
Sikyong Dr. Lobsang Sangay and Representative Tsering inside the White House compound/ Image Source: Central Tibetan Administration
56

In a historic event that could have massive geopolitical ramifications, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Lobsang Sangay visited the White House for the first time in the six decades.

The visit by Sikyong Dr Lobsang Sangay, who is the president of Tibetan government-in-exile, to the White House comes as a historic recognition of the democratically elected Tibetan government by the United States government.

Sikyong Dr. Lobsang Sangay and Representative Tsering outside the White House compound after the meeting/ Image Source: CTA

On Saturday, the Central Tibetan Administration released a press statement saying that for the first time in the last sixty years that the head of the CTA has been invited into the White House.

A spokesperson for the CTA said that Sangay had also become the first CTA president to be formally invited into the US State Department when he met Assistant Secretary and Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Robert Destro last month.

Reportedly, the head of the CTA was denied entry to the US State Department and the White House as the US government did not want to recognize the Tibetan government in exile considering its relations with the People Republic of China.

Lobsang Sangay visits White House: US’s acknowledgement towards democratically elected Tibetan government

Dr Lobsang Sangay’s visit on Friday amounts to an acknowledgement a tectonic shift in US policy towards Tibet and its recognition to the democratic system of the CTA and its political head.  

Prior to this meeting at the White House, Dr Sangay also met with White House officials in undisclosed meetings and locations over a dozen times in the past decade ever since he became the CTA’s Sikyong in 2011. This unprecedented meeting perhaps will set an optimistic tone for CTA participation with US officials and be more formalized in the coming years.

Sikyong is the head of the Central Tibetan Administration, a Tibetan exile organisation also known as the Tibetan Government-in-Exile.

Though he nears the end of his term as the Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration, Dr Sangay has fearlessly advocated for the Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2019 even as the Communist Party of China continue to persecute Tibetians in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

The historic meeting by the two countries assumes significance even as China continues to illegally occupy Tibet, ever since it occupied it in 1951. Tibet’s government is currently in exile. India shares an irritant relationship with China when it comes to the issue of Tibet Autonomous Region. New Delhi refers to its border in Arunachal Pradesh as an Indo-Tibet border. Reportedly, around 1 lakh Tibetans are living in exile in India including Dalai lama.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Hundreds of fishermen contract mysterious skin disease in Senegal, suffer from lesions on the face, extremities and skin rash

OpIndia Staff -
Hundreds of fishermen in Senegal, a small country in West Africa, have contracted a mysterious skin disease recently
Read more
Government and Policy

Uttarakhand govt decides to give Rs 50,000 for interfaith and intercaste marriage, withdraws order following criticism: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Social welfare dept of Uttarakhand govt had passed a controversial order to promote interfaith and intercaste marriages in the state
Read more

Tina Dabi and Athar Khan file for divorce: How media and politicians had turned their wedding into a spectacle to peddle their own propaganda

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi, Barkha Dutt, Kavita Krishnan and several others had congratulated Athar Khan and Tina Dabi on their interfaith marriage

Vietnam: Facebook bends over backwards to appease communist regime by censoring ‘anti-state’ comments: All you need to know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Vietnamese government has threatened to close down Facebook if it did not censor anti-state political content on the platform

Trouble for India Today? ED to probe TRP case, channels mentioned in initial FIR, which did not name Republic, under scanner

Media OpIndia Staff -
The ED will investigate money laundering allegations and all channels mentioned in the original TRP case FIR will be probed.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by son Rahul Gandhi moves to BJP ruled Goa to get away from pollution in AAP ruled Delhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
To stay away from pollution in Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi, Sonia Gandhi has now decided to spend her vacations in BJP-ruled Goa

Recently Popular

News Reports

Spreading fake news regarding Sushant’s death earned YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui Rs 15 lakh and Rs 500 crore defamation suit. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, 25-year-old Rashid Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar who owns the YouTube channel 'FF News' which has over 3 lakh 70 thousand subscribers.
Read more
Entertainment

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media
Read more
World

Pakistani religious preacher Khadim Hussain Rizvi dead, had demanded nuclear attack on France for Prophet Mohammad cartoons

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic cleric Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has died in Lahore days after he had threatened France with a nuclear attack.
Read more
World

London mosque attacker begs for jail time so he can memorize Quran from ‘start to finish’, media had termed attack a product of ‘Islamophobia’

OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, Daniel Horton asked the court to send him jail rather than a psychiatric hospital so he could memorise the Quran
Read more
Media

Trouble for India Today? ED to probe TRP case, channels mentioned in initial FIR, which did not name Republic, under scanner

OpIndia Staff -
The ED will investigate money laundering allegations and all channels mentioned in the original TRP case FIR will be probed.
Read more
World

Arabs like to hunt Bustards of Pakistan because it is a sport and its meat is regarded as an aphrodisiac: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan government considers hunting of Bustards by Arab elites as "cornerstone" of its relationship with the middle-eastern Arab regimes
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, who had attended program by Islamist PFI, now rants against ‘aggressive nationalism’

OpIndia Staff -
Ansari claimed that even before the pandemic, society had become a victim of two other pandemics, to which he referred to as 'religiosity' and 'strident nationalism'.
Read more
World

MPs abused, it was out and out racism: Lord Meghnad Desai quits UK’s Labour Party after they re-admit Jeremy Corbyn days after suspension

OpIndia Staff -
Indian-origin economist Lord Meghnad Desai has resigned as a member of the UK Labour Party after re-admitted Jeremy Corbyn
Read more
World

Historic engagement with USA: President of Tibetan government-in-exile, Lobsang Sangay, visits White House for the first time in six decades

OpIndia Staff -
The visit by Dr Lobsang Sangay, who is the president of Tibetan govt-in-exile to the White House comes as a historic recognition
Read more
World

‘You are all dead’: Month after Samuel Paty was beheaded by man screaming Allahu Akbar, school where he once taught threatened

OpIndia Staff -
In the last month, four people have been killed in France over the Prophet Muhammad cartoon row after Samuel Paty was beheaded
Read more
World

1,300-year-old Temple discovered by Pakistani and Italian archaeologists in Northwest Pakistan, was built in Hindu Shahi period

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu temple, constructed around 1,300 years ago, has been unearthed by Pakistani and Italian archaeological experts in northwest Pakistan.
Read more
World

Mass shooting rocks mall in Milwaukee, USA, 8 people injured including a teenager: Here is what we know so far

Dibakar Dutta -
Shooting incident took place at Mayfair mall, outside northwest entrance to Macy's, in the city of Wauwatosa near Milwaukee in Wisconsin
Read more
World

Hundreds of fishermen contract mysterious skin disease in Senegal, suffer from lesions on the face, extremities and skin rash

OpIndia Staff -
Hundreds of fishermen in Senegal, a small country in West Africa, have contracted a mysterious skin disease recently
Read more
Government and Policy

Uttarakhand govt decides to give Rs 50,000 for interfaith and intercaste marriage, withdraws order following criticism: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Social welfare dept of Uttarakhand govt had passed a controversial order to promote interfaith and intercaste marriages in the state
Read more
News Reports

Tina Dabi and Athar Khan file for divorce: How media and politicians had turned their wedding into a spectacle to peddle their own propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi, Barkha Dutt, Kavita Krishnan and several others had congratulated Athar Khan and Tina Dabi on their interfaith marriage
Read more
News Reports

Animal Welfare Board issues notice to producers of Tamil movie Eeswaran for using CGI snake without taking permission

Aditi -
AWB says that producers violated Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, 2001 by using a computer-generated snake in the movie
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
486,573FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com