Friday, December 11, 2020
Home News Reports Drone Prathap, who had crash-landed after OpIndia fact-check, rumoured to be entering the house...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Drone Prathap, who had crash-landed after OpIndia fact-check, rumoured to be entering the house of Bigg Boss Kannada

Prathap had risen to fame after Kannada media had hailed his ‘inventions’ without bothering to verify his claims, before his claims were busted by OpIndia

OpIndia Staff
6

Karnataka youth Prathap NM, known as Drone Boy or Drone Prathap, whose claim of building 600 drones using e-waste was busted by a comprehensive fact-check by OpIndia, is all set to enter the house of Bigg Boss Kannada, if reports are believed. According reports by Kannada media such as Asianet News and News 18 Kannada, the fake drone scientist is going to participate in the reality TV show aired on Colors Kannada channel.

According to the reports, the 8th edition of Bigg Boss Kannada will start early next year, and the selection process of participants has already started. Although the names of the participants are kept confidential before official disclosure by the channels, rumours on media and social media suggest that actor Anirudh Jakaar, newsreader Heeregowdar, Divya, Tik Tok queen Sonu Gowda, Drone Prathap and Bindu Gowda are set to participate in the show.

Prathap had risen to fame after Kannada media had hailed his ‘inventions’ without bothering to verify his claims. He had claimed to have built drones using electronic waste from broken TVs and Mixer Grinders, had claimed to have won numerous awards in ‘Drone competitions’ Japan and Europe. He had also claimed to have received invitations from over a hundred countries to deliver lectures.

But there was not a single photo or video available of any drone build by him, and the awards that he had claimed to have won do not exist. In the OpIndia fact-check, it was found that Prathap had visited various tech-expos in Japan, Germany etc, had got himself photographed with drones on display at those events, and had circulated them as his own creations. Most of the images had branding of the companies that made the drones, but it didn’t stop him from making false claims. Reportedly, he had also received funding of a large amount from various donors to keep up his ‘research’.

However, after OpIndia had published the fact-check, ‘drone Prathap’ had crash-landed, and all the people who had supported him started distancing themselves from him. Kannada media had also finally started to question him. The final nail in the coffin of his fame was put by Prathap himself, when he had shared a photo from a German expo to give proof of drones built by him in a live TV show. Immediately after that, German drone maker BillzEye Multicoptersysteme had issued a statement saying that it was their drone, and Prathap had nothing to do with its development.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is scheduled to start in January after Sankranti. Sudeep is set to return as hosts of the show this time also.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Truth bomb by Rohit Sardana triggers AltNews Islamist apologists, complain to Rahul Kanwal who they think can understand their angst

OpIndia Staff -
During a live QandA session with viewers on farmer protests, one Shaukat Ali tried to solicit a reaction from Rohit Sardana.
Read more
Opinions

Justin Trudeau hates our jawan and our kisan: Here is why our elites still love him

Abhishek Banerjee -
With no provocation, Justin Trudeau waded into the matter, saying he wants to stand up for right to peaceful protest in India
Read more

Rahul Gandhi finally talks about how little Congress did for farmers, but to target PM Modi: Here is how his beautiful mind works

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi shared 2013 data, when UPA was in power, to attack BJP on disparities of farm income in various states

Mahua Moitra’s tweet on ‘street power’ explains why some ‘communal Hindus’ have no love lost for Mahatma Gandhi

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
Mahua Moitra suggested on Wednesday that street power was more important than having a majority in the Parliament.

Shehla Rashid’s father gets 10 crores defamation notice after alleging his daughter’s collusion with anti-India forces

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former leader of J and K Poeple's Movement has sent a defamation notice to Shehla Rashid's father.

