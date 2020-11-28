Saturday, November 28, 2020
Home Opinions Terror in the name of God: Are Islamic terrorists 'cowards', or are we cowards...
Opinions
Updated:

Terror in the name of God: Are Islamic terrorists ‘cowards’, or are we cowards for not analysing Islam honestly?

We want to believe that the cause for terror attacks is something else. ‘All religions worship the same one, God. No religion can condone killing others’, most of us will say. But is it true?

Maria Wirth
Terror in the name of God: Are Islamic terrorists 'cowards', or are we cowards for not analysing Islam honestly?
January 2010: Muslim-Americans protest against terrorism
2

The biggest problem in today’s world is terrorism, many political leaders acknowledge. The strange thing is that they close their eyes to the root cause. This closing of eyes is seen as politically correct. Naturally, there is little chance to improve things but it’s likely to get worse.

If someone commits an act of terror, he must be motivated. Yet this motivation is ignored, because in most terror cases in our times, terror is connected with Islam, and if someone hints at this fact, he is promptly accused of Islamophobia. Yet Christianity also used terror in earlier times.

In fact, Christianity was the first to make the unsubstantiated claim that God has given the full truth only to the Church and everyone must believe it at the cost of their lives. And Islam followed with a similar claim. Terrorism in the name of God started right then, by forcing “those who are wrong” into the “right” faith or killing them. Millions of people were killed – from America to India and beyond. In history lessons, Christianity and Islam were mentioned together with communism, fascism and Nazism in having caused the maximum number of human beings murdered.

In primary school, I learnt that Islam expanded through “fire and sword”. It was a meaningless phrase for me as a child. Only later, it dawned that it involved tremendous cruelty. This cruelty was not restricted to Islam. The Christian ‘expansion’ and the Inquisition were equally brutal. Indians experienced it firsthand for example in Goa.

In the 1970s, at University, we debated why religion has caused so much bloodshed. The debate was on ‘why’ not on ‘if’.

In 2000, a change in this approach became apparent. When Pope John Paul II finally acknowledged the cruelty of the Inquisition and asked forgiveness from God, he did not blame the Church but ‘sons and daughters of the Church’ who committed ‘mistakes’. He tried to absolve the religion and laid the blame on ‘misguided’ followers.

This same pattern is followed today regarding Islam. When Jihadis attack innocent citizens shouting ‘Allah ho Akbar’, politicians, Muslim representatives and media declare that those terror acts have nothing to do with Islam but are the handiwork of misguided or deranged individuals. 

The reaction is so predictable: “The attack is shocking, revulsive, a cowardly act, but we stand united, won’t be intimidated. We won’t let them win”, etc.

Then in major cities (provided the attack happened in the west), a landmark building is lit up in the colours of the country where the attack happened, candles are lit.

We have gone through these motions far too often and there is something fake about it. The pain of those affected is real. Others may be grateful that it had not hit them – at least not this time. Yet those, who are supposed to protect us, are not honest.

True, the attacks are shocking and revulsive, but they are not cowardly acts. The Jihadi kills because he is convinced that it is his duty to kill kafirs – and he is even ready to die in doing what he feels is right. This shows courage. Almost all terrorists are young. It is not normal, nor easy to risk one’s life by killing others, unless he is absolutely convinced that the benefit is greater than the cost.

And what does he expect as benefit? 

Probably he was taught already as a kid or has read it later on the internet that killing Kafirs pleases his God. By doing so, he can make his life truly worthwhile, and he will be richly rewarded: he will have a better status in paradise than those who did not kill Kafirs.

Now here is where we Kafirs are either cowards or ignorant. We don’t dare to point to passages in the Quran, which support his expectation, for example, Q 4.95 and ask what it means if not what is written there.

*Those believers who stay at home – having no physical disability – are not equal to those who make Jihad in the cause of Allah with their wealth and their persons. Allah has granted a higher rank to those who make Jihad with their wealth and their persons than to those who stay at home. Though Allah has promised a good reward for all, Allah has prepared a much richer reward for those who make Jihad for Him than for those who stay at home. They have special higher ranks, forgiveness and mercy. Allah is forgiving, merciful” (Q4. 95-96). 

