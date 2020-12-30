Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Home News Reports Madhya Pradesh: Dalit teacher in Damoh stabbed to death for allegedly trying to stop...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Dalit teacher in Damoh stabbed to death for allegedly trying to stop cattle smuggling, another critically injured

A case has been filed under sections 307, 302, 323, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code against six identified and several unidentified persons

OpIndia Staff
Dalit teacher stabbed by Muslim mob in Madhya Pradesh
The Dalit teacher was killed and his nephew was severely injured
3

In a horrific incident in Madhya Pradesh, a Dalit teacher named Ajay Muda was allegedly stabbed to death by some cattle smugglers in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh after he tried to stop them. According to reports, the incident happened on December 28, when Ajay Muda and Sanjeev Muda reportedly received information about some people trying to smuggle cattle in Rajnagar area. The two tried to stop the smugglers but they called more people at the spot and attacked the victims with sharp weapons. The victims were rushed to the district hospital from where they were referred to Jabalpur for treatment where Ajay Muda passed away and Sanjeev Muda continues to be in a critical condition.

Several Hindu organisations started protesting in the district hospital on receiving the information about the brutal attack on the victims and demanded immediate action against the culprits. They threatened to continue protesting in the hospital until immediate action was taken by the police against the culprits. Family of deceased Ajay Muda sat in protest refusing to cremate his body demanding immediate action against the culprits. Several Hindu organisations and members of political parties also joined the protests. His body was taken to Ambedkar chauraha by the family members who reiterated their demands there. ASP Shiv Singh and CSP Abhishek Tiwari tried to convince the family of the deceased to cremate the body assuring that swift action would follow. Thereafter, the body was taken for cremation.

Locals call it a case of mob lynching

OpIndia talked to a local who said that the incident happened at 9 pm on December 28 in Chainpur area. He alleged that the victims were attacked by a mob and that this was a case of mob lynching. He told that the deceased was a Gaurakshak and was associated with the Gaurakshak Abhiyaan. “There was a mob of attackers. This is a mob lynching. This is the area of Kasai (butcher) community. Deceased Ajay was a Gaurakshak. He was not that active but was associated with Gaurakshak Abhiyan. Locals believe that this was a pre-planned attack. He was brutally stabbed to death. He (Ajay Muda) shielded his nephew (Sanjeev Muda)”, said the person. As informed by our local correspondent, Hindu organisations are enraged over the incident and the situation is likely to deteriorate. Media reporting of the incident has been restricted by the administration.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of maternal uncle of the deceased who used to teach at a middle school in Silaiyya. Some of the people who have been booked in the case have been identified as Riyaz Kasai, Shamim Kasai, Qayyum Kasai and Baba Kasai. They had reached at the spot with weapons. BJP leader Siddharth Malaiya had alleged that police have named Vijay and Ravi Ahirvar as accused while the two were not even present at the spot. SP Hemant Chauhan assured that action will be taken against culprits and the names of those not involved in the incident will be removed after investigation.

Police’s version of the incident

SP Hemant Chauhan said that police conducted raids at the Kasai Mandi area at night and searched for culprits. A case has been filed under sections 307, 302, 323, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code against six identified and several unidentified persons. According to police, seven persons have been arrested so far. Speaking to OpIndia, police denied the allegations of the attack being a pre-planned one. Police have also rejected any communal angle in the case. Refuting the allegations levelled by Siddharth Malaiya, police said that attempts were being made to give a communal colour to the incident and the incident had no connection with cow slaughter.

Presenting a totally different version of the incident, police told OpIndia that on the day when the incident happened, Riyaz Quraishi and Vijay Ahirvar were returning from market at night. They started urinating in front of Ajay Muda’s house where a woman was standing whom the two did not see in the dark. Muda family objected and this resulted in a fight. Riyaz and Vijay ran towards Kasai Mandi. Their family members also reached Kasai Mandi and fight broke out between both the parties. Being from the butcher community, one party had sharp weapons. Police have claimed that this was a spontaneous incident.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Hours after AAP member and ‘Shaheen Bagh shooter’ Kapil Gujjar joined BJP, BJP expels him after knowing about his background

OpIndia Staff -
BJP members at the party's Ghaziabad office had inducted Kapil Gujjar today unaware of his background.
Read more
Politics

The curious case of Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and his Pakistani ‘friend’ Aroosa Alam

OpIndia Staff -
The intrigue between Captain Amarinder Singh and former Pakistani defence journalist Aroosa Alam has been one of the worst kept secrets of Punjab
Read more

USA’s Tibetan Policy and Support Act: India needs a more assertive policy too, as it has much more at stake

Opinions Tsewang Rigzin -
The Trump Administration has just cleared the 'Tibetan Policy and Support Act. India needs a new, more assertive Tibet policy too.

