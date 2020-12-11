Friday, December 11, 2020
Home News Reports ANI denies allegations of running disinformation campaign at EU, calls it an attempt by...
MediaNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

ANI denies allegations of running disinformation campaign at EU, calls it an attempt by Pakistan & its proxies to hurt ANI’s credibility

Ministry of External Affairs of India also reacted to the report by EU Disinfolab and denied the allegation. Saying that it is Pakistan which is spreading disinformation, and not India

OpIndia Staff
5

News agency ANI had denied the allegations that it is running an operation to influence EU parliamentarians against Pakistan. ANI editor Smita Prakash said that Pakistan and its proxies are behind the propaganda against Asian News International (ANI).

Smita Prakash tweeted, “an attempt has been made by Pakistan & its proxies to hurt ANI’s credibility by hurling wild accusations of fake news.” She said that partners and subscribers fully understand the politics that is behind all this, and continue to repose faith in the depth reach and credibility of their coverage.

The ANI editor was responding to a report by EU Disinfolab, an organisation which claims to tackle sophisticated disinformation campaigns targeting the European Union, its member states, core institutions, and core values. They had alleged that a 15-year long campaign is being run to target the EU and UN to serve Indian interests.

They claimed to have “uncovered a massive operation targeting international institutions and serving Indian interests”, and EU Disinfolab named it as ‘Indian Chronicles’. The report prepared by them claims that the main objective of ‘Indian Chronicles’ is to run pro-Indian and anti-Pakistan, anti-China campaign on international platforms, and to consolidate the power of India.

The report claimed the operation conducted a massive fake news operation, created by obscure local media networks. It said that ANI repackaged those reports and circulated in mainstream media across the world. It claimed that as the reports were created by obscure news networks, it required an established news agency like ANI to distribute them. “Once repackaged by ANI News, the content from EU Chronicle is reproduced by other major Indian outlets, then reaching a domestic audience in India,” EU Disinfolab claimed.

Interestingly, they even claimed that Pakistani media also came under the influence of ‘Indian Chronicles’ to run anti-Pakistan propaganda. In one example they gave to illustrate how ANI allegedly spread propaganda, they used the copy of a report by Dawn, a major Pakistani newspaper.

Ministry of External Affairs of India also reacted to the report by EU Disinfolab and denied the allegation. Saying that it is Pakistan which is spreading disinformation, and not India, the MEA in a statement said, “as a responsible democracy, India doesn’t practice disinformation campaigns. In fact, if you’re looking at disinformation, the best example is the country next door which is circulating fictional & fabricated dossiers & purveys a regular stream of fake news.”

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava added, “Disinformation is practised particularly by those who have records to hide such as sheltering international wanted terrorists including Osama Bin Laden, & seek unsuccessfully to cover up their own tracks such as on the 26/11 Mumbai Attack.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Truth bomb by Rohit Sardana triggers AltNews Islamist apologists, complain to Rahul Kanwal who they think can understand their angst

OpIndia Staff -
During a live QandA session with viewers on farmer protests, one Shaukat Ali tried to solicit a reaction from Rohit Sardana.
Read more
Opinions

Justin Trudeau hates our jawan and our kisan: Here is why our elites still love him

Abhishek Banerjee -
With no provocation, Justin Trudeau waded into the matter, saying he wants to stand up for right to peaceful protest in India
Read more

Rahul Gandhi finally talks about how little Congress did for farmers, but to target PM Modi: Here is how his beautiful mind works

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi shared 2013 data, when UPA was in power, to attack BJP on disparities of farm income in various states

Mahua Moitra’s tweet on ‘street power’ explains why some ‘communal Hindus’ have no love lost for Mahatma Gandhi

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
Mahua Moitra suggested on Wednesday that street power was more important than having a majority in the Parliament.

Shehla Rashid’s father gets 10 crores defamation notice after alleging his daughter’s collusion with anti-India forces

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former leader of J and K Poeple's Movement has sent a defamation notice to Shehla Rashid's father.

