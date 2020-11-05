Videos have surfaced on social media where Islamists are seen cheering and greeting a Muslim in Pakistan guard after he allegedly shot a bank manager over a purported blasphemy allegation.

In one such viral video shared by Pakistani activist Rahat Austin, Ahmad Nawaz, the security guard who shot a manager of the National Bank of Pakistan branch in Quaidabad tehsil of Khushab, accusing him of blasphemy, is seen leading a fanatic crowd of supporters which greets him and raises slogans in his favour as they walk together on the street. Amidst loud cheers and slogans, one person appears from the crowd and kisses the guard.

Another killing for blasphemy in Islamic State Pakistan.

In another video, the crowd greets him as they raise slogans in Urdu which means “Behead those who insult the Prophet”.

In yet another video, the accused Islamist is seen waving to his supporters from the roof of the local police station. The fanatic mob is seen clapping and chanting, “behead those who insult the Prophet”.

A video also surfaced online, where the guard could be heard saying that the deceased manager had “insulted the prophet (PBUH)”.

The incident had reportedly taken place in Khushab’s Tehsil Quaidabad on November 4 (Wednesday). One Ahmad Nawaz, a security guard posted at a bank branch, shot and fatally injured National Bank of Pakistan official Muhammad Imran Hanif. Nawaz said he had opened fire as Hanif allegedly committed blasphemy. However, Pakistani police confirmed the two had actually been engaging in a verbal spat for the past couple of days, which had turned sour after they could not reconcile their differences.

As the security guard was being taken into custody, a large crowd appeared and chanted slogans in his favour.

An unflattering reference to Prophet Muhammad or what is considered as ‘Blasphemy’ is often a rallying cry for the Islamists around the world to unleash their primaeval instinct of indulging in brute violence and communal riots against the ‘non-believers’. Be it the brazen shooting of the Charlie Hebdo cartoonists or the brutal beheading of Former Hindu Mahasabha leader and the founder of Hindu Samaj Party Kamlesh Tiwari or the Bengaluru riots, ‘blasphemy’ is often used as an excuse by these rabid Islamists to release their harboured pent-up hatred and intolerance against those who dare to speak up uncomfortable facts.