Friday, November 13, 2020
Home News Reports Pervert Fauj? Maryam Sharif says that the Pakistan Army put cameras in the washrooms...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pervert Fauj? Maryam Sharif says that the Pakistan Army put cameras in the washrooms when she was in jail

"I don't want to hide behind these incidents. I am struggling today, so I do not want to show that I was affected. I do not want to cry that I was abused. But I definitely want to bring this truth to the world about the status of women in jails," Maryam Nawaz stated.

OpIndia Staff
Maryam Sharif-Imran Khan
Former PM Nawaz Sharif's aughter Maryam Sharif, Pakistan PM Imran Khan
5

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Sharif has launched a scathing attack on the Pakistan Prime Minister by revealing the hardships she faced when she was lodged in prison under the administration of the Pakistan Army led by the Imran Khan government. In a startling revelation on November 12 (Thursday), Maryam alleged that apart from her jail cell, the jail authorities had installed cameras even in the washroom she used in jail.

“I have gone to jail twice and if I speak about how I, a woman, was treated in jail, they will not have the audacity to show their faces,” she said referring to the Imran Khan government in a recent interview on Thursday. Maryam spoke about the alleged hardships she had to face when she was lodged in the prison by the Pakistan government.

For the uninitiated, Maryam Sharif was arrested last year in the money laundering case. The Imran Khan government had claimed that the Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s family had used one Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares. Whereas, Maryam Sharif claimed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested her by violating the law and that she was being politically victimised.

Maryam Sharif expresses concern over the plight of women in Pakistan under Imran Khan government

Meanwhile, Maryam furthered: “I don’t want to hide behind these incidents. I am struggling today, so I do not want to show that I was affected. I do not want to cry that I was abused. But I definitely want to bring this truth to the world about the status of women in jails,” she said. 

Hitting out at Imran Khan and his government and the plight of woman under his regime, Maryam Sharif said: “If they (Imran Khan govt) could break into the bedroom of Maryam Nawaz, get the cameras fitted in her washroom, you might wonder what they would have done to the rest of the women?”. She insinuated that until Imran Khan govt is in power, no woman is safe in Pakistan.

Maryam Sharif declares Imran Khan’s days as the PM of Pakistan are numbered

Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz is one of the three major political parties of Pakistan alongside Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Peoples Party. PML(N) has recently been trying to garner its supporters in Pakistan as public resentment againstg the Imran Khan governmentg grows.

Earlier in an election rally, Maryam Sharif, the heir to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had declared that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s days were numbered, and his ‘fake government’ is about to end. She said that the days of ‘fake rulers’ have been numbered and the last push would be made on November 15. She had also alleged that rigging of votes was taking place even before the Gilgit-Baltistan elections and that people should protect their votes and prevent them from being stolen.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPakistan Army, Pakistan forces, Nawaz Sharif daughter
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Indian liberals hoping that Joe Biden is their ticket to bring PM Modi down by blowing the imagined ‘human right violation’ trumpet: Why they...

K Bhattacharjee -
In every way possible, the Obama administration, under which Joe Biden served as the VP, was a humanitarian disaster.
Read more
News Reports

Witch-hunt continues: Police custody of Sameet Thakkar extended again, was arrested for criticising Uddhav Thackeray govt

OpIndia Staff -
Sameet Thakkar who is facing charges for his remarks was arrested by Maharashtra police for the third time in a row on November 11.
Read more

Crude bomb making activities increase in West Bengal as several blasts have taken place in the last few months: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Several explosion have taken placed in West Bengal when stashes of crude bomb stored by TMC members exploded accidently

This is why Obama will not be ‘cancelled’ by liberals just yet for his comments on Rahul Gandhi. There is a silver lining

Opinions Sanghamitra -
By pegging him as a 'student' Obama has done what Karan Johar does to Shah Rukh Khan, portrayed him as a young, vibrant individual who is young enough to be called a 'student' and not a 50-year-old dynast who is yet to achieve anything of his own.

‘This is the dog that curses Islam’: YouTuber Fayez Kanfash, a Syrian immigrant in Germany, flogs ‘Macron the dog’ amidst chants of Allahu Akbar

World OpIndia Staff -
Inspired by radical Muslims across the world, a Berlin-based Syrian YouTuber Fayez Kanfash took to streets in Berlin to spew venom against French President Emmanuel Macron by referring to him as "Macron, the dog",

Obama’s opinion of Rahul Gandhi makes Indian Twitter trend ‘Maafi Maang Obama’, read why

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former US President Barack Obama highlights the inability of the Gandhi-scion to understand the way of politics as he says Rahul Gandhi lacked both aptitude and passion to master the art of politics.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Don’t waste your time on a lowly worm’, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani advises lawyer who filed cybercrime case against Kunal Kamra

OpIndia Staff -
After Kunal Kamra posted several tweets which were contempt of the Supreme Court, Advocate Chandani Shah had filed a case against him
Read more
News Reports

While Arnab Goswami spends his 7th night in jail for a closed case, wife of Firoz Nadiadwala arrested for possessing drugs gets bail by...

