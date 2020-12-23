Wednesday, December 23, 2020
"It is a disgrace": Donald Trump refuses to sign Covid relief bill which promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries

The $2.3 trillion spending bill in the United States combines a $900 billion in Covid relief measures with a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill for the 2021 federal fiscal year.

Trump rejects Covid relief bill calling it a disgrace
US President Donald Trump, in his last few days in Office, has refused to sign the Covid relief bill which promises millions of dollars to countries like Pakistan, Egypt and Cambodia.

Attacking the democrats, Trump said how throughout the summer, they ‘cruelly’ blocked the Covid relief legislation in a bid to advance their extreme left-wing agenda. “The Bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated. It really is a disgrace,” he said.

He mocked the US Congress and said that no one must have read the 5,000+ pages of the Bill because of its length and complexity. “It is called the Covid relief bill but has almost nothing to do with Covid. This Bill contains 85.5 million dollars for assistance to Cambodia, 134 million dollars to Burma, 1.3 billion dollars for Egypt and the Egyptian military which will go out and buy almost exclusively Russian military equipment,” he said.

“25 million dollars for democracy and gender programmes in Pakistan,” Trump said and listed out other relief packages for other countries. He also pointed out how the relief packages contain money allocated to various facilities like the Kennedy Center in Washington DC and others which are currently not operational. He questioned why the Kennedy Center in Washington DC was set to receive 40 million USD when it is not open, and over 1 billion USD has been allocated to museums and galleries in the capital.

Trump further said how the US Congress managed to find money to allocate to various foreign countries, lobbyists and people with special interest but bare minimum for the Americans. “It wasn’t their fault, it was China’s fault,” he said.

Trump said that he has asked Congress to revise the relief being given to Americans. “I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple. I’m also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill, or else the next administration will have to deliver a Covid relief package,” he said.

If US President Donald Trump vetoes the legislation the US government could shut down on 29 December as the package was attached to a 1.4 trillion USD spending bill to fund federal agencies for the next nine months.

Soon after Trump’s message, his supporters tweeted in agreement to his stand on the Bill.

Even those who did not support him agreed with some of his points.

The $2.3 trillion spending bill in the United States combines a $900 billion in Covid relief measures with a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill for the 2021 federal fiscal year.

