Friday, November 13, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistan sponsored Al-Qaeda planning terrorist attack in West Bengal, radicalising youth through Jihad: Report
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Pakistan sponsored Al-Qaeda planning terrorist attack in West Bengal, radicalising youth through Jihad: Report

Sources have suggested that efforts are being made by foreign handlers to radicalise youths in Bengal through global Jihad

OpIndia Staff
Al-Qaeda operatives planning an attack in West Bengal (source: CNN)
6

An Intelligence Bureau (IB) report filed on November 5 has revealed that Pakistan sponsored terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda is planning a major terrorist attack in West Bengal. According to a report by India Today, the intelligence agency has suggested that the terror outfit is planning to activate sleeper cells to execute the attack.

Sources have suggested that efforts are being made by foreign handlers to radicalise youths in Bengal through global Jihad. Al-Qaeda members sitting in Pakistan are recruiting youths online in West Bengal.

Al Qaeda was founded in the 1980s by Osama Bin Laden and is an Islamic terrorist organisation that has been responsible for carrying out several terrorist attacks all around the world.

NIA has arrested 11 Al-Qaeda terrorist from West Bengal so far

It may be recalled that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended eleven Al-Qaeda terrorists from West Bengal since the month of September, when they busted a major terror module in the country after it nabbed 9 Islamic terrorists linked to Pakistan-sponsored Al Qaeda from West Bengal and Kerala on the 19 of the month.

On 1st October, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) made another arrest. 32-year-old Abdul Momin Mondal from Murshidabad in West Bengal was nabbed, taking the count of the total arrested Al-Qaeda terrorists from the state of WB to 11. Mondal, who worked as a madarsa teacher, was arrested for alleged involvement in an Al-Qaeda module that has been operating in West Bengal and Kerala. As per the reports, he was raising funds and trying to recruit new members for the terrorist organization.

Arrested terrorists had brainwashed youths, mobilised masses for anti-CAA violence in Murshidabad

After arresting the first 9 terrorists from Murshidabad, the NIA made some shocking revelations about the arrested terrorists. It had revealed that the terrorists had travelled to Karnataka and Kerala as migrant workers in 2019 where they came in contact with Al-Qaeda handlers. Besides, three terrorists had also travelled to Delhi to work as migrant labourers.

The NIA investigators have informed that during December last year, at least 6 of the Al-Qaeda terrorists were stationed in Murshidabad. They had participated in anti-CAA violence and mobilised masses to hit the streets. The central investigative agency has also recovered laptops from the terrorists that contained inciteful videos to brainwash the youth.

Besides sharing pro-Pakistani posts on social media, these terrorist also carried chocolate bombs as they were conspiring to manufacture Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Crude bomb making activities increase in West Bengal as several blasts have taken place in the last few months: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Several explosion have taken placed in West Bengal when stashes of crude bomb stored by TMC members exploded accidently
Read more
Opinions

This is why Obama will not be ‘cancelled’ by liberals just yet for his comments on Rahul Gandhi. There is a silver lining

Sanghamitra -
By pegging him as a 'student' Obama has done what Karan Johar does to Shah Rukh Khan, portrayed him as a young, vibrant individual who is young enough to be called a 'student' and not a 50-year-old dynast who is yet to achieve anything of his own.
Read more

‘This is the dog that curses Islam’: YouTuber Fayez Kanfash, a Syrian immigrant in Germany, flogs ‘Macron the dog’ amidst chants of Allahu Akbar

World OpIndia Staff -
Inspired by radical Muslims across the world, a Berlin-based Syrian YouTuber Fayez Kanfash took to streets in Berlin to spew venom against French President Emmanuel Macron by referring to him as "Macron, the dog",

Obama’s opinion of Rahul Gandhi makes Indian Twitter trend ‘Maafi Maang Obama’, read why

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former US President Barack Obama highlights the inability of the Gandhi-scion to understand the way of politics as he says Rahul Gandhi lacked both aptitude and passion to master the art of politics.

Twitter removes Home Minister Amit Shah’s display photo citing copyright violation and locks account, calls it ‘inadvertent error’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Thursday night, a message was displayed on the display image section of Home Minister Amit Shah Twitter profile saying "Media not displayed".

Here are the 12 measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 stimulus package

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamana announced 12 new measures under the new Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 stimulus package to boost the Indian economy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Don’t waste your time on a lowly worm’, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani advises lawyer who filed cybercrime case against Kunal Kamra

OpIndia Staff -
After Kunal Kamra posted several tweets which were contempt of the Supreme Court, Advocate Chandani Shah had filed a case against him
Read more
News Reports

While Arnab Goswami spends his 7th night in jail for a closed case, wife of Firoz Nadiadwala arrested for possessing drugs gets bail by...

