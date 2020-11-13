An Intelligence Bureau (IB) report filed on November 5 has revealed that Pakistan sponsored terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda is planning a major terrorist attack in West Bengal. According to a report by India Today, the intelligence agency has suggested that the terror outfit is planning to activate sleeper cells to execute the attack.

Sources have suggested that efforts are being made by foreign handlers to radicalise youths in Bengal through global Jihad. Al-Qaeda members sitting in Pakistan are recruiting youths online in West Bengal.

Al Qaeda was founded in the 1980s by Osama Bin Laden and is an Islamic terrorist organisation that has been responsible for carrying out several terrorist attacks all around the world.

NIA has arrested 11 Al-Qaeda terrorist from West Bengal so far

It may be recalled that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended eleven Al-Qaeda terrorists from West Bengal since the month of September, when they busted a major terror module in the country after it nabbed 9 Islamic terrorists linked to Pakistan-sponsored Al Qaeda from West Bengal and Kerala on the 19 of the month.

On 1st October, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) made another arrest. 32-year-old Abdul Momin Mondal from Murshidabad in West Bengal was nabbed, taking the count of the total arrested Al-Qaeda terrorists from the state of WB to 11. Mondal, who worked as a madarsa teacher, was arrested for alleged involvement in an Al-Qaeda module that has been operating in West Bengal and Kerala. As per the reports, he was raising funds and trying to recruit new members for the terrorist organization.

Arrested terrorists had brainwashed youths, mobilised masses for anti-CAA violence in Murshidabad

After arresting the first 9 terrorists from Murshidabad, the NIA made some shocking revelations about the arrested terrorists. It had revealed that the terrorists had travelled to Karnataka and Kerala as migrant workers in 2019 where they came in contact with Al-Qaeda handlers. Besides, three terrorists had also travelled to Delhi to work as migrant labourers.

The NIA investigators have informed that during December last year, at least 6 of the Al-Qaeda terrorists were stationed in Murshidabad. They had participated in anti-CAA violence and mobilised masses to hit the streets. The central investigative agency has also recovered laptops from the terrorists that contained inciteful videos to brainwash the youth.

Besides sharing pro-Pakistani posts on social media, these terrorist also carried chocolate bombs as they were conspiring to manufacture Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).