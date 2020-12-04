Friday, December 4, 2020
Chattisgarh: Inspired by Crime Patrol, Zubair and his brother stab minor boy Rahul Tandi to death, post video on social media

Zubair and his brother had reportedly planned the murder. Zubair had asked Rahul for a lift home and had led him to a place where his brother, heavily drunk, was waiting for them with a knife.

17-year-old Rahul stabbed to death by Zubair and his minor brother
Rahul Tandi murdered by Zubair and his brother in Raipur over a love affair/ Image Source: Amar Ujala
A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by two youths over the issue of a love affair in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

According to the reports, Rahul Tandi, a 17-year-old resident of Raipur was brutally stabbed in the middle of streets by one intoxicated minor youth over a dispute regarding common love interest. Shockingly, Zubair, the elder brother of the accused recorded the video of the stabbing act, which has now gone viral on the internet.

In the horrific video that has gone viral on the internet, the accused minor, allegedly in an inebriated state, was caught continuously stabbing Rahul Tandi, who can be seen lying on dead on the middle of the streets.

Raipur additional SP Tarkeshwar Patel said the incident took place around midnight on Sunday in Tikrapara area of Raipur. The victim, Rahul Tandi, was sitting with a friend at Budhatalab when the accused’s elder brother, a 19-year-old Zubair, approached him and asked for a lift home. The police also said that the victim and the murderer had clashed in the past over a common love interest.

Rahul picked Zubair on the bike to Tikrapara area, where the accused was waiting for him. The accused then dragged Rahul off the scooter and began stabbing him without warning. Zubair pulled out his smartphone to record the savage attack. In the video, Zubair was even heard encouraging his brother to keep stabbing.

According to the police, the accused, who himself is a minor, was heavily drunk and kept dragging Rahul’s body around and stabbing him even after he was dead. The elder brother was reportedly heard telling him in the video, “It’s done, he’s dead, leave it.”

The minor boy was also seen waving the knife in his hand and tripping around. The duo then left the dead body on the streets and escaped from the spot.

Reportedly, Rahul Tandi was killed over a love triangle. The 17-year-old accused and his elder brother Zubair, who shot the video, have now been arrested. Following the horrific incident, the police have asked e-commerce firms not to send knives ordered by Raipur residents.

The murderers had a criminal history, got inspired from Crime Patrol

The accused brothers were reportedly part of a group that has a history of indulging in such crimes. According to the police, the two youths had indulged in such criminal activities in the past and plotted the murder of Rahul Tandi to prove themselves in front of the criminal group. Some reports have stated that the deceased Rahul and the murderer had fought several times in the past.

According to the police, the two youths had got inspired from TV serial Crime Patrol, crime movies and plotted the murder of Rahul Tandi. To execute their plan, the two accused duo had selected an empty road in a secluded area.

Meanwhile, the Raipur police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) IPC. During the investigation, the arrested youth confessed to the police and said that they recorded the video of the act to ‘create fear in the locality’ and prove their dominance.

ASP Patel said that a police patrol said that locals at the locality, which was a slum, did not intervene during the murder. They stepped out of their homes only when police arrived.

