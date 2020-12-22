‘Ad revolution, not education revolution’: Here are 10 questions by Kapil Mishra to Manish Sisodia about Delhi’s education system

BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Tuesday took to Twitter to expose the hollow claims made by the AAP government in Delhi regarding the state’s education system. Mishra stated that Delhi had witnessed an “advertising revolution” and not “education revolution” as alleged by the AAP leaders and asked 10 questions of the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

“I challenge you to answer these ten questions,” Mishra tweeted while sharing his queries.

मनीष सिसोदिया से दिल्ली की फेल शिक्षा व्यवस्था पर 10 सीधे सवाल



इससे पहले @msisodia जी आप यूपी की जनता से झूठ बोले



मेरी ये चुनौती है कि इन दस सवालो का जवाब जनता को दीजिये



दिल्ली में शिक्षा क्रांति नहीं “विज्ञापन क्रांति” की गई है pic.twitter.com/5dNMbPZkQo — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) December 22, 2020

AAP government claimed government schools improved, data doesn’t back that claim: Kapil Mishra

Citing the Economic Survey Report commissioned by the Delhi Government, Mishra asked why the students in Delhi were leaving the government schools to join private ones despite AAP government’s assertions that the standard of government-run schools in the national capital have improved dramatically. Mishra said the survey revealed that the share of private schools in the national capital increased to 45.4 per cent in 2017-18 as compared to 2014-15 when it was 30 per cent.

Another question asked by Kapil Mishra is why were the government schools in Delhi witnessing a continuous drop in the number of students appearing for 10th and 12th examination even though the population of the city was steadily rising.

“In 2014, 1 lakh 66 thousand students appeared for the 12th examinations. In 2015, 1 lakh 40 thousand appeared. Subsequently, in 2016, 1 lakh 31 thousand took 12th exams and in 2017 and 2018, 1 lakh 21 thousand and 1 lakh 11 thousand appeared for the 12th board exams. What has led to this dramatic fall in the number of students appearing for the 12th exams? Mishra asked.

Students in 9th and 11th were failed to show results for 10th and 12th standards have improved: Kapil Mishra

Mishra has alleged that with the intention of showing better results for the 10th exams, more than 50 per cent of the students are being failed in the 9th exams. He alleged that in 2016-17, 47.7 per cent of students were failed in the 9th grade and asked why 20 per cent of the students who had passed 10th examinations failed in the 11th standard.

“It means as compared to ninth standard, only half of them qualify for the 10th examinations and only one-third of them go on to give their 12th examinations. This figure is worst since India’s independence. Lakhs of students are being failed in 9th and 11th standards so that good results in 10th and 12th standard can be boasted in advertisements,” Mishra alleged.

The BJP leader has asked what are reasons that lakhs of students have failed examinations, dropped out of the government schools and got enrolled in the private schools.

Education budget remained unutilised during AAP’s tenure in Delhi: Mishra

Mishra has also raised questions on Delhi government’s budget allocation for education. He has alleged that the AAP government is spending more on the publicity of its Education policies than on the education itself.

“In the 2017-18 budget, why were the Rs 2000 crores allocated for education budget not utilised? In the last 5 years, the education budget has more or less hovered around Rs 2000 crores-mark, indicating that only announcements were made but work wasn’t done,” Mishra said.

Furthermore, Mishra raised pertinent questions regarding the development of new schools in Delhi. He has contended that the Delhi government has not built a single new single during its tenure. He added that only 15,000 temporary new rooms were built in 3,000 old schools.

“Is it Education revolution to build just 5 classrooms in every school, that too temporary rooms?” Mishra asked.

Kapil Mishra questions if the Delhi government’s education revolution is an advertisement revolution

“How many teachers were recruited in the last 7 years? Why the position of principal is vacant in 70 per cent of the schools? Why 76 per cent of the schools do not have a water connection?” Mishra further asked.

“Delhi neither saw new schools nor new colleges. Teachers were not recruited, education budget remained unutilised, water drinking facility at schools continue to remain poor, but what it saw were only advertising and media management. Is this education revolution or advertisement revolution?” Mishra asked.

The BJP leader has also raised aspersions against the deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, asking him to explain his brother-in-law’s relationship with the owner of the agency that puts up hoardings and banners in Delhi.