OpIndia Staff -
NCB had arrested the wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala on Sunday after it recovered drugs from her residence
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader brings massive allegation, says Thackerays had land deals worth crores with late Anvay Naik’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Kirit Somaiya has shared documents which show land deals worth crores between the Thackerays and the late Anvay Naik's wife.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will shoot you, bow down to us if you want to live in Mewat’: Faisal and Parveen warn Hindu youth against following Hindu rituals...

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
"Mewat mein rehana hain toh humare hisaab see rehna hoga", the Hindu youth alleges he has been living under constant threat
Read more
News Reports

‘Order from Uddhav Thackeray is final’: BJP’s Nilesh Rane makes a stunning charge, shares audio of Shiv Sena leader threatening contractor

OpIndia Staff -
Nilesh Rane, sharing the audio wrote, “Shiv Sena is working to recover money by threatening the contractors of the same highway that they had once strongly objected to."
Read more
Media

‘Rights cannot be claimed by depriving others of freedom’: Editor who hailed Arnab’s arrest in the dock, HC refuses to quash FIR against her

OpIndia Staff -
Ironically, Patricia Mukhim, who is currently in the dock for making an 'objectionable' post on Facebook, had refused to condemn Maharashtra government's witch-hunt against Arnab Goswami
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistan sponsored Al-Qaeda planning terrorist attack in West Bengal, radicalising youth through Jihad: Report

OpIndia Staff -
NIA has apprehended eleven Al-Qaeda terrorists from West Bengal since the month of September
Read more
News Reports

Crude bomb making activities increase in West Bengal as several blasts have taken place in the last few months: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Several explosion have taken placed in West Bengal when stashes of crude bomb stored by TMC members exploded accidently
Read more
News Reports

Vikas Dubey case: Yogi Govt suspends senior IPS Anant Dev over allegations of close links with slain gangster

OpIndia Staff -
The now suspended DIG was earlier posted as SSP Kanpur when the gangster had ambushed and killed 8 policemen.
Read more
Opinions

This is why Obama will not be ‘cancelled’ by liberals just yet for his comments on Rahul Gandhi. There is a silver lining

Sanghamitra -
By pegging him as a 'student' Obama has done what Karan Johar does to Shah Rukh Khan, portrayed him as a young, vibrant individual who is young enough to be called a 'student' and not a 50-year-old dynast who is yet to achieve anything of his own.
Read more
World

‘This is the dog that curses Islam’: YouTuber Fayez Kanfash, a Syrian immigrant in Germany, flogs ‘Macron the dog’ amidst chants of Allahu Akbar

OpIndia Staff -
Inspired by radical Muslims across the world, a Berlin-based Syrian YouTuber Fayez Kanfash took to streets in Berlin to spew venom against French President Emmanuel Macron by referring to him as "Macron, the dog",
Read more
Media

Maharashtra police interrogate Republic TV CFO in connection with 2018 suicide case only 2 days after Arnab Goswami was released from Taloja jail

OpIndia Staff -
Summons to Republic TV CFO comes two days after Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami was granted interim bail in the same case
Read more
Media

‘Harish Salve did not charge a single rupee to represent me, I am deeply grateful’: Arnab Goswami on his first 9 PM debate back

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards senior advocate Harish Salve on live air for representing the news channel in the Supreme Court
Read more
News Reports

Obama’s opinion of Rahul Gandhi makes Indian Twitter trend ‘Maafi Maang Obama’, read why

OpIndia Staff -
Former US President Barack Obama highlights the inability of the Gandhi-scion to understand the way of politics as he says Rahul Gandhi lacked both aptitude and passion to master the art of politics.
Read more
Politics

I cannot be a silent spectator: Bengal Governor speaks up after BJP leader Dilip Ghosh’s convoy was attacked and stoned

OpIndia Staff -
On the 12th of Nov, convoy of BJP leader and West Bengal state president Dilip Ghosh was attacked as it passed through AH 48 and reached Jaigaon
Read more
News Reports

Twitter removes Home Minister Amit Shah’s display photo citing copyright violation and locks account, calls it ‘inadvertent error’

OpIndia Staff -
On Thursday night, a message was displayed on the display image section of Home Minister Amit Shah Twitter profile saying "Media not displayed".
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
481,364FollowersFollow
19,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com