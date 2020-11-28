Terrorist denotes himself inside ice-cream parlour in Mogadishu, killing seven, Islamic Al-Shabab claims responsibility

A suicide bomber blew himself at an ice cream shop in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu killing at least seven people. The Islamic terror organisation Al-Shabab, an affiliate of Al-Qaeda has claimed responsibility for the terror attacks.

According to the reports, ten others have also been injured in the terror attack carried out by Al-Shabab on Friday. Senior police officer Mohamed Dahir said that the death toll could rise as the injured are currently under the critical situation in hospitals.

The Gelato Divino restaurant is located near K4 Junction in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, near the international airport.

The terror attack occurred just hours after acting US Secretary of Defence Christopher Miller had visited Mogadishu to meet the US ambassador and military personnel. Initially, it was not clear who was responsible for the blast on Friday, but the armed group al-Shabab – which is allied with al-Qaeda – frequently carries out bombings in the capital and elsewhere, including the attack on November 17.

This latest attack comes days after a similar suicide attack had taken place in Mogadishu on November 17, Five people had died after a suicide bomber detonated himself up in a restaurant near a police academy.

The Islamic terror group – Al-Shabab has wreaked havoc in Somalia by killing thousands of people in the past 30 years.

Early in August, 10 civilians and a police officer were killed in a gun-and-bomb terror attack by Al-Shabab on a beachfront hotel in the capital. In August, at least seven people were killed in a terror attack when a car bomb exploded at an army base in Mogadishu where members of the Somali National Army (SNA) were stationed.