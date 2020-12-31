A 54-year-old man identified as Abdul Lateef from Kerala married a 16-year-old minor four days ago. As per a report in Times Now, the police have booked seven people, including the parents of the girl, in the case. The accused has been staying in Hyderabad city.

The parents had given consent for the marriage. When the police came to know about the incident, they immediately conducted the raids and took seven people in custody.

The police said that the investigation is underway. It is still unclear if the girl was rescued or not. The police will reveal further details in a press conference. It is reported that the police will hold a press conference and produce the accused before the media.

Several cases of minors being married to older men

Older men marrying minors is not uncommon. Several reports have come to light in the past about such incidents. Recently, a man as 31-year-old T Balamurugan, of Othapatti near Kottanathampatti village in Madurai was held for marrying a minor girl. In another incident in November, a man identified as 29-year-old A Sakthivel of Kasthuribai Colony in Perungudi was held for marrying a 17-year-old.

Child marriages continue to remain a constant issue for the authorities in Telangana. In 2019, it was reported that the city police had rescued 51 child brides in 14 months.