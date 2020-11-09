Monday, November 9, 2020
Home News Reports This Diwali, India goes 'Atmanirbhar' as governments, brands go vocal for local with #Local4Diwali....
News Reports
Updated:

This Diwali, India goes ‘Atmanirbhar’ as governments, brands go vocal for local with #Local4Diwali. Read how

With Prime Minister Modi giving a much-need shoutout to the local vendors, manufacturers and retailers, everyone has understood the need to go local and echo for local brands. So, did you buy anything local this Diwali?

OpIndia Staff
Local4Diwali
PM Modi calls for Local 4 Diwali. Urged people to buy local and promote local businesses on Diwali. (Photo:Udayaditya Barua/Pexels)
10

Did you buy something local on Diwali? Not just diyas, but gifts, jewelry, sweets, chocolates, Diwali lights, electronics, gadgets, appliances, and the list goes on. Did you check or planning to see if the product you are eyeing was made in India or not? Did you try to buy something additional this Diwali just to promote someone local?

Did you post something that you purchased locally with the hashtag #Local4Diwali? If yes, then you are a part of a mass movement across the country to promote local products.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the people of India to buy locally as much as possible. The idea is to promote small manufacturers, retailers, shopkeepers, etc. to become ‘Atmanirbhar’ or self-sufficient. India needs a continuous movement to promote local goods and services if we want to become financially better than other countries and stand tall with the developed nations. With 1.3 billion people and growing, India has one of the highest purchasing power in the world, and it is essential for the progress of the country that we try to go local.

PM Modi’s call for “Local For Diwali”

In his recent addresses to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized on shifting the purchasing power to local products as much as possible. He said, “I request to promote #Local4Diwali with #Vocal4Local. This will not only strengthen the local identity, but also make Diwali celebrations of the people who make these goods worth. The people of my country are giving their sweat and blood, doing something new, it is our responsibility to hold their hands.”

Following his call for buying local products, several ministers, celebrities and brands have started promoting the movement and urging people to buy local products. Leaders including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Home Minister Amit Shah, Textile Minister Smriti Irani, and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, among others, have shared tweets promoting local products.

Chief Minister of Tripura shared bamboo products’ images, including diyas and gift items made by local artisans.

Smriti Irani, who had shared contact details of several artisans on Handloom day in August, urged people to share photos of local purchases and promote the cause. She shared a beautiful video in which people were seen promoting local products. She said, “Help local craftsmen and businesses to prosper & support ‘Local for Vocal’ movement for an ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ as envisaged by PM Narendra Modi Ji.”

Celebrities and brands supporting the cause

Several brands have come forward to support the cause of promoting local purchases. One of the campaigns that stood out was by Cadbury’s. They launched an advertisement that uses the latest technology to find out where the viewer is from and promote local stores accordingly. As most of the local retailers were not available on online platforms, Cadbury made a database of them and added all the required info so that their system can pick the right retailer. Being an international brand, they found a way to connect to the people of India and found a silver lining in the pandemic.

Karan Johar shared a post on Twitter urging people to buy local this Diwali. He shared a heartwarming note and urged everyone to share photos of the purchases and use the #Local4Diwali hashtag. Ohter celebrities have also chipped in.

Several small and big brands join the cause and become a part of the movement on every platform. Let it be Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or Youtube, you will find many brands showcasing their best products and services while promoting other brands too.

In the time of the pandemic, everyone needs help to get back on their feet. With Prime Minister Modi giving a much-need shoutout to the local vendors, manufacturers and retailers, everyone has understood the need to go local and echo for local brands. So, did you buy anything local this Diwali?

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsvocal for local
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

‘Tanishq, you failed to understand the essence of Diwali’: Here is how netizens reacted to the dull, bizarre ad

Dibakar Dutta -
Social media users criticised the Tanishq ad for being 'preachy' while failing to capture the joy and excitement of Diwali.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab Railway blockade: Shekhar Gupta ignores Punjab govt’s inability to clear tracks, blames Modi for cancelling trains

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Railways has cancelled freight train services in Punjab as the protestors in the state have been squatting on tracks threatening the safety of goods and loco pilots.
Read more

Maharashtra: Two ST workers commit suicide within 12 hours, blame Uddhav Thackeray govt for non-payment of dues, reduced salaries

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Uddhav Thackeray government has displayed their misplaced priorities by going after the dissidents such as Arnab Goswami and Kangana Ranaut but not addressing the financial woes suffered by the government employees

Bombay HC refuses to grant interim relief to Arnab Goswami

Opinions OpIndia Staff -
The Bombay HC has asked Arnab Goswami's counsel to approach the sessions court and avail other remedies.

Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader’s son Sunil Gurjar arrested in animal husbandry scam, had also figured in Bhanwari Devi case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rajasthan Congress leader's son, Sunil Gurjar arrested by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in animal husbandry scam.

Millions of diyas to light up Ayodhya as Ram Jamnabhoomi to have Deepotsava after five centuries

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A virtual Deepotsav is also planned to ring in the first Diwali after the beginning of construction of Ram Mandir

Recently Popular

World

Gulags soon? While Joe Biden preaches peace, his Democratic comrades make lists to punish Trump supporters during his presidency

K Bhattacharjee -
While Joe Biden tweets like a monk, his comrades appear to have made up their minds to launch a crusade against heretics.
Read more
News Reports

Taloja Jail, to which Mumbai Police hurriedly transferred Arnab Goswami, is a hub of terrorists and underworld criminals. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Taloja Jail, where Arnab Goswami is currently being kept under judicial custody, houses several Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Two ST workers commit suicide within 12 hours, blame Uddhav Thackeray govt for non-payment of dues, reduced salaries

OpIndia Staff -
The Uddhav Thackeray government has displayed their misplaced priorities by going after the dissidents such as Arnab Goswami and Kangana Ranaut but not addressing the financial woes suffered by the government employees
Read more
Law

Breaking: Bombay HC to pronounce order in Arnab Goswami’s interim bail application challenging arrest in 2018 suicide case on 9th November

OpIndia Staff -
Bombay High Court has declared that it will be pronouncing its order in the bail plea moved by Arnab Goswami on the 9th of November
Read more
Politics

Calling India’s Prime Minister ‘Hitler’ wins you accolades, calling a CM’s son ‘penguin’ gets you jailed. Welcome to India 2020

Nirwa Mehta -
Too bad Narendra Modi is stifling the freedom of press and freedom of speech. Shame on 'Hitler'.
Read more
Editor's picks

TMC MP Mahua Moitra caught ‘stealing’ content again, this time to congratulate Kamala Harris

OpIndia Staff -
The composite image used by Mahua Moitra was created by artist Bria Goeller, and was published by WTF America 2017
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

This Diwali, India goes ‘Atmanirbhar’ as governments, brands go vocal for local with #Local4Diwali. Read how

OpIndia Staff -
This Diwali, PM Modi has urged people to go 'vocal for local' and buy local and promote local businesses.
Read more
News Reports

Good news for festive season: India sees consistent decline in active and new cases of Coronavirus since mid-September

OpIndia Staff -
Observing trends, panel of doctors and scientists also claim that coronavirus in India can be controlled by end of February 2021.
Read more
News Reports

NGT could destroy local cracker industry even as politicians preach ‘vocal for local’, orders severe Diwali restrictions nationwide

OpIndia Staff -
The order passed by the NGT will end up affecting the livelihoods of lakhs of people employed in the firecracker industry.
Read more
Social Media

‘Tanishq, you failed to understand the essence of Diwali’: Here is how netizens reacted to the dull, bizarre ad

Dibakar Dutta -
Social media users criticised the Tanishq ad for being 'preachy' while failing to capture the joy and excitement of Diwali.
Read more
Politics

Congress leader Jitu Patwari imagines Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony and invites Manmohan Singh as chief guest, gets mocked on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
The misadventures of Congress leader Jitu Patwari continue as he shared fake news yet again, this time about Joe Biden.
Read more
World

Days after the Kabul university attack killed 25, suicide car bomber kills 4, injures 40 in Afghanistan

OpIndia Staff -
A suicide bomber killed at least 4 and wounded 40 in an attack on a police base in southern Kandahar province, Afghanistan.
Read more
Media

Delhi HC hears Bollywood suit against Republic TV and Times Now, praises media’s work but asks not to use ‘sharp words’

OpIndia Staff -
On October 12, leading associations and production houses of Bollywood had filed a suit in Delhi HC against Republic TV and Times Now
Read more
News Reports

Chemical found from ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s house was acid, video clips of him on the rooftop were undoctored: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The Forensic Dept has confirmed that the chemical found at the house of Tahir Hussain was "acidic and lethal for human body".
Read more
News Reports

How NGOs and Media, like The Wire, came together to stall doubling of railway tracks in Goa and how they are wrong

OpIndia Staff -
The infrastructure project is related to the double-lining of tracks between Hospet in Karnataka and Vasco da Gama in Goa.
Read more
News Reports

Sameet Thakkar case: Bail rejected, sent to judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the Mumbai Police had arrested Sameet Thakkar from the court premises after a Nagpur court had granted him bail.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
478,415FollowersFollow
19,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com