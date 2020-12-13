AAP leader Raghav Chadha detained by Delhi police ahead of a planned protest outside Amit Shah’s residence

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Raghav Chadha and Atishi were detained by Delhi police ahead of a planned protest outside union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence. The party had planned a protest on Sunday against the alleged misappropriation of funds by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) under BJP. Chadha, Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board (DHB), was detained at the Rajendra Nagar Police station as per the party officials. However, Atishi was later released by Delhi police.

भाजपा शासित MCD के ढाई हजार करोड़ घोटाले की जांच की मांग को लेकर अमित शाह के घर प्रदर्शन करने से पहले ही दिल्ली पुलिस ने AAP विधायकों के बाद पार्षदों को भी गिरफ्तार करना शुरू कर दिया है।



वही भाजपा पार्षदों को मुख्यमंत्री निवास के बाहर धरने देने की खुली छूट दे रखी है। pic.twitter.com/HiH8pDgGpn — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 13, 2020

AAP did not get permission to protest outside HM residence

AAP has further alleged that Sanjeev Jha, Rituraj Govind, and Kuldeep Kumar were also detained by the police officials of their respective constituencies’ police stations. Delhi Police had earlier rejected the party’s request to hold a demonstration outside Amit Shah’s residence. The permission was denied pertaining Covid-19 situation. The Delhi Police had said, “Any type of gathering is not allowed outside the residence of Hon’ble home minister of India. Your request has been considered but rejected. You are requested to co-operate with the Delhi Police.”

Delhi Police reject AAP leader Raghav Chadha’s request for permission to hold ‘peaceful demonstration outside residence of Union Home Minister today’ against alleged misappropriation of funds by NDMC; says, “Any type of gathering is not allowed outside the residence of Home Min.” pic.twitter.com/LuKvWO2zI6 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020

Chadha in a tweet said that all the money they pay to MCD is swindled by the MCD officials. “Now the Mayor and Councilors of BJP are sitting outside the Chief Minister’s house demanding 13,000 crores more.” He further added that when they try to meet HM Shah they get detained.

भाजपा की MCD को जितना पैसा दो वो सब डकार जाते हैं। अब भाजपा के मेयर और पार्षद मुख्यमंत्री जी के घर के बाहर बैठे हैं कि हमें 13000करोड़ और दो ताकि हम वो भी डकार जाएं। पुलिस उन्हें धरना करने देती है,हम अमित शाह जी से मिलने जाना चाहते हैं तो हमें घर से ही हिरासत में ले लिया जाता है। pic.twitter.com/aeeh7QwUlu — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 13, 2020

AAP demanded CBI inquiry

On Saturday, the AAP officials have said that CBI should investigate the alleged misappropriation of Rs.2,500 crore in North Delhi and South Delhi municipal corporations. During the press conference, AAP spokesperson Atishi said that strict action should be taken in the cases. She further added that the doctors, nurses, medical staff, and teachers, and other Covid-19 warriors were not paid due to the alleged misappropriation.

नार्थ MCD कहती है कि हमारे पास डॉक्टर्स, नर्सेज, सफाई कर्मचारी की सैलरी देने का पैसा नहीं है।



पिछले साल तक नार्थ MCD के बजट में उन्हें साउथ MCD से ढाई हज़ार करोड़ रुपए लेने थे, लेकिन इस साल के बजट में वो जीरो हो गया। वो ढाई हज़ार करोड़ किस की जेब में गया है?- @AtishiAAP pic.twitter.com/c9mUFThHTR — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 12, 2020

She said, “The way the Delhi Police allowed BJP councilors to sit outside chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, I am sure they will allow us to sit outside the LG’s and the home minister’s residences at 11 AM tomorrow, and also provide us full protection.”

Raghav Chadha claimed detention in a tweet

Chadha tweeted at 11:26 AM and alleged that he had been detained after asking time to meet Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said in Hindi,” MCD under BJP has done the biggest scam of Rs.2,500 crore. We had asked time to meet Home Minister Amit Shah but he got me arrested at my residence. Amit Shah ji why do you want to hide curroption by your party with the help of police.?”

मैं चुनोती देता हूँ @raghav_chadha तुमको।

जो आरोप तुम MCD को के कर लगा रहे हो उसके सबूत दिल्ली की जनता के सामने रखो अन्यथा माफ़ी माँग़ो।

3 दिन में नहीं किया तो “See u in Court”



अब नहीं चलेगा की तुम आरोप लगाओ और भाग जाओ। https://t.co/CemXbjCwCx — Harish Khurana (@HarishKhuranna) December 13, 2020

Spokesperson and Incharge BJP Delhi Media Relations Harish Khurana quoted Chadha and said that either bring proof of misappropriation of funds in three days or ace legal action in court. “You cannot accuse and run away like before,” he added.