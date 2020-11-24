Ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, BJP MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Tejasvi Surya has slammed the ruling TRS government in Hyderabad, Telangana.

On Tuesday, Tejasvi Surya and other party leaders marched to the Osmania University to pay respect to those individuals martyred during the Telangana movement, a mass movement that eventually resulted in the formation of the state.

Surya complained that the BJP supporters were stopped at the gates by the Hyderabad police, at the behest of TRS leader KC Rao. The BJP leader informed on Twitter, “We wanted to pay respects to Telangana movement’s martyrs at Osmania University. But KCR has closed its gates. BJYM threw open the gates & marched inside to salute Telangana’s heroes. Telangana isn’t private jagir of KCR family. It belongs to the common youth & BJYM stands with them”

We wanted to pay respects to Telangana movement’s martyrs at Osmania University



But KCR has closed its gates@BJYM threw open the gates & marched inside to salute Telangana’s heroes



Telangana isn’t private jagir of KCR family. It belongs to common youth & BJYM stands with them pic.twitter.com/bexB490X6c — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 24, 2020

Tejasvi Surya, who was seen bowing down to pay his respect for the martyrs of the Telangana movement, reiterated in his tweet, “BJYM is the power of the youth of India! No fences, no barricades, no police force can stop us from doing the right thing. The more you try to stop us, the more powerful will be our fight back! Jai Telangana!”

BJYM is power of youth of India!



No fences, no barricades, no police force can stop us from doing the right thing.



The more you try to stop us, the more powerful will be our fight back!



Jai Telangana! pic.twitter.com/K2dVQOMZRw — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 24, 2020

In videos and images shared by Tejasvi Surya, BJP supporters could be seen throwing open the gates and marching into the University premises to pay respect to the martyrs of the Telangana movement. “Try how much ever you want, KCR Garu, but you can’t stop BJYM from paying respects to Telangana martyrs. You are in power today because of the sacrifice of thousands of common students of Telangana. Please don’t forget their sacrifices!” he emphasised.

Try how much ever you want, KCR Garu, but you can’t stop BJYM from paying respects to Telangana martyrs.



You are in power today because of sacrifice of thousands of common students of Telangana.



Please don’t forget their sacrifices! pic.twitter.com/J1MQD7hgRX — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 24, 2020

Tejasvi Surya hits out at Owaisi brothers

In a blistering attack against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi, Tejasvi Surya said that the Owaisi brothers kept development out but allowed only illegal Rohingya immigrants to come to Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media, Surya said, “It is laughable that Akbaruddin and Asaduddin Owaisi are speaking of development. They haven’t allowed development in old Hyderabad, the only thing they allowed is Rohingya Muslims. Every single vote to Owaisi is a vote against India & everything that India stands for.”

Surya continued slamming Owaisi, comparing him to the founder of Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He said, “Asaduddin Owaisi speaks the language of rabid Islamism, separatism and extremism which Mohd Ali Jinnah was also speaking.” “They say give us 15 minutes and we will show Hindus their place. We don’t want such Razakars to come back in the power. If you vote for Owaisi here he becomes strong in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh,” Surya said.