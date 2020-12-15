Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Home News Reports Chhattisgarh: One tribal minor girl gang-raped and another pressured to convert, 14 ABVP workers...
News Reports
Updated:

Chhattisgarh: One tribal minor girl gang-raped and another pressured to convert, 14 ABVP workers arrested during protest demanding justice

While the ABVP accused Chhattisgarh police of inaction in the two cases, police, in turn, said that the arrests were made as the protesting ABVP workers breached police barricades to forcefully enter the Collector's office.

जयन्ती मिश्रा
101

Several members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) gheraoed the collectorate in Chhattisgarh on Saturday as police arrested fourteen and detained several others members of the RSS affiliated outfit. The arrest was made following a protest launched by the ABVP workers to seek justice for the two tribals minor girls, one of whom was brutally gang-raped and the other was forcefully sent to a church in Andhra Pradesh for religious conversion in Kawardha district of Chhattisgarh earlier this month.

Almost 500 ABVP workers surrounded the collectorate and raised slogans against the Congress-led state government and the police administration. Speaking to Opindia, ABVP state secretary Shubham Jaiswal said that they would continue to protest until justice is not delivered to the two tribal girls and their families and their fellow workers are not released by the Chhattisgarh police.

ABVP workers

While the ABVP accused Chhattisgarh police of inaction in the two cases, police, in turn, said that the arrests were made as the protesting ABVP workers breached police barricades to forcefully enter the collectorate.

14-year-old Chhattisgarh tribal girl gang-raped

Speaking about one of the incidents, Shubham Jaiswal told us that a 14-year-old tribal girl was raped by four unidentified persons in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district on November 22, 2020. The incident took place on Sunday night under the City Kotwali police station area of Kawardha town, the district headquarters. The minor victim had reached the police station in an extremely terrible condition with her body soaked in blood, but instead of registering her complaint, Shubham said that the police concluded that the victim had gone to hang out with her boyfriend.

The ABVP state secretary furthered that after the victim was released from the hospital, she was shocked to see her perpetrators roaming around freely on the streets. She once again went to the police station to lodge a complaint. But by then, the SP of City Kotwali police station had reportedly proclaimed that it was a conspiracy weaved by the victim. Shubham asserted that along with the accused, strict action should also be taken against the investigating officer and the police officer who accused the 14-year-old victim of hatching a conspiracy.

13-year-old tribal girl in Chhattisgarh forcefully converted to Christianity

Divulging details of the second case, Shubham told Opindia that ABVP workers are also seeking justice for the 13-year-old tribal girl who was recently lured and taken to Andhra Pradesh where she was presurrised to adopt Christianity. He said that the minor and her family was lured on the pretext of providing her with free education in city’s famous Holy Cross School. She was then sent to a church in Andhra Pradesh where she was forced to take up Christianity.

ABVP seeks justice for women

The ABVP state secretary furthered that their intention was to only seek justice for the two tribal girls. However, owing to the police apathy and laxity in handling the cases, they were compelled to gherao the collector’s office. Shubham divulged that many local leaders along with Congress leader Mohammad Akbar reached the police station lately and exerted pressure on the police administration who in turn arrested the ABVP workers under non bailable sections of the IPC and threw them in jail. He informed that despite several attempts, his colleagues have not yet been released by the police.

ABVP activists protesting in front of the Collector’s office in Chhattisgarh

Though Opindia is not in possession of the FIR lodged in the above two cases, according to the information provided to us by Shubham Jaiswal, besides once accused named Rizwan Khan, all the others, accused of raping the 14-year-old minor girl, were also minors. Shubham alleged that Chhattisgarh police have not yet handed over the medical report of the victim and the copy of the FIR copy to the victim’s family.

Rajnandgaon BJP MP Santosh Pandey critised the Chhattisgarh police for their apathy and said that the way they have been after the ABVP workers had they pursued the rape case of the minor victim, the accused would have been arrested by now. According to the information received, IPC sections as grave as 186, 188, 353, 147, 427 and 3 other sections related to demage of public property, has been slapped on the arrested ABVP workers.

Chhattisgarh Police’s version

When Opindia approached the authorities to know the police’s take on the entire fiasco, they confirmed arresting 14 ABVP workers and sending them to jail. The police said that the protesting worker breached barricades and forcefully made their way into the collector’s office. They confirmed that 4 accused in the gang-rape case have been nabbed and they are trying to arrest the accused in the second case also.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChhattisgarh gang rape
जयन्ती मिश्रा

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi Police detains Umar Khalid’s mother and sister during protests to mark one year of Islamist violence at Jamia University

OpIndia Staff -
Umar Khalid is an accused in the anti-Hindu Delhi Riots case where he is alleged to have conspired to unleash riots in the national capital.
Read more
News Reports

As Republic TV CEO is sent to 14-day custody, Mumbai Police embarks to hunt Arnab Goswami down, again: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been relentlessly pursuing Republic TV and Arnab Goswami after they asked uncomfortable questions
Read more

Kutch, devastated by 2001 earthquake is now a tourism hub. Read how the white desert emerged as economic powerhouse

OpIndia Explains Nirwa Mehta -
Kutch nahin dekha, to kuch nahin dekha. If you've not seen Kutch, you haven't seen anything.

