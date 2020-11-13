In yet another attack of Hindu saints, a sadhu was mercilessly assaulted by 7-8 unidentified miscreants in Ladasawangi Marg in the Chowk Complex in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. The incident took place at his ashram on Wednesday.

As per reports, the accused barged into the ashram from the back door. They found a woman in one of the rooms and forced her into revealing the location of the ‘Maharaj’ of the ashram. The woman, who was evidently frightened, told the miscreants that the sadhu was upstairs. The accused then went upstairs and brutally assaulted the victim. He was also stabbed with a knife on his shoulder. After critically injuring the Sadhu’s leg, the men fled the crime scene. The victim, lay there injured and soaked in a pool of blood.

On being informed, the police rushed to the ashram and admitted him to a private hospital in Aurangabad. The Aurangabad police have initiated a probe in the case. They suspect the assault to be a case of ‘personal enmity.’ Moreover, a case has been registered against unidentified individuals. BJP leader Ram Kadam had shared a video on Twitter wherein the Hindu Sadhu could be seen lying unconscious on a hospital bed, with blood spots all over his vest.

Again a Hindu priest being attacked by in Aurangabad. Why these repeated attacks on sadhus happening in Maharashtra? It is extremely shameful that Maharashtra Govt doesn’t take any action against these attackers and that is why they repeat these dastardly acts. #PalgharSadhu pic.twitter.com/Xy5Dvt8mAq — Ram Kadam – राम कदम (@ramkadam) November 13, 2020

Palghar Sadhu lynching

This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light from Maharashtra. On 16th April 2020, two Sadhus of Juna Akhara, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) were lynched along with their 30-year old driver by a mob. The incident took place at Gadchinchale village in Palghar district, Maharashtra. They were on their way to Surat, Gujarat. The police were present at the scene, but the allegedly did not try to stop the mob or did anything to save the sadhus.

The fact-finding committee constituted to unravel the truth of the Palghar case, had revealed that the left-wing organizations working in the area have created hatred in the minds of the tribals against Hindus, its religious gurus, and sadhus. Vivek Vichar Manch formed the fact-finding team that comprised of retired judges, lawyers, and police officers.