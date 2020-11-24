Prime Minister Modi addressed a Coronavirus review meeting with the Chief Ministers of eight key states on Tuesday, including Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Haryana and Gujarat. Along with PM Modi, the meeting was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Interaction with Chief Ministers on COVID-19. https://t.co/lw3b6vQwRc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2020

During his address, PM Modi emphasised that the actions taken by the state governments and the centre must be synchronised. He said that there was a need to collective decide the path forward. The Prime Minister also said that people’s approach towards the Coronavirus has changed quite a lot since the pandemic began.

‘People were paranoid with the thought of Coronavirus in the initial stages. They started hiding their symptoms,’ he said, before adding, ‘We are in the stage where people are being careless about the virus and letting their guard down. We need to make sure we do not let loose.’

The Prime Minister also said decision on the vaccines will be taken collectively and there are still uncertainties around it. He also advised the states to start working on cold storage facilities for coronavirus vaccines. “Safety is as important as speed for us, whichever vaccine India will give to its citizens will be safe on all scientific standards. Vaccine distribution strategy will be chalked out in collective coordination with states. States must also start working on cold storage facilities,” he stated.