After hounding Arnab Goswami in fake TRP case, Mumbai Police’s Crime Intelligence Unit will now ‘investigate’ Kangana-Hrithik’s alleged affair

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Hrithik Roshan had filed the case against Kangana Ranaut in 2016 after she referred to him as "silly ex" in an interview.

Vandalism over salary non-payment, denial by Labour Dept, and a Communist hand: All you need to know about Wistron plant saga

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A large group of employees vandalised and ransacked the Apple iPhone manufacturing unit of Taiwan-based Wistron in Karnataka alleging untimely payment and reduced salaries.

Is there a conspiracy against India? What a small election in Goa tells us about protest circuses across India

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
India is fast becoming a smartphone hub. And just then, with perfectly bad timing, India faces a huge PR disaster on this front.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sana Khan, who married a cleric after quitting showbiz for Allah, gets moral policed by Islamists on honeymoon pics

OpIndia Staff -
Besides telling the actress to wear modest clothes and steer away from breaking the 'rules' of Allah, Islamists told Sana Khan to stop uploading pictures altogether on social media.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Kab tak royega ek chhote se affair ke liye?’: Kangana Ranaut on transfer of Hrithik Roshan’s FIR to Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch unit

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has reacted strongly to the transfer of Hrithik Roshan's FIR from the Cyber Cell to the Crime Branch Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU).
Read more
World

Speculations rife Donald Trump will pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, activist currently lodged at British prison

OpIndia Staff -
There are strong rumours floating around that Donald Trump might pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
Read more
World

Chinese Communist Party’s data leak shows how China infiltrated corporates, foreign consulates, including Indian, for spying

OpIndia Staff -
The CCP through a recruitment agency carried out a well-coordinated infiltration by getting its members employed in senior, specialist and advisory positions in consulates of countries such as India, UK, USA and Australia.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Shokat Ali, the abusive troll who tried to mock Rohit Sardana: Hinduphobic jokes, creepy obsession with a female journo, and a series of...

OpIndia Staff -
Shokat Ali appears quite unperturbed by the massive outrage he generated and was being his usual troll self.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani journalist reporting on atrocities against Hindus and other minorities declared ‘imaginary person’ by Mehr Tarar and others

OpIndia Staff -
Some Pakistani Twitter users even went on to claim that the lady journalist was actually Shekhar Gupta.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Chhattisgarh: One tribal minor girl gang-raped and another pressured to convert, 14 ABVP workers arrested during protest demanding justice

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
500 ABVP workers surrounded the collectorate and raised slogans against the Congress-led Chhattisgarh govt and the police administration
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court to hear petition seeking removal of protesting farmers from Delhi border areas

OpIndia Staff -
A Supreme Court bench bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian will hear the petition.
Read more
Law

‘Insulting Hindutva is not religious insult’: Abhinav Chandrachud, son of SC Justice Chandrachud, argues before Karnataka HC

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Chandrachud contended that using insulting language for Hindutva did not amount to insulting Hinduism.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police detains Umar Khalid’s mother and sister during protests to mark one year of Islamist violence at Jamia University

OpIndia Staff -
Umar Khalid is an accused in the anti-Hindu Delhi Riots case where he is alleged to have conspired to unleash riots in the national capital.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

As Republic TV CEO is sent to 14-day custody, Mumbai Police embarks to hunt Arnab Goswami down, again: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been relentlessly pursuing Republic TV and Arnab Goswami after they asked uncomfortable questions
Read more
News Reports

Christian groups in Kerala call for boycott of Halal meat ahead of Christmas, IUML claims Muslims being targeted

OpIndia Staff -
Christians groups have alleged that they are forced to sell and buy only halal meat in Kerala and have called for a boycott.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala Electricity Board suspends its employee and Islamist organisation PFI chief Muhammed Abdul Salam Ovungal

OpIndia Staff -
The Enforcement Directorate is probing the PFI in a money-laundering case and in connection with charges of its alleged links to anti-CAA protests in the country
Read more
News Reports

‘Kejriwal ne kela bheja hai’: AAP worker kicked out by protestors for handing out 1 banana per person, BJP, Congress tweet viral video

OpIndia Staff -
In a viral video, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker was kicked out by anti-farm law protestors for offering only one banana per person.
Read more
Politics

AAP decides to take on Yogi Adityanath, after being embarrassed in Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, MP

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today announced that AAP will be contesting the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,603FollowersFollow
21,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com