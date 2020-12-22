There are Covid-19 outbreaks in clusters occurring throughout China, the Epoch Times has reported. Authorities in Chinese cities are also announcing “wartime” mode one by one, the report claimed.

“At present, the epidemic in our country has entered the stage of ‘multi-point outbreak.’ … Over 20 cluster outbreaks have occurred in different regions,” Zhang Boli, a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and president of Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, is quoted as saying.

As per the report, the Chinese language Epoch Times was told by locals in Beijing and southwestern city of Chengdu that they do not believe the official narrative and suspect that there have been more diagnosed cases than announced. The outbreak in Beijing is believed to have been sparked by a 27-year old male from Jilin Province.

The man arrived in Beijing through Hong Kong. He tested negative at the quarantine center but developed fever and diarrhea soon afterwards. Meanwhile, the new cases are reportedly triggering a panic about possible lockdowns and supermarket shelves have been cleared out already.

China recorded 23 new cases on Saturday, up from 17 the previous day, with at least 1 case of local transmission. The National Health Commission said that that 22 of those cases were imported with 1 local transmission in the northeastern province of Liaoning. The cases were primarily from Dalian city, Liaoning Province, and Heilongjiang Province.

Mainland China recorded 15 more cases on December 21st. 13 of the new cases were said to be imported while two were cases of local transmission, again in Liaoning. 17 asymptomatic cases were reported as well, up from 15 the day before. China does not include asymptomatic cases in its total confirmed cases tally. Thus far, the mutated form of the virus emerging from the United Kingdom has not been spotted in China.