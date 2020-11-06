Raigad police now moves Sessions Court to seek custody of Arnab Goswami

On Thursday, the Raigad police moved the Sessions court, challenging the order of a lower court which remanded Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami to judicial custody instead of police custody. The revision application will be heard tomorrow (November 7). The case pertains to the death of an interior designer, named Anvay Naik, who committed suicide and left behind a note alleging that Arnab Goswami did not clear his dues to the tune of ₹83 lacs. It is pertinent to note that the case was closed in 2018 and has now been unilaterally opened by the police seemingly, to hound Arnab Goswami.

It now appears that the goal of the Mumbai Police is prepared to stop at absolutely nothing to secure the police remand of Arnab Goswami even after the scathing observations of the Magistrate court.

In its revision application to the Sessions Court, the police claimed that the Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunaina Pingle of the lower Court had ‘erred’ by not considering its submission and thereby sought the custody of Arnab Goswami and two others. The Raigad police had also prayed for the quashing of the order of the lower court.

Arnab Goswami sent to judicial custody

Earlier, the Alibaug court rejected the plea of Mumbai police plea seeking 14 days of police custody of Arnab Goswami, who was arrested on November 4. After a hearing that went into the midnight, the Alibaug Court granted 14 days of judicial custody for the Republic TV editor-in-chief, which meant that the Mumbai police would not interrogate him in its custody.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunaina Pingle had noted that the police failed to establish prima facie link between the deceased and Goswami. “Taking into consideration the reasons behind the arrest of the accused persons and the arguments put forth by the accused persons, the arrest appears to be prima facie illegal…There is no cogent evidence submitted that warrants this court to remand the arrested accused to police custody,” the CJM observed.

Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami arrested

Continuing their witch-hunt against Republic TV chief, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested Arnab Goswami. The Mumbai Police reached Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s residence on Wednesday and physically manhandled him as they tried to detain him in a 2018 abetment to suicide case that was already closed.

A team of Mumbai Police arrested Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami after they physically assaulted and dragged him by grabbing his hair. In a shocking act, a large contingent of Mumbai Police was seen present at Goswami’s residence on Wednesday morning. In the below video, it can be seen how officials of the Mumbai Police were manhandling the Republic TV chief.