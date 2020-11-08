Sunday, November 8, 2020
Updated:

TMC MP Mahua Moitra caught ‘stealing’ content again, this time to congratulate Kamala Harris

The composite image shows the first woman Vice President of the USA, who comes from an African-Asian background, with the shadow of Ruby Bridges, first black child to study in an all-white school

OpIndia Staff
Mahuha Moitra (source: wikibio, Kamala Harris with Page semi-protected Ruby Bridges shadow (source: WTFAMERICA2017)
17

Kamala Harris has created history by becoming the first woman Vice President-elect of the United States of America. Her ethnic connection to Jamaica and India has found a soft spot among people of colour worldwide. Praised and congratulations are flowing in for her from all corners. Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra is among those who had congratulated her and mentioned how years of struggle for people of color led to her becoming the Vice President of the US. However, she was found using plagiarised content in her congratulatory message.

The plagiarism killed the message

Moitra is known for stealing content for her speeches and tweets. This time, she again plagiarized congratulation message to Kamala Harris and did not mention the original creator of the artwork. Moitra used an artwork, which depicted Kamala Harris walking in a business suit with a bag in hand in front of a wall. But the shadow in the wall is of a little girl. An accompanying image shows that the girl is a black girl.

Social media users noticed that the composite image is not a creation of Mahua Moitra, and she didn’t credit the original creator. Several Twitter users pointed out that she should credit the creator of the artwork. The composite image is used as header image on a website named ‘WTF America 2017’. The website credits artist Bria Goeller as the creator of the image, along with its Instagram handle goodtrubble.

Dr. June M. Sellers first posted the tweet’s content though she also forgot to credit the creator of the artwork.

The image

The composite image created by artist Bria Goeller is winning accolades because the powerful message it conveys. While it depicts the first Woman Vice President of USA who comes from an Asian-African background, the shadow also belongs to an equally important person in the fight for equality in the historically racist nation. Because, the shadow has been created using an actual photograph of Ruby Bridges, an American civil rights activist. Ruby was the first black child to get admitted into the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in Louisiana in November 1960.

At that time, schools and all other public institutions and facilities were segregated for whites and blacks, and Ruby was one among six black students to pass a test to get admission to all-white schools, and she was the first to take admission, at the age of six. During her days at the schools, federal marshals were deployed at the school for her security, as there was apprehension that white students or their guardians may harm her, as the Southern states were still not open to end the segragation.

Ruby Bridges attending an all-white school protected by federal marshals (image source: Wikimedia Commons with uncredited DOJ photographer)

The combined image of Ruby Bridges and Kamala Harris depics the journey of women of colour in American society, from first girl child to study in an all-white school to the first woman with black background to become the vice president of the country.

Moitra’s long relationship with alleged plagiarism

Mahua was criticized for stealing content for her maiden speech in Lok Sabha. She was offended to a level that she submitted a breach of privilege in the Lok Sabha using her parliamentary powers, but the Lok Sabha speaker turned it down. A fact-checking website found out that the parts of speech she apparently picked, thinking of them as an essential piece of history, were actually from a poster in a gift shop of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. She was later found copying a joke from infamous standup comedian Kunal Kamra. Moitra had later tried to clarify that the source of her speech in Lok Sabha was mentioned.

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

