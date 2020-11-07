Saturday, November 7, 2020
Software glitch that caused Republican votes to be counted for Democrats used in 47 Michigan counties, claims state GOP Chair, seeks examination of results

Software glitches are not unheard of in the tabulation of results. Technological issues had caused massive delays in reporting the results of the Iowa Caucus during the Democratic primaries.

Michigan Republican Chair Laura Cox has claimed that glitch in the tabulating software caused votes poured in favour of Republicans to be counted for Democrats during the US Elections 2020. She said that the people of Michigan deserve a transparent election process. Joe Biden won the state with a comfortable margin.

Laura Cox said, “In Anterim County, ballots were counted for Democrats that were meant for Republicans causing a 6000 vote swing against our candidates. The counting clerk came forward and said that tabulating software glitched and caused a miscalculation of the votes. Since then, we have now discovered that 47 Counties used this same software in the same capacity.”

“Anterim County had to hand count all of the ballots and these counties that used this software need to closely examine their results for similar discrepancies. The people of Michigan deserve a transparent and open process,” Laura Cox added. Software glitches are not unheard of in the tabulation of results.

Technological issues had caused massive delays in reporting the results of the Iowa Caucus during the Democratic primaries. The Democratic Iowa Caucus had to suffer a massive loss of face after the app used for tabulation of results reported faulty data to the central headquarters, requiring an audit of the system from the ground-up to ensure the legitimacy of the results.

