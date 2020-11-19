Gyan Prakash Shukla, National President of All India Rural Bar Association, has filed a civil suit against former United States President Barack Obama for ‘insulting’ Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. In his latest book ‘The Promise land’, Obama has shared his views on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The lawyer has requested the court to order an FIR against Obama as he has insulted the leaders and pained their ‘millions of followers’ as per a report in India Today.

A resident of Pratapgarh, Shukla has alleged that Obama has said humiliating things against Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. He also said that such attacks on national leaders are an attack on the sovereignty of the country.

Shukla said that the followers of the leaders are hurt by the remarks made by Obama in his book. They may take their protest to streets that may cause chaos. Thus an FIR should be registered against the former US President. In case FIR is not registered, he has warned that he will sit on a fast outside the US embassy. The case is scheduled for hearing on 1st December.

Obama’s remarks on Manmohan and Rahul

In his memoir, Obama said that Sonia Gandhi chose Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister only because he posed no threat to her son Rahul Gandhi’s succession. He remembered Singh as a “man with uncommon wisdom”. While talking about Rahul, he said, “Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject.”

His book has irked several fans of Rahul Gandhi including leaders of the Congress party. Famous Congress Dalit leader Dr Udit Raj had attacked Obama in a strong-worded tweet and said, “Mr Obama no one can know the personality of any person in 5 to 10 minute. Sometimes it takes years. You are wrong to judge the personality of Rahul Gandhi Ji. You will bite the dust just wait for some time.”

