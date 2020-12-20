Ahead of Bengal elections, Amit Shah lays down chronology for CAA and coronavirus vaccine

Rules of Citizenship Amendment Act will be formulated but only when the coronavirus vaccine immunisation plans are in motion, Home Minister Amit Shah today clarified. He was addressing a press conference in Birbhum, West Bengal.

Responding to a media query after his roadshow in Bolpur, West Bengal, Shah said that the rules for CAA are yet to be formulated but they had to be put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. “Such a large-scale exercise could not be undertaken because of coronavirus and hence once the vaccination process starts, we will get back to formulating rules on CAA,” he said.

Addressing the political violence in Bengal, Shah said that through this press conference he would like to let the TMC leadership know that by attacking and inflicting violence on BJP workers in Bengal, the BJP will not step back. “BJP workers have decided that they will fight violence with democracy,” he said.

Speaking on the misrule of communist government in Bengal, he said, “Bengal had a chunk of 1/3rd of India’s entire GDP when India got independence. Today, it has reduced to minimalistic levels after three decades of Communist rule and 1 decade of TMC rule. Bengal’s per person income was nearly double of Maharashtra’s in 1960. Today, it is not even half of India’s business capital! Who’s responsible for this?”

He further pointed out how in the 1950s, about 70% of pharmaceuticals production was carried out in Bengal. However, the same has now fallen down to 7%. He also said how the jute industry in Bengal has shrunk.

Speaking on FDI investment in Bengal, Amit Shah said how it has fallen so low (1% since 2011) that it cannot go any lower. “TMC govt can count that as an achievement.”

Speaking on how the West Bengal state government is depriving the farmers of central government benefits, he said, “23 lakh farmers from Bengal have requested online for PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi. Mamata di still prevents them by not giving them actual certification! She is not even sending a list of farmers to the Central government.”