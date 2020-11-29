Sunday, November 29, 2020
Indian man proposes to his Australian girlfriend during Ind vs Aus cricket match, here is what happened next

India may have lost the match, but one Indian won the Internet today.

OpIndia Staff
Netizens awed by an unsual 'proposal' during India Vs Australia ODI match
Indian man proposing to his Australian girlfriend (Photo Credits: Fox cricket )
On Sunday, during the 2nd ODI between India and Australia, an unsual sight took the audience by surpirse. During the 20th over, an Indian man in the crowd decided to propose to his Australian girlfriend in between the match. He bent on his knees, pulled out a ring and asked her for marriage. The beautiful moment was captured on camera and the crowd went gaga over the spectacular event.

While the crowd cheered and applauded, the girl was seen nodding in affirmation. The duo kissed and the waved to the camera and the overzealous crowd. “Well! Here we go… Please say Yes! Please say yes! That’s the confirmation. It is always a risky play, isn’t it?” a commentator exclaimed.

Netizens appreciate the idea behind the proposal

Netizens were also in awe of the romantic gesture of the Indian man towards his girlfriend. Twitter user Suchita Sharma wrote, “Aww this is so cute and romantic. Love has no boundaries. She said Yes.”

Another user (@purpplebella) tweeted, “Wow… It is so romantic.. I want my future partner to do this for me.”

Twitter user Shraddha wrote, “This is honest to God the most beautiful thing ever”

Netizens use ‘cricketing references’ to applaud the gesture

Although dismayed by the bowling performance of India in the said match, netizens appreciate the proposal of the man using cricketing references. Twitter user Suryam KV tweeted, “I think the guy knows the match outcome already, so why to waste time when your gf is next to you..Let’s make SCG more interesting..”

Other Twitter users pull his leg with ‘only Indian winning today’, ‘India winning over Australia’ and ‘player of the match’ titles.

Visa jokes continue

Several Twitter users also jokingly hinted that the man’s visa is to Australia is permanently secured. “Today during a match… one more Indian successfully get a permanent residency in Australia,” one Kashif Baig remarked. Another Twitter user (@JaydenCFC04) wrote, “My man secured his Australia visa now.”

While India’s performance has been below par, netizens found happiness in the unusual proposal that became the highlight of the match.

Oh, and India lost the match to Australia.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

