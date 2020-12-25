A disturbing video said to be of ‘farmers’ protesting against farm laws in Uttarakhand surfaced today in which protestors were seen clashing with the police. According to ANI, the video was of protests being held against the farm laws in the Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand.

#WATCH | Protesters agitating against the new farm laws run a tractor over a police barricade in Bajpur, of the Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/aI97qNcg0U — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

In the video, the police can be seen trying to contain the protestors by putting up heavy barricades. Some police personnel are holding the barricades in order to prevent them from falling from the push of the tractor that some of the protestors are driving. However, apparently without caring for the fatal consequences, some protestors started the tractor and ran it over the police barricades.

Shockingly, as the tractor hit the barricades and ran over it, the police personnel holding the barricades almost got crushed under it. But the person driving the tractor did not stop it and continued to drive it towards the police personnel even after the barricade was completely crushed.

The farmer protest that have been going on several days now have received support from all Khalistani elements. The protests have had the participation of several anti-India forces including naxal sympathisers, Pakistan sympathisers and Khalistan sympathisers. The protests also have facilities for agitating farmers that are not very typical of farmer protests organised before in the country.