Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Sharif has launched a scathing attack on the Pakistan Prime Minister by revealing the hardships she faced when she was lodged in prison under the administration of the Pakistan Army led by the Imran Khan government. In a startling revelation on November 12 (Thursday), Maryam alleged that apart from her jail cell, the jail authorities had installed cameras even in the washroom she used in jail.

“I have gone to jail twice and if I speak about how I, a woman, was treated in jail, they will not have the audacity to show their faces,” she said referring to the Imran Khan government in a recent interview on Thursday. Maryam spoke about the alleged hardships she had to face when she was lodged in the prison by the Pakistan government.

For the uninitiated, Maryam Sharif was arrested last year in the money laundering case. The Imran Khan government had claimed that the Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s family had used one Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares. Whereas, Maryam Sharif claimed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested her by violating the law and that she was being politically victimised.

Maryam Sharif expresses concern over the plight of women in Pakistan under Imran Khan government

Meanwhile, Maryam furthered: “I don’t want to hide behind these incidents. I am struggling today, so I do not want to show that I was affected. I do not want to cry that I was abused. But I definitely want to bring this truth to the world about the status of women in jails,” she said.

Hitting out at Imran Khan and his government and the plight of woman under his regime, Maryam Sharif said: “If they (Imran Khan govt) could break into the bedroom of Maryam Nawaz, get the cameras fitted in her washroom, you might wonder what they would have done to the rest of the women?”. She insinuated that until Imran Khan govt is in power, no woman is safe in Pakistan.

Maryam Sharif declares Imran Khan’s days as the PM of Pakistan are numbered

Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz is one of the three major political parties of Pakistan alongside Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Peoples Party. PML(N) has recently been trying to garner its supporters in Pakistan as public resentment againstg the Imran Khan governmentg grows.

Earlier in an election rally, Maryam Sharif, the heir to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had declared that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s days were numbered, and his ‘fake government’ is about to end. She said that the days of ‘fake rulers’ have been numbered and the last push would be made on November 15. She had also alleged that rigging of votes was taking place even before the Gilgit-Baltistan elections and that people should protect their votes and prevent them from being stolen.