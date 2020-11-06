Friday, November 6, 2020
Home Law Mumbai police to stop at nothing to get police custody of Arnab Goswami? Now...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Mumbai police to stop at nothing to get police custody of Arnab Goswami? Now moves sessions court challenging order by Magistrate

It now appears that the goal of the Mumbai Police is prepared to stop at absolutely nothing to secure the police remand of Arnab Goswami even after the scathing observations of the Magistrate court.

OpIndia Staff
Raigad police now moves Sessions Court to seek custody of Arnab Goswami
Param Bir Singh (left), Arnab Goswami (right), image via Mumbai Mirror
11

On Thursday, the Raigad police moved the Sessions court, challenging the order of a lower court which remanded Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami to judicial custody instead of police custody. The revision application will be heard tomorrow (November 7). The case pertains to the death of an interior designer, named Anvay Naik, who committed suicide and left behind a note alleging that Arnab Goswami did not clear his dues to the tune of ₹83 lacs. It is pertinent to note that the case was closed in 2018 and has now been unilaterally opened by the police seemingly, to hound Arnab Goswami.

It now appears that the goal of the Mumbai Police is prepared to stop at absolutely nothing to secure the police remand of Arnab Goswami even after the scathing observations of the Magistrate court.

In its revision application to the Sessions Court, the police claimed that the Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunaina Pingle of the lower Court had ‘erred’ by not considering its submission and thereby sought the custody of Arnab Goswami and two others. The Raigad police had also prayed for the quashing of the order of the lower court.

Arnab Goswami sent to judicial custody

Earlier, the Alibaug court rejected the plea of Mumbai police plea seeking 14 days of police custody of Arnab Goswami, who was arrested on November 4. After a hearing that went into the midnight, the Alibaug Court granted 14 days of judicial custody for the Republic TV editor-in-chief, which meant that the Mumbai police would not interrogate him in its custody.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunaina Pingle had noted that the police failed to establish prima facie link between the deceased and Goswami. “Taking into consideration the reasons behind the arrest of the accused persons and the arguments put forth by the accused persons, the arrest appears to be prima facie illegal…There is no cogent evidence submitted that warrants this court to remand the arrested accused to police custody,” the CJM observed.

Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami arrested

Continuing their witch-hunt against Republic TV chief, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested Arnab Goswami. The Mumbai Police reached Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s residence on Wednesday and physically manhandled him as they tried to detain him in a 2018 abetment to suicide case that was already closed.

A team of Mumbai Police arrested Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami after they physically assaulted and dragged him by grabbing his hair. In a shocking act, a large contingent of Mumbai Police was seen present at Goswami’s residence on Wednesday morning. In the below video, it can be seen how officials of the Mumbai Police were manhandling the Republic TV chief.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Amit Shah sounds election bugle in West Bengal by setting target as 200 seats: Can BJP do it? Here is what trend says

OpIndia Staff -
Speaking at Bankura, Amit Shah yesterday sounded the poll bugle and declares that the party would work towards getting 200 out of 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra HM launched ‘Operation Arnab’, deployed 40 police personnel to arrest Arnab Goswami in 2018 suicide case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The abetment of suicide case of 2018 was closed after investigation after the police filed a closure report stating lack of evidence. It was reopened as per Maha home minister's orders.
Read more

SC makes scathing observations against indiscriminate use of SC/ST act, says not all insults can attract the stringent act: Read what Court said

Law OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court pointed out that the intention to humiliate such a person for his caste must exist for a case to be made out under SC/ST act.

Hansa Research says Mumbai police is harassing them to issue false statement against Republic TV, asks Bombay HC to transfer the TRP case to...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hansa Research says its employees are being threatened with arrest and indefinite detention for not giving false statement against Republic

Watch: The quarantine building in which Arnab Goswami is lodged after being sent to Judicial custody

Media OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, on the 4th of November, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, was dragged, beaten and arrested by the Mumbai and Alibaug police.

