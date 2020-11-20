Friday, November 20, 2020
Congress President Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by son Rahul Gandhi moves to BJP ruled Goa to get away from pollution in AAP ruled Delhi

Interestingly, only a few days ago, Congress had targeted BJP for rising pollution.

OpIndia Staff
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi (L) and son Rahul Gandhi (R)/ Image Source: ANI
The Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday moved out of Delhi to stay in Panaji, Goa along with her son Rahul Gandhi after doctors advised her to shift out of the national capital for a few days to avoid the heavy pollution.

Sonia Gandhi, who is reportedly suffering from a chronic chest infection, was advised by her doctors to move to a warmer place until the air pollution in Delhi is back to normal levels. According to a Congress functionary privy to the developments, two places – the outskirts of Chennai and Goa was identified for this purpose.

The air pollution in Delhi has aggravated her asthma and her chest condition and was advised by doctors to briefly shift out from Delhi.

Interestingly, to stay away from pollution in Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi, Sonia Gandhi has now decided to spend her vacations in a BJP-ruled state rather than Congress-ruled state or even the constituency ruled by her son, Wayanad.

Interestingly, only a few days ago, Congress had targeted BJP for rising pollution.

Earlier in June, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi over health issues. Later on September 12, she had gone to US for a few days for her routine medical check-up and Rahul Gandhi had accompanied her during the visit.s

The Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi was accompanied by son Rahul Gandhi on her trip to Goa. The Congress President had last made a brief appearance at the Indira Gandhi Memorial to pay homage to the former Prime Minister on her 103rd birth anniversary. 

Sonia Gandhi leaves for Goa as air quality index of Delhi continues to deteriorate

Delhi’s air quality continues to remain poor as the city’s pollution due to stubble burning in the surrounding region had increased by over 20 per cent. The government agencies had warned that the air quality may dip to the “very poor” category on Friday.

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index(AQI) was recorded at 283. The deteriorating air quality also seems to have played a part in aggravating the city’s COVID-19 outbreak, a disease involving grave respiratory complications.

Delhi is witnessing an inexorable surge in the coronavirus cases since the end of last month when, October 28, the daily number of fresh cases crossed the mark 5,000-mark and breached the 8,000-mark for the first time

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by son Rahul Gandhi moves to BJP ruled Goa to get away from pollution in AAP ruled Delhi