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Investigation is open and no aspect ruled out yet, says CBI

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The CBI letter to Subramanian Swamy says no aspect has been ruled out yet in the Sushant Singh death case.

The Ram Mandir Trust wants IIT engineers to help modify the foundation model. Read why

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ram Mandir trust ropes in IIT engineers for better foundation model as a stream of Sarayu river flows under the structure.

Leftist organisations instigated farmers in the name of Sikhism and Guru Govind Singh to participate in protests: Suggest reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An India TV report alleges that political parties have been resorting to lies and propaganda to mislead farmers against the farm laws

Recently Popular

Media

Mumbai Police accuses Arnab Goswami directly in the TRP scam case for the first time: Here is what they said in court

OpIndia Staff -
This is the first time that Mumbai Police have directly named Arnab Goswami in TRP case, however, they have not investigated India Today yet
Read more
Editor's picks

Shoaib Akhtar’s deranged rant on Pakistani cricketers not making it to ICC list of players for decade will partly redeem your 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Shoaib Akhtar accused the ICC of discouraging unsportsmanlike behaviour. "Now, you cannot push anyone or even say mean things," he lamented.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Entertainment

As Sonu Sood’s book ‘I am no messiah’ gets negative ratings, Amazon restricts review submission

OpIndia Staff -
When Sood, in his memoirs, writes that he is not a messiah, he is being quite honest.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
Social Media

‘Nobody has the right to ask Rahul questions and ‘irritate’ Congress’: Congress fangirl who was exposed for earning Rs 500 for promotional tweet goes...

OpIndia Staff -
Andria D'Souza aka 'Ria Revealed' suffers a meltdown after panellists on Times Now debate question Rahul Gandhi's visit to Italy
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Dalit teacher in Damoh stabbed to death for allegedly trying to stop cattle smuggling, another critically injured

OpIndia Staff -
While locals call it a case of mob lynching due to cattle smuggling, police have denied the existence of any such angle in the incident
Read more
News Reports

Farmer Protests: Govt agrees to two of four demands, farmers not to be punished for burning stubble, electricity subsidy to continue

OpIndia Staff -
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the talks with farmers were held in a very good environment and it concluded on a positive note.
Read more
News Reports

Hours after AAP member and ‘Shaheen Bagh shooter’ Kapil Gujjar joined BJP, BJP expels him after knowing about his background

OpIndia Staff -
BJP members at the party's Ghaziabad office had inducted Kapil Gujjar today unaware of his background.
Read more
News Reports

Nurse suspended after having sex with COVID-19 patient in a hospital toilet in Indonesia

OpIndia Staff -
A man, who tested positive for coronavirus in Jakarta, had sex with a nurse in toilet of the hospital and shared it on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Arrested PDP leader Waheed Para paid Rs 10 lakh to Hizbul-Mujahideen through Davinder Singh, says NIA

OpIndia Staff -
The money was allegedly delivered to Hizbul operative Syed Mushtaq Naveed alias Naveed Babu through Davinder Singh.
Read more
Politics

The curious case of Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and his Pakistani ‘friend’ Aroosa Alam

OpIndia Staff -
The intrigue between Captain Amarinder Singh and former Pakistani defence journalist Aroosa Alam has been one of the worst kept secrets of Punjab
Read more
Opinions

USA’s Tibetan Policy and Support Act: India needs a more assertive policy too, as it has much more at stake

Tsewang Rigzin -
The Trump Administration has just cleared the 'Tibetan Policy and Support Act. India needs a new, more assertive Tibet policy too.
Read more
News Reports

China tops the list of human rights abusers of 2020 prepared by UN Watch

OpIndia Staff -
UN Watch, a UN accredited NGO, has released of top ten human rights abusers of 2020 including countries like China and Russia.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Investigation is open and no aspect ruled out yet, says CBI

OpIndia Staff -
The CBI letter to Subramanian Swamy says no aspect has been ruled out yet in the Sushant Singh death case.
Read more
News Reports

DMK members celebrating Stalin’s ‘doctorate’ received from a bogus university in the UK: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Irish International University was a bogus institution luring foreign students that was exposed in a BBC investigation in 2008.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com