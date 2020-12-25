The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been infamous for politicising sensitive issues and creating unwarranted drama to stay in the media light. While Arvind Kejriwal had earlier falsely accused the Delhi Police of house arrest to stir public sympathy in his favour, AAP Parliamentarians are now seen creating chaos in the Central Hall of the Parliament, amidst the ongoing protests against the historic farm laws.

In a video shared by journalist Brijesh Pandey, AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Bhagwant Mann were seen holding placards to show ‘solidarity’ with farmers while Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to late BJP leader and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. AAP leaders were nevertheless attempted to disrupt the occasions and shouted slogans such as, ‘Take back anti-farmer laws’, and ‘Give assurance of Minimum Support Price (MSP).’

AAP MPs raised slogans inside Central hall asking govt to roll back MSP when PM Modi was offering tribute to Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee pic.twitter.com/fJRB5zPKlf — Brijesh Pandey (@brijeshpandey27) December 25, 2020

“Lakhs of farmers are dying in the cold winter of Delhi,” Bhagwant Mann claimed. This is despite the fact that the Prime Minister has himself assured that the government will continue to procure farmers’ produce at 1.5 times the Minimum Support Price and that the new farm law will not stop the current system. AAP is however firm in its resolve to create panic and mass hysteria amongst the farmers so as to further their political agenda. PM Modi will also address the nation today at 12pm and sent cash benefits of ₹2000 to 9 crore farmers.

Fake ‘house arrest’ drama by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal

On several occasions in the past, AAP supporters have pulled off such attention-seeking stunts to hog limelight and remain in news. Aam Aadmi Party had earlier claiming that Kejriwal was put under house arrest by Delhi Police. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj further claimed that after Delhi Chief Minister returned from meeting the farmers at Singhu border, Delhi Police put up barricades around his house creating a ‘house arrest’ like situation.

In a tweet, DCP North Delhi shared an image from outside Kejriwal’s house and said that he continues to exercise his right to free movement within the law of the land. The DCP North Delhi reiterated that AAP’s claim of Kejriwal being put under house arrest is incorrect.

Interestingly, a CCTV footage had also surfaced online, from a night before, wherein Arvind Kejriwal was seen visiting a wedding venue at 9:25 pm. Kejriwal was escorted by his staff members, while one of them carried two bouquets of flowers.

AAP leaders create ruckus in Rajya Sabha, break mic

After being suspended for a week on account of unruly behaviour in the parliament in September this year, AAP Rajya Sabha Member Sanjay Singh unabashedly admitted on the national television that he was the one who broke the mic of the Deputy Chairman of the House amidst the ruckus over the farm bills.

However, Singh defended his unruly behaviour, alleging that he did for the sake of protecting the democracy. “I admit that I stood up on the table. I also admit that I broke the mic but I did it for the sake of protecting the democracy,” Singh was heard brazening out his thuggish behaviour in an interview with a CNN News 18 journalist.