UP police stop wedding after bride’s family files kidnapping complaint, media spins it to claim misuse of love-jihad law

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh police were responding to a report by The Indian Express, which accused them of misusing the new law on 'Love Jihad'

Recently Popular

World

Classified documents reveal Trudeau’s dangerous China policy and how Canada invited Chinese Army to train in ‘cold-weather warfare’

OpIndia Staff -
34-page secret document called 'China Files' has been made public that shines the light on Canada and its dangerous policy towards China
Read more
News Reports

Agitating ‘Farmers’ hold posters of Urban Naxals and those accused of orchestrating riots that killed Hindus, demand their release

OpIndia Staff -
The farmers held posters of Urban Naxals, Anti-Hindu riots accused culprits to demand 'justice' and sought their release
Read more
News Reports

Man harassed and tortured for opposing ‘Indira thok di…’ video of a farmer protestor threatening to kill PM Modi, forced to resign

OpIndia Staff -
Vijaypal Singh was harassed after he had opposed a video of a farmer protester warning that PM Modi will face same feat like Indira Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

‘Liberals’, Congress leaders attack IAF for asking Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap to maintain decorum while using its uniform

OpIndia Staff -
The IAF had objected to the inappropriate portrayal of the IAF uniform by Anil Kapoor in the upcoming Netflix movie.
Read more
Media

Truth bomb by Rohit Sardana triggers AltNews Islamist apologists, complain to Rahul Kanwal who they think can understand their angst

OpIndia Staff -
During a live QandA session with viewers on farmer protests, one Shaukat Ali tried to solicit a reaction from Rohit Sardana.
Read more
News Reports

‘Naxal movement was always a farmers movement’: Farmer org reveals demand to release urban Naxals and Delhi riots accused

OpIndia Staff -
Farmers protest, mostly by Punjab farmers, has morphed into another show of strength by those who wish the see the 'tukde tukde' of India.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Drone Prathap, who had crash-landed after OpIndia fact-check, rumoured to be entering the house of Bigg Boss Kannada

OpIndia Staff -
Although no official announcement has been made, rumours on media and social media suggest Drone Prathap will join Bigg Boss Kannada
Read more
News Reports

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh dropped from upcoming movie after he humiliates Hindus during farmer protest: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, videos had gone viral where Yograj Singh was seen making vile, hateful remarks against Hindu women.
Read more
News Reports

“Bengal, here we come”: Republic Media Network announces the launch of its Bengali news channel

OpIndia Staff -
Announcing launch of Bengali news channel, Republic TV said it is looking for reporters with experience in Bengali news channels
Read more
News Reports

Chinese debt trap: Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed says China’s banks not giving ‘breathing space’ even in the pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese Banks have asked the Maldives to pay back their debt of $15 million in the next 14 days, says Nasheed.
Read more
World

China demands that participants critical of Beijing are banned, EU responds by cancelling China-Europe Trade Forum: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
China has been handed yet another embarrassment after the cancellation of China-Europe Trade Forum, post the preposterous demands
Read more
Media

Truth bomb by Rohit Sardana triggers AltNews Islamist apologists, complain to Rahul Kanwal who they think can understand their angst

OpIndia Staff -
During a live QandA session with viewers on farmer protests, one Shaukat Ali tried to solicit a reaction from Rohit Sardana.
Read more
News Reports

‘We will return the favour with interest,’ Bengal BJP leaders issue warnings after TMC goons attack the convoy of BJP president

OpIndia Staff -
Bengal BJP leaders Dilipi Ghosh and Sayantan Basu warn TMC about revenge due to attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy
Read more
News Reports

India already makes over 60% of the world’s vaccines, now gears up to meet the global demand for billions of coronavirus vaccine doses

OpIndia Staff -
India had recently invited foreign envoys to its COVID production facilities in Hyderabad, showcasing the country's expertise and production capacity in manufacturing coronavirus vaccines
Read more
Opinions

Justin Trudeau hates our jawan and our kisan: Here is why our elites still love him

Abhishek Banerjee -
With no provocation, Justin Trudeau waded into the matter, saying he wants to stand up for right to peaceful protest in India
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Imran Khan government seals Lahore eatery Butt Karahi for allowing opposition leader Maryam Nawaz to dine-in

OpIndia Staff -
Popular restaurant Butt Karahi in Lahore sealed by Pakistan govt after PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz dined here and praised its food
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
495,468FollowersFollow
20,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com