Imagine a young, hot-headed Muslim reads this – would he not be inspired to make his life “worthwhile”? Even more so, if he has phantasies of becoming a hero with a gun?  He probably considers dying as the price for greater glory. As Sultan Shahin once pointed out, children in madrasas sing songs with the refrain “zindagi shuru hoti hai qubr mein” (life starts in the grave). 

Curiously, old, sick Muslims don’t seem to be interested in the “higher status in paradise” when it would make much more sense for them. Does it mean, they are more mature and know that the Quran must not be taken literally?

Is it not their and our duty, to save not only the potential victims of future terror attacks but also the young Muslims who are ready to throw away their lives for a promise which in all likelihood won’t be kept? After all, Christianity also claims that only those who are baptized can enter heaven. A comment to one of my tweets recently read: “I don’t understand why those religions portray their God-like underworld dons. ‘If you leave our gang, if you are no follower of this God, then you will be fried in hot oil in hell’”.

Can a merciful Supreme Being behave like a jilted lover who gives hell to those who love him under another name?

We need to ask probing questions. Those must include the question: why is it that in areas where Muslims have become the majority, the number of minorities keeps dwindling till they become almost non-existent? 

Yes, it is difficult to believe that terror attacks have anything to do with religion. Religion is understood to be something good. It is meant to connect us with the Highest and to make us better human beings. We want to believe that the cause for terror attacks is something else. ‘All religions worship the same one, God. No religion can condone killing others’, most of us will say. But is it true?

We need to find out. If we don’t dare to do this, we are cowards. 

Let’s imagine we discover that there are indeed passages in the Islamic texts that condone terror against infidels, what will be the next step?

Then we need to bring in common sense and debate on the meaning of life and enquire into the absolute truth. India has the knowledge and must take the lead in this, because the Christian west is handicapped. Both, Islam and Christianity, divide humanity into ‘us versus the rest’. Instead, another dividing line must be drawn: It is the line between humanity and inhumanity. 

Terror and hatred for other human beings is inhumanity. How do we know? Because we all have a conscience which tells us what is right and what is wrong. Right is dharmic and wrong is adharmic. Hinduism is based on Dharma and that’s why Hindus can never cause terror in the name of God. Our conscience is the voice of Dharma which guides us through life. If we listen to it, we realize that the whole of humanity is one family. The life in all of us comes from the same, most powerful yet invisible, source.

Religions which demand that we ignore our conscience and instead believe blindly what they tell us, have an agenda. They want sheep who don’t think for themselves and who can be used for their own purpose.

Suicide bombers are not cowards, but they are not smart. They got the purpose of life wrong and they won’t be rewarded for it.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Maria Wirthhttps://mariawirthblog.wordpress.com/
from Germany, in India for last 38 years. Author of the book “Thank you India – a German woman’s journey to the wisdom of yoga”.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Indo-Canadian politician Gurratan Singh, brother of Khalistani supporter Jagmeet Singh, scare-mongers about farm bills

OpIndia Staff -
In a shoddy attempt to internationalise India's internal matter, an Indo-Canadian politician, Gurratan Singh, raked up the ongoing 'farmers' protest in Canada
Read more
News Reports

Who is the man in farmer protest video, lying about ‘govt snatching farmland’: Profile of an actor and Khalistan supporter

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistan supporter Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been seen spreading the lie that govt will snatch farmer's land using the new farm laws
Read more

Door-to-door campaign luring Sikhs, grant of $1 million to protesting farmers, pro-Khalistan slogans now: SFJ tentacles analysed

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
The farmer protest started in September, and in that month itself, Khalistan org SFJ had started spreading its tentacles

Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy, Vikram Chandra, others barred from capital market for insider trading of NDTV shares: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NDTV Promoters & senior executives had done insider trading by trading in NDTV shares while holding unpublished price sensitive information

Financial assistance for marriage, free cars, development of mosques and dargahs: Telangana spends Rs 5,600 cr in 6 yrs on ‘minorities’

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Telangana government in the state has so far spent a whopping Rs 5,639.44 crore in the last 6 years for sake of minority appeasement

The truth about the viral picture, shared by Rahul Gandhi, where police can be seen ‘beating up’ an old farmer

Political Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders share cunningly edited version of a video to allege brute force is being used by security officials to quell the 'farmer' protest

Recently Popular

News Reports

Odisha: Largest ever vigilance raid in state unearths massive wealth gathered by IFS officer, fancy cars, ultra-luxurious lifestyle

