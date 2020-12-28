Monday, December 28, 2020
Amitabh Bachchan apologises to poet Tisha Agarwal for sharing her poem ‘Chai’ without giving her due credit

On Thursday, 24 December, actor Amitabh Bachchan had shared a poem on 'Chai', originally written by Tisha Agarwal, without giving her credit. Days after the social media controversy, the actor has apologised to Agarwal, stating that he was not aware that the poem was written by her.

Amitabh Bachchan apologises to poet Tisha Agarwal over plagiarism row
Days after Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was accused of plagiarism by poet Tisha Agarwal, the actor has apologised on Sunday night. The controversy originally began on Thursday after Amitabh Bachchan had shared a poem on his social media account.

A woman named Tisha Agarwal had tagged the actor, saying that the poem was originally written by her and the actor should have given her credit for it. Tisha’s post was shared by thousands of social media users, informing the actor to credit the writer.

On December 27, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “This tweet credit should go to Tisha Agarwal, I was not aware of its origin .. someone sent it to me, I thought it to be good and posted .. Apologies.” He had also quoted a few lines from the original poem, as a reference to his earlier tweet.

While responding to his apology, poet Tisha Agarwal expressed her gratitude to the actor for acknowledging her work. “Having my name on your Twitter wall is a matter of pride, fate, happiness and the highest acknowledgement of my work. This isn’t just credit but your compassion and my pride. If a small writer gets recognition from you, then what does she need more? This is something that I will remember forever.”

However, it must be mentioned that the original tweet, posted without credits, which was uploaded by the actor on December 23 was not deleted at the time of writing this article.

The plagiarism row involving Amitabh Bachchan

The Bollywood actor took to his Facebook and Twitter accounts on December 24 (Thursday) to share a few lines of a poem in Hindi along with a picture of himself. However, he missed out on sharing the name of the poet. The controversy, however, erupted after the woman who reportedly wrote that poem replied to the superstar’s posts. One Tisha Aggarwal, took to Facebook and Twitter to claim that the poem Big B had shared was actually written by her. “Sir, these lines are mine. At least give credit”, wrote Agarwal.

Agarwal had shared other screenshots where many people have been sharing her work without giving credit.

Agarwal also wrote: “When Amitabh Bachchan copies your post and does not even give credit, should you be sad or overjoyed?” She requested him to atleast give her the due credit. She said she would have been very happy had the actor given her credit for her work.

Tisha’s tweet had gone viral and many social media users had reminded Amitabh Bachchan of the time in 2017 when he had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for sharing a part of his father Dr Harivasnsh Rai Bachchan’s work.

