Sunday, December 20, 2020
PM Modi visits Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to pay tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur where he was cremated after execution by Aurangzeb

Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi marks the place where Guru Tegh Bahadur was executed by Aurangzeb while Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib marks the place where he was cremated.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur at Rakab Ganj Sahib
PM Modi visits Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Akhilesh Sharma)
5

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a surprise visit to Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of 9th Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

A video of PM Modi wherein he is seen interacting with people during his unscheduled visit to the Gurdwara has been shared widely on social media. As per reports, no barriers or restrictions were placed on worshippers during the Prime Minister’s visit.

PM Modi had shared pictures from his visit to Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on Sunday morning. “The Guru defended the Hindu religion and gave the message of universal communion,” he tweeted.

Yesterday, PM Modi had also tweeted on the occasion of Shaheedi Diwas, the day when Guru Tegh Bahadur was martyred. “Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s life epitomised courage and compassion. On his Shaheedi Diwas, I bow to the great Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and recall his vision for a just and inclusive society,” he had tweeted.

After paying respects to Guru Tegh Bahadur, PM Modi also interacted with citizens present at the Gurudwara.

The supreme sacrifice Guru Tegh Bahadur

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth of the ten Sikh Gurus of the Sikh religion. He not only prevented forceful religious conversion of Kashmiri Pandits to Islam but was also publicly beheaded by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Delhi for refusing to convert to Islam. He was condemned for ‘waging a war’ and was told only Islam could save him. When he refused, he was beheaded. In Delhi, Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib mark the places of his execution and cremation of his mortal remains.

PM Modi visits Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to pay tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur where he was cremated after execution by Aurangzeb

