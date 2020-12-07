Monday, December 7, 2020
‘Central govt stole my sandals to stop me from protesting’: Watch woman farmer leader’s viral video

A video of the woman is making rounds in which she is alleging that the central government is behind the theft. She has urged the Modi government to return her sandals immediately.

OpIndia Staff
Farmer leader's sandals stolen
A woman sitting with farmers on protests has alleged that the police and administration have stolen her sandals (Image: screengrab from the viral video. The woman in red alleged theft)
41

During the ongoing farmers’ protests in Delhi, a strange incident has come to light. A woman farmer leader’s sandals were stolen from the protest site. A video of the woman is making rounds in which she is alleging that the central government is behind the theft. She has urged the Modi government to return her sandals immediately.

She said, “I am Thakur Geeta Bharti, National Head of Kisan Ekta Sangh Women Wing. The police and administration have conspired to steal my sandals so that I cannot fight for the farmers. But I will fight barefoot. I will file FIR against them. The government must return my sandals.”

Some people sitting around here supported her and raised slogans in her favour, while others were trying to hide their amusement over the outrageous claims.

The video is now going viral on social media where many users are realising the gravity of the situation and demanding that the woman must get her sandals back immediately. Footwear theft is usually very common in gatherings. However, the woman’s conviction and passion to get her sandals back is winning the internet.

Farmers’ protests

Several Farmers’ unions are lodged in Delhi to protest against the recently passed Agriculture laws. While the government is trying to talk to the farmers, the unions are demanding that the laws must be repealed. The unions have called for Bharat Bandh on November 8. Yogendra Yadav, who is known for appearing on protest sites to gain some media coverage, is leading the unions for the November 8 Bandh.

