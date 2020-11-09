Did you buy something local on Diwali? Not just diyas, but gifts, jewelry, sweets, chocolates, Diwali lights, electronics, gadgets, appliances, and the list goes on. Did you check or planning to see if the product you are eyeing was made in India or not? Did you try to buy something additional this Diwali just to promote someone local?

Did you post something that you purchased locally with the hashtag #Local4Diwali? If yes, then you are a part of a mass movement across the country to promote local products.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the people of India to buy locally as much as possible. The idea is to promote small manufacturers, retailers, shopkeepers, etc. to become ‘Atmanirbhar’ or self-sufficient. India needs a continuous movement to promote local goods and services if we want to become financially better than other countries and stand tall with the developed nations. With 1.3 billion people and growing, India has one of the highest purchasing power in the world, and it is essential for the progress of the country that we try to go local.

PM Modi’s call for “Local For Diwali”

In his recent addresses to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized on shifting the purchasing power to local products as much as possible. He said, “I request to promote #Local4Diwali with #Vocal4Local. This will not only strengthen the local identity, but also make Diwali celebrations of the people who make these goods worth. The people of my country are giving their sweat and blood, doing something new, it is our responsibility to hold their hands.”

Following his call for buying local products, several ministers, celebrities and brands have started promoting the movement and urging people to buy local products. Leaders including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Home Minister Amit Shah, Textile Minister Smriti Irani, and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, among others, have shared tweets promoting local products.

This Deepawali, let us come together to realise PM @narendramodi ji’s call for #Local4Diwali.



Our small support for local products, handicrafts and businesses in these challenging times will surely light up the lives of millions of Indians this festive season. pic.twitter.com/fWRixmlJj6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 9, 2020

This Diwali, let us all support PM @NarendraModi ji’s clarion call to go Vocal for Local!



Buy local products and bring happiness to our hard-working artisans & craftsmen.#Local4Diwali pic.twitter.com/BzXrjkolOv — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 9, 2020

Chief Minister of Tripura shared bamboo products’ images, including diyas and gift items made by local artisans.

Let us celebrate our favourite #Diwali by going local.



Inspired by the clarion call by PM @narendramodi ji, let us extend our full support for #local artisans & businesses.



May it be

– Bringing diyas to light your homes or

– Getting gifts for your loved ones,



Go #Local4Diwali. pic.twitter.com/StBbCmyyDp — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) November 9, 2020

Smriti Irani, who had shared contact details of several artisans on Handloom day in August, urged people to share photos of local purchases and promote the cause. She shared a beautiful video in which people were seen promoting local products. She said, “Help local craftsmen and businesses to prosper & support ‘Local for Vocal’ movement for an ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ as envisaged by PM Narendra Modi Ji.”

#Local4Diwali – This Diwali pledge to buy local!



Help local craftsmen and businesses to prosper & support ‘Local for Vocal’ movement for an ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ as envisaged by PM @narendramodi Ji. pic.twitter.com/fM1MKkwuVG — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 9, 2020

Celebrities and brands supporting the cause

Several brands have come forward to support the cause of promoting local purchases. One of the campaigns that stood out was by Cadbury’s. They launched an advertisement that uses the latest technology to find out where the viewer is from and promote local stores accordingly. As most of the local retailers were not available on online platforms, Cadbury made a database of them and added all the required info so that their system can pick the right retailer. Being an international brand, they found a way to connect to the people of India and found a silver lining in the pandemic.

Karan Johar shared a post on Twitter urging people to buy local this Diwali. He shared a heartwarming note and urged everyone to share photos of the purchases and use the #Local4Diwali hashtag. Ohter celebrities have also chipped in.

Several small and big brands join the cause and become a part of the movement on every platform. Let it be Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or Youtube, you will find many brands showcasing their best products and services while promoting other brands too.

In the time of the pandemic, everyone needs help to get back on their feet. With Prime Minister Modi giving a much-need shoutout to the local vendors, manufacturers and retailers, everyone has understood the need to go local and echo for local brands. So, did you buy anything local this Diwali?