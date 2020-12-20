On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a surprise visit to Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of 9th Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

A video of PM Modi wherein he is seen interacting with people during his unscheduled visit to the Gurdwara has been shared widely on social media. As per reports, no barriers or restrictions were placed on worshippers during the Prime Minister’s visit.

PM Modi had shared pictures from his visit to Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on Sunday morning. “The Guru defended the Hindu religion and gave the message of universal communion,” he tweeted.

ਤਿਲਕ ਜੰਵੂ ਰਾਖਾ ਪ੍ਰਭ ਤਾ ਕਾ ॥

ਕੀਨੋ ਬਡੋ ਕਲੂ ਮਹਿ ਸਾਕਾ ॥

ਧਰਮ ਹੇਤਿ ਸਾਕਾ ਜਿਨਿ ਕੀਆ ॥

ਸੀਸੁ ਦੀਆ ਪਰ ਸਿਰਰੁ ਨ ਦੀਆ ॥

ਅਜਿਹੇ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਤੇਗ ਬਹਾਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੁ. ਸ੍ਰੀ ਰਕਾਬ ਗੰਜ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਵਿਖੇ ਨਤਮਸਤਕ ਹੋਇਆ

ਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਨੇ ਹਿੰਦੂ ਧਰਮ ਦੀ ਰਾਖੀ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਆਪਣਾ ਆਪ ਵਾਰ ਕੇ ਸਰਬ-ਸਾਂਝੀਵਾਲਤਾ ਦਾ ਸੁਨੇਹਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ pic.twitter.com/zhHH1dscUw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2020

Yesterday, PM Modi had also tweeted on the occasion of Shaheedi Diwas, the day when Guru Tegh Bahadur was martyred. “Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s life epitomised courage and compassion. On his Shaheedi Diwas, I bow to the great Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and recall his vision for a just and inclusive society,” he had tweeted.

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s life epitomised courage and compassion.



On his Shaheedi Diwas, I bow to the great Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and recall his vision for a just and inclusive society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2020

After paying respects to Guru Tegh Bahadur, PM Modi also interacted with citizens present at the Gurudwara.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi. (Source – DD) pic.twitter.com/Ap9MchtdYP — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020

The supreme sacrifice Guru Tegh Bahadur

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of the ten Sikh Gurus of the Sikh religion. He not only prevented forceful religious conversion of Kashmiri Pandits to Islam but was also publicly beheaded by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Delhi for refusing to convert to Islam. He was condemned for ‘waging a war’ and was told only Islam could save him. When he refused, he was beheaded. In Delhi, Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib mark the places of his execution and cremation of his mortal remains.