OpIndia Staff -
Pathak's family reportedly owns a lavish apartment in Bhubaneswar with Italian marble flooring, ivory furnitures and other luxuries. The son is engaged to an MLA's daughter.
Read more
Politics

‘Indira thok di…Modi ki chhati mein’, ‘Imran Khan dost’: Congress plays a dangerous game as ‘farmer’ protest turns into show of strength for Khalistanis

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer protest along Punjab-Haryana border have seen participation from Khalistanis, even as Congress lends support to them
Read more
News Reports

Netizens call to Boycott tax evasion accused Amrapali Jewels after it pitches Swara Bhasker as its brand ambassador, Amrapali deletes tweet

OpIndia Staff -
The official Twitter account of Amrapali Jewels had posted a tweet with a picture of actor Swara Bhasker endorsing its products
Read more
News Reports

Who is the man in farmer protest video, lying about ‘govt snatching farmland’: Profile of an actor and Khalistan supporter

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistan supporter Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been seen spreading the lie that govt will snatch farmer's land using the new farm laws
Read more
News Reports

Abetment to suicide charge not established in FIR: Massive victory for Arnab Goswami as SC delivers scathing statements

OpIndia Staff -
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee stated that the FIR by Maharashtra government does not establish the charges of abetment of suicide against Arnab Goswami.
Read more
Political Fact-Check

The truth about the viral picture, shared by Rahul Gandhi, where police can be seen ‘beating up’ an old farmer

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders share cunningly edited version of a video to allege brute force is being used by security officials to quell the 'farmer' protest
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Odisha: IFS officer Abhay Pathak who had taken 20 chartered flights during lockdown arrested in disproportionate asset case, suspended

OpIndia Staff -
During the raid at house of Abhay Pathak, the Vigilance department had found evidence of cash deposits of Rs 9.4 crore in bank accounts
Read more
Opinions

Terror in the name of God: Are Islamic terrorists ‘cowards’, or are we cowards for not analysing Islam honestly?

Maria Wirth -
The biggest problem in today’s world is terrorism, many political leaders acknowledge, however, they do water down the conversation around it
Read more
News Reports

After Khalistanis, radical Islamic organisation Popular Front of India extends their support to ‘farmer protest’ against ‘fascist law’

OpIndia Staff -
PFI has extended its support to the farmer protest, opposing the passing of three farm laws by the Modi government
Read more
Politics

GHMC polls: After verbal duel over Narsimha Rao, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Telangana BJP president booked

OpIndia Staff -
Akbaruddin Owaisi had called for the removal of PV Narsimha Rao and NTR ghat after which BJP state president warned action against AIMIM office in Darusalam
Read more
News Reports

Hawala network worth Rs 1000 crore operated by China unearthed by the Ministry of Home Affairs

OpIndia Staff -
Spy agents of China were receiving assistance from deep-rooted Pakistani spy ring to establish their networks in India.
Read more
News Reports

Indo-Canadian politician Gurratan Singh, brother of Khalistani supporter Jagmeet Singh, scare-mongers about farm bills

OpIndia Staff -
In a shoddy attempt to internationalise India's internal matter, an Indo-Canadian politician, Gurratan Singh, raked up the ongoing 'farmers' protest in Canada
Read more
News Reports

‘We are majority here, not minority, because Dalits and Adivasis are not Hindus’: claims AIMIM’s West Bengal ally Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui

OpIndia Staff -
Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui had earlier demanded a virus from Allah that could kill 50 crore people in India in one go.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Court grants 3-day parole to Jamia ‘student’ Asif Iqbal Tanha who wanted to turn India into ‘Islamic Republic’

OpIndia Staff -
Previously the Delhi court rejected Tanha's bail plea twice calling the charges against the anti-Hindu riots accused prima facie true
Read more
News Reports

Who is the man in farmer protest video, lying about ‘govt snatching farmland’: Profile of an actor and Khalistan supporter

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistan supporter Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been seen spreading the lie that govt will snatch farmer's land using the new farm laws
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Door-to-door campaign luring Sikhs, grant of $1 million to protesting farmers, pro-Khalistan slogans now: SFJ tentacles analysed

OpIndia Staff -
The farmer protest started in September, and in that month itself, Khalistan org SFJ had started spreading its tentacles
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
490,060FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com