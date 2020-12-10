Four persons, including a minor, allegedly gang-raped a 16-year-old girl from Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh. A case was registered against the accused identified as Sheikh Ramzan, Sandip Rajak, and Shishu Rajak. While three of the 20-years-old accused were arrested, the minor accused was detained by the police.

As per the reports, the incident took place last week. The accused and the victim live in the same locality. While raping her, they made videos of the incident and threatened her that if she tells anyone about it, they will upload the videos on social media. One of the accused called her on Sunday and threatened her that if she did not meet her, he would upload the videos. After she obliged in fear, he took her to the same place and again raped her.

Complaint filed at Tarbahar police station

The girl kept mum for a few days but later narrated the incident in front of her family on Tuesday. They took her to file a complaint at Tarbahar police station. A case was registered under section 376 D (gang rape) of the IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Pradip Arya, Station House Officer (SHO) of Tarbahar police station, said, “As per the complaint, Ramzan, who apparently knew the victim, had called her on the pretext of taking her for an outing last week. After she agreed, he took her on his motorcycle to a dilapidated and deserted quarter of railway in Tarbahar, where the other accused were already present.”

Arya said they took turns to rape her, and Sandip recorded the sexual assault on his phone before letting her go. A probe in the case is underway.