OpIndia Staff -
NCB had arrested the wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala on Sunday after it recovered drugs from her residence
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader brings massive allegation, says Thackerays had land deals worth crores with late Anvay Naik’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Kirit Somaiya has shared documents which show land deals worth crores between the Thackerays and the late Anvay Naik's wife.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will shoot you, bow down to us if you want to live in Mewat’: Faisal and Parveen warn Hindu youth against following Hindu rituals...

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
"Mewat mein rehana hain toh humare hisaab see rehna hoga", the Hindu youth alleges he has been living under constant threat
Read more
News Reports

‘Order from Uddhav Thackeray is final’: BJP’s Nilesh Rane makes a stunning charge, shares audio of Shiv Sena leader threatening contractor

OpIndia Staff -
Nilesh Rane, sharing the audio wrote, “Shiv Sena is working to recover money by threatening the contractors of the same highway that they had once strongly objected to."
Read more
Media

‘Rights cannot be claimed by depriving others of freedom’: Editor who hailed Arnab’s arrest in the dock, HC refuses to quash FIR against her

OpIndia Staff -
Ironically, Patricia Mukhim, who is currently in the dock for making an 'objectionable' post on Facebook, had refused to condemn Maharashtra government's witch-hunt against Arnab Goswami
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Pervert Fauj? Maryam Sharif says that the Pakistan Army put cameras in the washrooms when she was in jail

OpIndia Staff -
Maryam Sharif spoke about the alleged hardships she had to face when she was lodged in the prison by the Pakistan government.
Read more
News Reports

Kunal Kamra gets his wish: Here is how he is playing martyr after deliberately tweeting garbage

OpIndia Staff -
After the Attorney General granted approval for content of court proceedings against Kunal Kamra, he says he will not accept court's verdict
Read more
World

Indian liberals hoping that Joe Biden is their ticket to bring PM Modi down by blowing the imagined ‘human right violation’ trumpet: Why they...

K Bhattacharjee -
In every way possible, the Obama administration, under which Joe Biden served as the VP, was a humanitarian disaster.
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Authorities evict a family from Temple in Tanjavur 60 years after encroachment

OpIndia Staff -
Temple trustees nearly 60 years ago may have decided to give it to the family without consulting the executive officers of the temple
Read more
News Reports

Witch-hunt continues: Police custody of Sameet Thakkar extended again, was arrested for criticising Uddhav Thackeray govt

OpIndia Staff -
Sameet Thakkar who is facing charges for his remarks was arrested by Maharashtra police for the third time in a row on November 11.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan sponsored Al-Qaeda planning terrorist attack in West Bengal, radicalising youth through Jihad: Report

OpIndia Staff -
NIA has apprehended eleven Al-Qaeda terrorists from West Bengal since the month of September
Read more
News Reports

Crude bomb making activities increase in West Bengal as several blasts have taken place in the last few months: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Several explosion have taken placed in West Bengal when stashes of crude bomb stored by TMC members exploded accidently
Read more
News Reports

Vikas Dubey case: Yogi Govt suspends senior IPS Anant Dev over allegations of close links with slain gangster

OpIndia Staff -
The now suspended DIG was earlier posted as SSP Kanpur when the gangster had ambushed and killed 8 policemen.
Read more
Opinions

This is why Obama will not be ‘cancelled’ by liberals just yet for his comments on Rahul Gandhi. There is a silver lining

Sanghamitra -
By pegging him as a 'student' Obama has done what Karan Johar does to Shah Rukh Khan, portrayed him as a young, vibrant individual who is young enough to be called a 'student' and not a 50-year-old dynast who is yet to achieve anything of his own.
Read more
World

‘This is the dog that curses Islam’: YouTuber Fayez Kanfash, a Syrian immigrant in Germany, flogs ‘Macron the dog’ amidst chants of Allahu Akbar

OpIndia Staff -
Inspired by radical Muslims across the world, a Berlin-based Syrian YouTuber Fayez Kanfash took to streets in Berlin to spew venom against French President Emmanuel Macron by referring to him as "Macron, the dog",
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
481,495FollowersFollow
19,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com