High Court adjourns the interim relief plea to tomorrow, journalist Arnab Goswami to spend another night in custody after being beaten and dragged

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Court said that there is also a petition by the original informant and they also need to be heard before releasing Arnab Goswami

Recently Popular

News Reports

NCP wants former CM Devendra Fadnavis to be made co-accused in the suicide case along with ‘BJP worker’ Arnab Goswami, Congress cheers

OpIndia Staff -
The NCP has accused the previous state government of putting pressure on Naik family to withdraw the case.
Read more
World

Dead people show up to vote to help Joe Biden in his ‘battle for the soul’ of USA, pointing towards voter fraud: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Dead people appear to be showing up to vote for Joe Biden at New York City in the US Presidential Elections.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Priest attacked by goons with a cricket bat, admitted to Mathura hospital in a critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
The brutal assault with a cricket bat has left the priest heavily injured. His family has admitted him in a hospital in Mathura.
Read more
News Reports

Hansa Research says Mumbai police is harassing them to issue false statement against Republic TV, asks Bombay HC to transfer the TRP case to...

OpIndia Staff -
Hansa Research says its employees are being threatened with arrest and indefinite detention for not giving false statement against Republic
Read more
News Reports

Alibaug Court rejects Mumbai Police plea seeking custody of Arnab Goswami, grants judicial custody and asks to keep bail papers ready

OpIndia Staff -
The court observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of Arnab Goswami in it
Read more
News Reports

After arresting Arnab Goswami, Mumbai Police arrests its own police officer who probed the 2018 suicide case

OpIndia Staff -
In a bizarre turn of events in the ongoing witch-hunt against Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami, the Mumbai Police has arrested one of its own police officers
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Law

Mumbai police to stop at nothing to get police custody of Arnab Goswami? Now moves sessions court challenging order by Magistrate

OpIndia Staff -
On Thursday, the Raigad police moved the Sessions court, challenging the order of a lower court which remanded Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami to judicial custody instead of police custody.
Read more
News Reports

Allahabad HC orders man to keep away from social media for two years if he wants bail: Read what he had done and why...

OpIndia Staff -
The accused named Akhilanand was booked in Deoria for making objectionable remarks on social media against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other public figures.
Read more
Fact-Check

NSUI shares old images of ABVP protests against fee hike to target the BJP over ‘demonising’ students

OpIndia Staff -
According to the ABVP, the image shared by NSUI claiming to be a student protest against the BJP is in fact an image of ABVP protest that was organised in November 2019 to protest against fee hike.
Read more
News Reports

Amit Shah sounds election bugle in West Bengal by setting target as 200 seats: Can BJP do it? Here is what trend says

OpIndia Staff -
Speaking at Bankura, Amit Shah yesterday sounded the poll bugle and declares that the party would work towards getting 200 out of 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra HM launched ‘Operation Arnab’, deployed 40 police personnel to arrest Arnab Goswami in 2018 suicide case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The abetment of suicide case of 2018 was closed after investigation after the police filed a closure report stating lack of evidence. It was reopened as per Maha home minister's orders.
Read more
Law

SC makes scathing observations against indiscriminate use of SC/ST act, says not all insults can attract the stringent act: Read what Court said

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court pointed out that the intention to humiliate such a person for his caste must exist for a case to be made out under SC/ST act.
Read more
News Reports

Family of farmer who had named Shiv Sena MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar in his suicide note demand justice, seeks action with the same swiftness as...

OpIndia Staff -
The farmer had named Shiv Sena MP Omprakash Raje Nambalkar in his suicide note holding him responsible for taking the extreme step.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand joins the list of non-BJP ruled states to block CBI from probing cases in the state, withdraws general consent

OpIndia Staff -
After West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Kerala, now Jharkhand withdraws general consent given to CBI
Read more
News Reports

Eight key things Amit Shah said in an interview to AajTak about upcoming West Bengal assembly elections

OpIndia Staff -
Amit Shah said that this time he could sense massive public anger against Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

Ranchi: Protests erupt after Shivling inside a Shiva temple demolished by unidentified elements

OpIndia Staff -
The attack on the Shiva Temple left the locals infuriated who shut the market in protest and demanded immediate action against the culprits.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
475,714FollowersFollow
19,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com