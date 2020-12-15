Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Home Politics AAP decides to take on Yogi Adityanath, after being embarrassed in Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka,...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

AAP decides to take on Yogi Adityanath, after being embarrassed in Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, MP

"In 2022 polls, AAP will contest Uttar Pradesh elections... a lot of people from Uttar Pradesh who live in Delhi have told us over the last few years that UP too deserve the welfare and benefits like Delhi," Kejriwal said.

OpIndia Staff
AAP decides to take on Yogi Adityanath, after being embarrassed in Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, MP
Yogi Adityanath, Arvind Kejriwal
180

Following an embarrassing defeat in last year’s Maharashtra assembly elections and an abrupt withdrawal from the recently concluded Bihar elections, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that Aam Aadmi Party will fight the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in 2022.

In a press conference, the AAP supremo cited issues such as lack of good schools, healthcare facilities and chronic power supply to make a pitch for the Aam Aadmi Party’s entering the fray for the Uttar Pradesh state elections. Kejriwal said UP has been held back from progress and development because of “dirty politics” and “corrupt” politicians in the state.

The AAP chief drew on the party’s 8 years of experience in politics to justify its decision to contest the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections. “In its 8 years of experience, AAP formed government thrice in Delhi and has come out as main opposition in Punjab. We will fight Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal stated that UP elections would be fought on the plank of Delhi model of governance.

“In 2022 polls, AAP will contest Uttar Pradesh elections… a lot of people from Uttar Pradesh who live in Delhi have told us over the last few years that UP too deserve the welfare and benefits like Delhi,” Kejriwal added.

While Kejriwal made a bold announcement that his party will be gearing up for the UP Vidhan Sabha assembly elections in 2022, it is important to revisit the umpteen number of incidents when Kejriwal’s bluster has gotten the better of him and resulted into humiliating poll drubbings for the Aam Aadmi Party.

AAP wins 1 seat in Goa Zilla Parishad polls

On Monday, the ruling party BJP won 33 out of the 42 seats contested in two Zila Panchayat bodies in Goa. The Congress Party managed to win only one out of the 38 seats on which it contested. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the people have shown trust in BJP. He applauded the enthusiasm of the people of Goa to vote amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Notably, independent candidates won seven seats in the Zila Panchayat polls. Regional party MGP won four seats and AAP managed only one seat in the elections. According to the state election commission, out of 7,91,814 eligible voters, 4.50 lakh voters cast votes. Paper ballots were used in the election instead of EVM machines. This was the first time all major parties except Goa Forward Party were contesting in Zila Panchayat elections.

AAP chickened out of Bihar elections after entering the fray on Delhi model of development

In August this year, Aam Aadmi Party announced that it would be fighting the Bihar Assembly elections that were slated to happen between October 28 to November 7. Kejriwal’s governance and Delhi model of development was touted as a plank on which the AAP was going to challenge the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state.

Senior vice-president of the Bihar unit of AAP Angesh Singh said that Delhi’s model of development led by Arvind Kejriwal would challenge the Nitish Kumar’s government in Bihar, a state, which he claimed, is plagued with corruption, crimes, migration of labourers, flood and plethora of other chronic problems. The party was planning to contest on 100 seats out of the total 243 Bihar Assembly seats and was also said to be planning to tie up with some smaller parties.

However, come October, just about 45 days after announcing that it would fight the state elections, AAP abruptly pulled out of the fray, citing COVID-19 and flood as reasons for not contesting the elections.

AAP lost deposits on all 24 seats it contested in Maharashtra Assembly elections

Bihar was the first full-fledged Assembly elections after the coronavirus pandemic caused grave disruptions and caused India to go into lockdown. However, even before the pandemic took root in India and the rest of the world, AAP’s electoral forays outside Delhi were hardly impressive.

In October 2019, Maharashtra went to the polls where AAP had decided to fight on the 24 of the total 288 Vidhan Sabha seats. During the poll campaign, Kejriwal-led party had promised to “re-engineer” Maharashtra, which, according to it, was “reduced to a failed state”.

However, the Maharashtra resident did not buy into AAP’s poll rhetoric as the party not only failed in opening its account in the assembly elections, but it also lost deposits on all the 24 seats it contested. Most of the candidates barely managed to secure 1,000 votes.