UP police stop wedding after bride’s family files kidnapping complaint, media spins it to claim misuse of love-jihad law

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh police were responding to a report by The Indian Express, which accused them of misusing the new law on 'Love Jihad'

Recently Popular

Media

Truth bomb by Rohit Sardana triggers AltNews Islamist apologists, complain to Rahul Kanwal who they think can understand their angst

OpIndia Staff -
During a live QandA session with viewers on farmer protests, one Shaukat Ali tried to solicit a reaction from Rohit Sardana.
Read more
World

Classified documents reveal Trudeau’s dangerous China policy and how Canada invited Chinese Army to train in ‘cold-weather warfare’

OpIndia Staff -
34-page secret document called 'China Files' has been made public that shines the light on Canada and its dangerous policy towards China
Read more
News Reports

Agitating ‘Farmers’ hold posters of Urban Naxals and those accused of orchestrating riots that killed Hindus, demand their release

OpIndia Staff -
The farmers held posters of Urban Naxals, Anti-Hindu riots accused culprits to demand 'justice' and sought their release
Read more
News Reports

Man harassed and tortured for opposing ‘Indira thok di…’ video of a farmer protestor threatening to kill PM Modi, forced to resign

OpIndia Staff -
Vijaypal Singh was harassed after he had opposed a video of a farmer protester warning that PM Modi will face same feat like Indira Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

‘Liberals’, Congress leaders attack IAF for asking Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap to maintain decorum while using its uniform

OpIndia Staff -
The IAF had objected to the inappropriate portrayal of the IAF uniform by Anil Kapoor in the upcoming Netflix movie.
Read more
News Reports

‘Naxal movement was always a farmers movement’: Farmer org reveals demand to release urban Naxals and Delhi riots accused

OpIndia Staff -
Farmers protest, mostly by Punjab farmers, has morphed into another show of strength by those who wish the see the 'tukde tukde' of India.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

ANI denies allegations of running disinformation campaign at EU, calls it an attempt by Pakistan & its proxies to hurt ANI’s credibility

OpIndia Staff -
Indian government also denied the allegations made by EU Disinfolab, saying it is Pakistan which is running disinformation, not India
Read more
News Reports

Subramanian Swamy likely to sue BBC journalist Stephen Sackur for accusing him of endorsing discrimination against Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
BBC journalist Stephen Sackur, in his interview with BJP leader Ram Madhav, attributed Subramanian Swamy saying that Muslims are not equal
Read more
News Reports

Growing awareness about grooming jihad turns neighbours, lawyers, relatives into informers of interfaith relationships in UP: Report

OpIndia Staff -
People in Uttar Pradesh have become vigilant to safeguard their daughters from growing menace of grooming jihad
Read more
News Reports

What is the Abrahamic and Indo-Abrahamic Association? Meet its president and HDFC Bank’s ‘neighbourhood hero’ Ashok Singh Garcha

K Bhattacharjee -
Ashok Singh Garcha, a former Congress leader, is the president of Abrahamic and Indo-Abrahamic Association (AIAA).
Read more
News Reports

While misled farmers continue to protest, Delhi’s cab driver, also a farmer from Punjab, explains how new farm laws are in farmers’ interest

OpIndia Staff -
The cab driver cum farmer explained how contrary to the apprehensions, the new agriculture laws are actually beneficial for the farmers
Read more
News Reports

Iqbal, accused of murder in Delhi anti-Hindu riots, granted bail by HC because 4 other co-accused are already out on bail

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammed Iqbal was earlier granted bail by a local court on a surety bond of ₹20,000 on June. However, he was not released due to his involvement in another murder case.
Read more
News Reports

Drone Prathap, who had crash-landed after OpIndia fact-check, rumoured to be entering the house of Bigg Boss Kannada

OpIndia Staff -
Although no official announcement has been made, rumours on media and social media suggest Drone Prathap will join Bigg Boss Kannada
Read more
News Reports

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh dropped from upcoming movie after he humiliates Hindus during farmer protest: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, videos had gone viral where Yograj Singh was seen making vile, hateful remarks against Hindu women.
Read more
News Reports

“Bengal, here we come”: Republic Media Network announces the launch of its Bengali news channel

OpIndia Staff -
Announcing launch of Bengali news channel, Republic TV said it is looking for reporters with experience in Bengali news channels
Read more
News Reports

Chinese debt trap: Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed says China’s banks not giving ‘breathing space’ even in the pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese Banks have asked the Maldives to pay back their debt of $15 million in the next 14 days, says Nasheed.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
495,558FollowersFollow
20,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com