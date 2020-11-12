Thursday, November 12, 2020
Watch: UP girl accuses father Idris Khan and family members of sexually abusing her, forcing her to marry a cousin

The victim has alleged that her father Idris Khan killed her Hindu mother, and his family has been sexually exploiting her, forcing her to convert and marry her cousin Waqar Younis.

OpIndia Staff
UP: Girl accuses policeman father of sexually absuing her and forcing to marry a cousin
Girl alleges that father and brothers have been sexually exploiting her and forcing her to convert
6

A video has surfaced where a girl from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh has levelled serious allegations against her family members. She has alleged that her father Idris Khan, who is a police official posted in the IG office in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and her brothers have been sexually exploiting her and forcing her to marry her cousin brother.

The Badaun girl alleges family sexually exploting her and forcing her to convert to Islam

The girl has left her house and has taken refuge in Haridwar Kotwali. The girl reveals that her mother was a Hindu while her father is a Muslim. She alleged that her father Idris Khan killed her mother had since then has been sexually exploiting her and forcing her to convert and marry her cousin Waqar Younis. Tired of the exploitation and harassment she has left her house and approached Viswa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists who brought her to the Haridwar Kotwali on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the girl’s father has lodged a missing complaint and based on the complaint the Badaun police reached Haridwar Kotwali to take her back home. But the girl, who is an adult now, has refused to go back home. Reiterating all the allegations in front of the police she has sought police security. The victim, a resident of Badaun, alleged that she had left the house on her own will on November 5. She said that she was repeatedly being sexually exploited and mistreated. Her father was also pressurising her to marry his elder brother’s son Waqar Younis.

The victim has alleged that some officials of UP Police who are on good terms with her father have been pressurising her to return to UP. She added that she is an adult and she refuses to go back to her family members. She also claimed that her family has threatened that all the VHP and Bajrang Dal workers who have been helping her will be killed in ‘encounters’.

The Haridwar police have presented the woman in the City Magistrate Court. City Kotwal Amarjeet Singh told that the girl has been produced in the City Magistrate Court. He said that appropriate action would be taken based on the victim’s complaint.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

