Amidst the ongoing protest by farmers from Punjab against the historic farm laws, farmers from other places have come out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a video of a TV channel talking to farmers in Noida in UP, a farmer stated, “The three bills passed by PM Modi are beneficial to farmers. We have got out tractors and trolleys.” On being informed that the anti-farm law protestors have been refusing to vacate the protest site for 2 years, he replied, “If necessary, then, we will sit for 5 years in support of PM Modi.” Another farmer said, “We are all in support (of farm laws). If Anti-CAA protestors are sitting on protest for 2 years, then, we are ready to sit for 5 years.”

“Did any government give ₹6000 cash benefit to farmers till date? Only this government is handing out annual cash benefits of ₹6000. Why did others not provide such benefits? Now when this government is paying us, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are creating hurdles. They must introspect as to why they did not do anything for farmers,” another farmer emphasised.

“We are getting ₹6000 per year. I am a 60-year-old farmer. Modi has given me ₹3,000 pension. How can you accuse him of wrongdoing? He is the best. And all the three farm laws will be helpful to us.” On being told that the protestors are here to overthrow the government, he reiterated, “The change of power is not going to happen.”

“How can Rahul Gandhi seize power? He is dreaming. He must think of chances after 2034… There is no hope left for the Congress,” another man said. “Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal are just politicising things. They will not stay in power. PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath are here to stay and be elected. The newly enacted farm laws are in beneficial to farmers,” the farmer emphasised.

Farmers urge PM Modi to not roll back farm laws

Earlier, farmers from across the country have come forward to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested the Centre to not bow down to the demands of the protestors. These farmers from various states, including Punjab, have said that the new farm laws have been beneficial to them, and said that these should not be repealed as demanded by the farmers mostly from Punjab.

Kamal Patel, a farmer from Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, narrated, “The newly introduced farm bills have proved beneficial to farmers. We are now getting a high price for our produce. Recently, an ITC hub was opened in the area. Farmers are getting ₹200-₹300 per quintal for their food produce. Farmers can now sell their crops at Mandi or even outside. We are now independent.”

Nikhil Pramanik, a farmer from West Bengal, stated, “The production in our area is high. However, we would not get a fair price for our produce. But with the new farm laws, we get 15% more on our crops. We now get direct cash and subsidised fertilisers… As a result, our production remains high and we are grateful to the government.”