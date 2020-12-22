Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Home Government and Policy 'Ad revolution, not education revolution': Here are 10 questions by Kapil Mishra to Manish...
Government and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Ad revolution, not education revolution’: Here are 10 questions by Kapil Mishra to Manish Sisodia about Delhi’s education system

OpIndia Staff
BJP leader Kapil Mishra asks uncomfortable question of the Delhi government on the failed education policy
Kapil Mishra(Source: Indian Express)
2

BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Tuesday took to Twitter to expose the hollow claims made by the AAP government in Delhi regarding the state’s education system. Mishra stated that Delhi had witnessed an “advertising revolution” and not “education revolution” as alleged by the AAP leaders and asked 10 questions of the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

“I challenge you to answer these ten questions,” Mishra tweeted while sharing his queries.

AAP government claimed government schools improved, data doesn’t back that claim: Kapil Mishra

Citing the Economic Survey Report commissioned by the Delhi Government, Mishra asked why the students in Delhi were leaving the government schools to join private ones despite AAP government’s assertions that the standard of government-run schools in the national capital have improved dramatically. Mishra said the survey revealed that the share of private schools in the national capital increased to 45.4 per cent in 2017-18 as compared to 2014-15 when it was 30 per cent.

Another question asked by Kapil Mishra is why were the government schools in Delhi witnessing a continuous drop in the number of students appearing for 10th and 12th examination even though the population of the city was steadily rising.

“In 2014, 1 lakh 66 thousand students appeared for the 12th examinations. In 2015, 1 lakh 40 thousand appeared. Subsequently, in 2016, 1 lakh 31 thousand took 12th exams and in 2017 and 2018, 1 lakh 21 thousand and 1 lakh 11 thousand appeared for the 12th board exams. What has led to this dramatic fall in the number of students appearing for the 12th exams? Mishra asked.

Students in 9th and 11th were failed to show results for 10th and 12th standards have improved: Kapil Mishra

Mishra has alleged that with the intention of showing better results for the 10th exams, more than 50 per cent of the students are being failed in the 9th exams. He alleged that in 2016-17, 47.7 per cent of students were failed in the 9th grade and asked why 20 per cent of the students who had passed 10th examinations failed in the 11th standard.

“It means as compared to ninth standard, only half of them qualify for the 10th examinations and only one-third of them go on to give their 12th examinations. This figure is worst since India’s independence. Lakhs of students are being failed in 9th and 11th standards so that good results in 10th and 12th standard can be boasted in advertisements,” Mishra alleged.

The BJP leader has asked what are reasons that lakhs of students have failed examinations, dropped out of the government schools and got enrolled in the private schools.

Education budget remained unutilised during AAP’s tenure in Delhi: Mishra

Mishra has also raised questions on Delhi government’s budget allocation for education. He has alleged that the AAP government is spending more on the publicity of its Education policies than on the education itself.

“In the 2017-18 budget, why were the Rs 2000 crores allocated for education budget not utilised? In the last 5 years, the education budget has more or less hovered around Rs 2000 crores-mark, indicating that only announcements were made but work wasn’t done,” Mishra said.

Furthermore, Mishra raised pertinent questions regarding the development of new schools in Delhi. He has contended that the Delhi government has not built a single new single during its tenure. He added that only 15,000 temporary new rooms were built in 3,000 old schools.

“Is it Education revolution to build just 5 classrooms in every school, that too temporary rooms?” Mishra asked.

Kapil Mishra questions if the Delhi government’s education revolution is an advertisement revolution

“How many teachers were recruited in the last 7 years? Why the position of principal is vacant in 70 per cent of the schools? Why 76 per cent of the schools do not have a water connection?” Mishra further asked.

“Delhi neither saw new schools nor new colleges. Teachers were not recruited, education budget remained unutilised, water drinking facility at schools continue to remain poor, but what it saw were only advertising and media management. Is this education revolution or advertisement revolution?” Mishra asked.

The BJP leader has also raised aspersions against the deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, asking him to explain his brother-in-law’s relationship with the owner of the agency that puts up hoardings and banners in Delhi.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Once lauded for its coronavirus model, Kerala overtakes Maharashtra in active Covid-19 cases

OpIndia Staff -
'Kerala model' was lauded globally with international media hailing the state government for effectively arresting the coronavirus spread.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Who is the ‘farmer’ who has taken ‘offence’ at BJP using his picture to spread the truth about MSP?