In fact, so devastating was AAP’s defeat in Maharashtra that NOTA(none of the above) had fetched more votes than the AAP candidates in Maharashtra. In Maharashtra polls, the party got 0.11 per cent votes, while NOTA’s vote share was 1.37 per cent.

AAP draws a big zero in the Haryana Assembly elections

Similar was the fate of AAP in Haryana state polls. AAP had fielded 46 candidates of the 90 seats in neighbouring Haryana. But despite being home to Delhi chief minister Kejriwal, voters in the state did not poll for the Aam Aadmi Party. According to the information released by the Election Commission of India, AAP got fewer votes than those cast in favour of NOTA in Haryana. AAP’s vote share stood at 0.48 per cent in Haryana while for NOTA, it was 0.53 per cent.

The AAP had formed an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana for the Lok Sabha polls held in April-May, but after a humiliating defeat, it had called off the alliance. AAP had contested 3 seats in the May 2019 General elections, but it lost deposits on all the three seats. It, therefore, severed its ties with JJP in the state. However, JJP went on to win 10 assembly seats in Haryana in the state elections.

AAP loses deposits in all 29 seats it contested in Karnataka

In May 2018, AAP contested the Karnataka state elections, hoping to build a third front in the state against the rivals Congress and the BJP. The Party had contested in 29 seats, 18 of which were from Bengaluru and 11 from other parts of the state. However, it lost deposits on all the seats it fought on. Reflecting on this rout faced by AAP in Karnataka elections Reddy reflected, “We were washed out but I cannot understand why. We got a lot of support but that could not be converted into votes”.

NOTA outperforms AAP in 2018 assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

NOTA or None Of The Above was preferred choice over the Aam Aadmi Party in the assembly elections that took place in different states.

The NOTA vote share oscillated between 2.0% in Chhattisgarh but AAP could manage to get only 0.9% of the total votes.

In Madhya Pradesh too, AAP lost all candidates and failed to outnumber NOTA votes.AAP had contested on 208 seats out of total 230, and most of the candidates even failed to save their deposits. Their chief ministerial candidate Alok Agrawal, only got 823 votes in his constituency. AAP got 0.7% of total votes while NOTA received 1.4%. SP fared better than AAP, but still not more than NOTA, as it registered 1.3% votes.

Even in Rajasthan AAP got 0.4%, while both SP and NCP got 0.2% each. NOTA votes stood at 1.3%. In Telangana, CPI and CPM both got 0.4% each, while NCP managed 0.4%. NOTA has again outnumbered them all. NOTA registered 1.1% of total votes

AAP loses deposits on all seats in Gujarat and even got lower votes than NOTA on a few in 2017 state elections

If losing election deposits were an Olympics sport, AAP would have surely bagged gold in that. The Aam Aadmi Party lost deposits on all the seats it fought in Gujarat state elections in 2017. The party fought on 33 assembly seats but lost deposit on every single one of them. The embarrassment for the party didn’t stop there and reports emerged later stating that it polled lower votes than even NOTA on a few of the seats.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

Kutch, devastated by 2001 earthquake is now a tourism hub. Read how the white desert emerged as economic powerhouse

Nirwa Mehta -
Kutch nahin dekha, to kuch nahin dekha. If you've not seen Kutch, you haven't seen anything.
Read more
Entertainment

After hounding Arnab Goswami in fake TRP case, Mumbai Police’s Crime Intelligence Unit will now ‘investigate’ Kangana-Hrithik’s alleged affair

OpIndia Staff -
Hrithik Roshan had filed the case against Kangana Ranaut in 2016 after she referred to him as "silly ex" in an interview.
Read more

Vandalism over salary non-payment, denial by Labour Dept, and a Communist hand: All you need to know about Wistron plant saga

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A large group of employees vandalised and ransacked the Apple iPhone manufacturing unit of Taiwan-based Wistron in Karnataka alleging untimely payment and reduced salaries.

Is there a conspiracy against India? What a small election in Goa tells us about protest circuses across India

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
India is fast becoming a smartphone hub. And just then, with perfectly bad timing, India faces a huge PR disaster on this front.

