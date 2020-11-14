A day after it was revealed that former US President Barack Obama had made some scathing remarks against Congress scion Rahul Gandhi in his new book, a well-known fake Baba and Congress leader Pramod Krishnam has come out to defend the Gandhi dynast.

In a 45-sec video uploaded on Twitter, Pramod Krishnam questioned whether the former US President is even ‘eligible’ to make comments about the Congress leader. “Did Barack Obama study in the same school as that of Rahul Gandhi? Or was Obama the teacher of Rahul Gandhi? Or did he open a school to hand out certifications of merit to people?” Krishnam inquired.

He further asked, “How did Barack Obama conclude that Rahul Gandhi is dim-wit, incapable and a nervous student?” While patronising the former US President to watch out for his words, Pramod Krishnam emphasised, “Barack Obama must know that Rahul Gandhi is God for Congress and crores of workers… He must either stay within his limits or tell everyone that he has become a blind Modi bhakt.”

The scathing remarks of Barack Obama

“Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject”, Barack Obama had stated in his new book titled,’ A Promised Land.’

According to a book review by the New York Times, the autobiography by Obama is ‘more political than personal’. The book is reportedly is a harsh self-assessment by Obama of his Presidential tenure and his life including his first stirring of social awareness in his teenage years. The book also talks about his VP and the current US President-elect Joe Biden along with various other issues.

Congress party admits the lack of ability and passion in Rahul Gandhi

As soon as the reports about Obama’s critique against Gandhi went viral on the internet, the Congress leaders rushed to defend him by claiming that the assessment of Wayanad MP was not true.

“Obama & Rahul Gandhi must’ve met briefly, probably 8-10 yrs back when he came here as US Pres. To assess someone in few meetings is tough. Rahul Gandhi’s personality has changed since then, he’s gained a lot of experience,” senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar said. Essentially, Tariq Anwar agreed to the assessment made by Barack Obama in his book by admitting that Gandhi had lacked ability and passion to lead his party 8 years ago when he had met US President.