OpIndia Staff -
In his own words, 36-year-old Harp Farmer is an actor, director, producer and a photographer who also has his own music label and production company.
Read more

The ‘Jalianwala Bagh’ of 1998: When the Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh opened fire and killed 24 farmers in Multai

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
24 farmers died in 1998 in Multai, MP after police opened fire at protesting farmers demanding compensation from Digvijay Singh-led govt

Pakistan: Read how father of a minor Christian girl, who was abducted and converted to Islam, has to pay a fine for seeking justice

World OpIndia Staff -
On December 20, a Christian father who was trying to seek justice for his minor daughter had narrated the sordid tale of his endless miseries in Pakistan

As the US bans cotton from Xinjiang company, read how China has been exploiting Uyghur slave labour to supply Western markets

News Reports Anurag -
China has long been accused of persecution of Uyghur minorities in Xinjiang region. Multiple organisations have now accused the Communist country of using Uyghur slave labour.

“Go corona go” slogan given in February, and now cases are subsiding: Ramdas Athawale says that covid will ultimately go away

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Video of Ramdas Athawale chanting 'Go corona go' with people at the beginning of pandemic had gone viral on social media

Recently Popular

News Reports

“We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind”: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
An undated video of Shoaib Akhtar is doing the rounds on the internet in which he is endorsing the Islamic supremacist doctrine of Ghazwa-e-Hind, the supposed domination of India by Islamic forces
Read more
WTF News

Bengaluru: Nurse films hostel inmates while bathing to get her boyfriend to marry her

OpIndia Staff -
Voyeur boyfriend lured girlfriend to send videos of colleagues while bathing in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Mohammad Taufiq became Rahul Verma to marry a Hindu woman in Kannauj, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Taufiq hid his religious identity and married the Hindu woman as per Hindu rituals.
Read more
News Reports

Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad is now a restaurant owner. Here is what they will serve

OpIndia Staff -
In what can be seen as a happy ending to the happy-strange story of Internet fame, 80-year-old Kanta Prasad of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' is now a restaurant owner.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans attack Ankita Lokhande for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have been attacking his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on social media for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash.
Read more
News Reports

‘I love you Sujata, my fight is with TMC, not you’: Read Saumitra Khan’s tearful message to wife after she leaves him, BJP both

OpIndia Staff -
Saumitra Khan asserted that he will now put his heart and soul to overthrow the TMC government from West Bengal.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Government and Policy

‘Ad revolution, not education revolution’: Here are 10 questions by Kapil Mishra to Manish Sisodia about Delhi’s education system

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Kapil Mishra has raised 10 questions on the Delhi's failed education system
Read more
News Reports

Once lauded for its coronavirus model, Kerala overtakes Maharashtra in active Covid-19 cases

OpIndia Staff -
'Kerala model' was lauded globally with international media hailing the state government for effectively arresting the coronavirus spread.
Read more
Crime

New York: Muslim boxer on the run after killing activist daughter extradited from Kuwait

OpIndia Staff -
Boxer Kabary Salem had fled soon after his daughter's body was found in a park. He was found and brought from Kuwait after a year-long search.
Read more
World

‘Yell for women’s freedom’ lands Playboy model in trouble, could face seven years in Turkish prison: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
Marisa Papen is in trouble for a 2018 incident when she posed nude at the Hagia Sophia in Turkey and laying naked on the Turkish flag.
Read more
News Reports

After the UK discovers new strain of Coronavirus, six passengers aboard London-Delhi flight test COVID positive

OpIndia Staff -
TN Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan emphasised that it was 'incorrect' to assume that the patient was infected with the newly discovered strain of Coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

I worked without discrimination, it’s time for you to fulfil your responsibility: PM Modi’s subtle message at AMU event

Jinit Jain -
PM Modi addressed the centennial celebrations of the Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday, 22 December.
Read more
Politics

‘Never use the term Hindu,’ preacher rants against Hinduism in front of DMK chief MK Stalin at Christmas event, says ‘no religion called Hinduism’:...

OpIndia Staff -
The rampant Hinduphobia in certain political parties was evident during a recent speech in the presence of MK Stalin.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Who is the ‘farmer’ who has taken ‘offence’ at BJP using his picture to spread the truth about MSP?

OpIndia Staff -
In his own words, 36-year-old Harp Farmer is an actor, director, producer and a photographer who also has his own music label and production company.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena’s Pratap Sarnaik evades ED summons in Rs 175 crore money laundering case, fresh summons issued to both his sons

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik is under the scanner of the ED for his alleged involvement in a Rs 175 crore money laundering case
Read more
Political History of India

The ‘Jalianwala Bagh’ of 1998: When the Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh opened fire and killed 24 farmers in Multai

OpIndia Staff -
24 farmers died in 1998 in Multai, MP after police opened fire at protesting farmers demanding compensation from Digvijay Singh-led govt
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com