With ‘farmers’ failing to get mass support, editor-in-chief of Punjabi mag spreads blatant lies, fear-mongers about Armed forces uprising

Media OpIndia Staff -
"Many will be killed and get injured in government's operation against farmers at Sindhu border" claimed fear-mongerer Gurcharan Singh Babbar

Jio writes to TRAI alleging Airtel and Vi using unethical campaign to port users to their network by spreading misinformation regarding farm laws

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jio files complaint against Airtel and Vi alleging they are organising vicious campaigns against it

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sana Khan, who married a cleric after quitting showbiz for Allah, gets moral policed by Islamists on honeymoon pics

OpIndia Staff -
Besides telling the actress to wear modest clothes and steer away from breaking the 'rules' of Allah, Islamists told Sana Khan to stop uploading pictures altogether on social media.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Kab tak royega ek chhote se affair ke liye?’: Kangana Ranaut on transfer of Hrithik Roshan’s FIR to Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch unit

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has reacted strongly to the transfer of Hrithik Roshan's FIR from the Cyber Cell to the Crime Branch Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU).
Read more
World

Speculations rife Donald Trump will pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, activist currently lodged at British prison

OpIndia Staff -
There are strong rumours floating around that Donald Trump might pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
Read more
World

Chinese Communist Party’s data leak shows how China infiltrated corporates, foreign consulates, including Indian, for spying

OpIndia Staff -
The CCP through a recruitment agency carried out a well-coordinated infiltration by getting its members employed in senior, specialist and advisory positions in consulates of countries such as India, UK, USA and Australia.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Shokat Ali, the abusive troll who tried to mock Rohit Sardana: Hinduphobic jokes, creepy obsession with a female journo, and a series of...

OpIndia Staff -
Shokat Ali appears quite unperturbed by the massive outrage he generated and was being his usual troll self.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani journalist reporting on atrocities against Hindus and other minorities declared ‘imaginary person’ by Mehr Tarar and others

OpIndia Staff -
Some Pakistani Twitter users even went on to claim that the lady journalist was actually Shekhar Gupta.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Christian groups in Kerala call for boycott of Halal meat ahead of Christmas, IUML claims Muslims being targeted

OpIndia Staff -
Christians groups have alleged that they are forced to sell and buy only halal meat in Kerala and have called for a boycott.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala Electricity Board suspends its employee and Islamist organisation PFI chief Muhammed Abdul Salam Ovungal

OpIndia Staff -
The Enforcement Directorate is probing the PFI in a money-laundering case and in connection with charges of its alleged links to anti-CAA protests in the country
Read more
News Reports

‘Kejriwal ne kela bheja hai’: AAP worker kicked out by protestors for handing out 1 banana per person, BJP, Congress tweet viral video

OpIndia Staff -
In a viral video, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker was kicked out by anti-farm law protestors for offering only one banana per person.
Read more
Politics

AAP decides to take on Yogi Adityanath, after being embarrassed in Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, MP

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today announced that AAP will be contesting the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections
Read more
World

Pakistan: Police defuse faulty bomb, which failed to explode, from the car of a Chinese businessman in Karachi

OpIndia Staff -
Two miscreants who were riding a bike planted the explosive on the car of the Chinese restaurant owner in Karachi.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact-Check: 25,000 soldiers of the Indian Army are NOT returning their Shaurya Chakra medals

OpIndia Staff -
Telugu newspaper spreads fake information that 25,000 soldiers are returning their Shaurya Chakras.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Kutch, devastated by 2001 earthquake is now a tourism hub. Read how the white desert emerged as economic powerhouse

Nirwa Mehta -
Kutch nahin dekha, to kuch nahin dekha. If you've not seen Kutch, you haven't seen anything.
Read more
Politics

Karnataka: Congress manhandles Assembly Deputy Chairman, Naseer Ahmed and Narayana Swamy try to pull him out chair

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress MLCs alleged that the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Chairman was locked outside and prevented from taking the Chair
Read more
Politics

Speculations rife about TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari joining BJP, TMC might get a jolt in 86 seats in upcoming Assembly Elections

OpIndia Staff -
The departure of Suvendu Adhikari, in all likelihood, will prove fateful for TMC in 2021 assembly polls
Read more
News Reports

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Shetra announces Mass Contact and Contribution Campaign: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Mandir Trust's Nation-wide Mass Contact and Contribution Campaign to start on Makar Sakranti 2021
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,569FollowersFollow
21,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com