In a big development on Monday, incumbent US President Donald Trump presented the Legion of Merit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in improving bilateral ties between the two countries and elevating the status of India as a global power.

As per reports, the prestigious award was collected by Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on behalf of Narendra Modi from NSA (US) Robert O’Brien at the White House. It must also be mentioned that the Legion of Merit is given only to the Head of a State or government.

“President @realDonaldTrump presented the Legion of Merit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the U.S.-India strategic partnership. Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS accepted the medal on behalf of Prime Minister Modi.” –NSA Robert C. O’Brien pic.twitter.com/QhOjTROdCC — NSC (@WHNSC) December 21, 2020

The US President has also awarded the Legion of Merit to ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The awards were received by the ambassadors of the US countries. While Abe was bestowed with the Legion of Merit for his vision of free and open Indo-Pacific, Scott Morrison was awarded for the promotion of collective security and addressing global challenges.

Awards received by PM Narendra Modi

The United States has now joined the list of several other countries who have accorded their honours on PM Narendra Modi. In 2019, Russia had accorded its highest civilian honour, The Order of St Andrew the Apostle, to PM Modi. Similarly, Maldives honoured the Indian Prime Minister with the Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin.

Before that, the United Arab Emirates had awarded Prime Minister Modi with the highest civilian honour ‘Zayed Medal’ for boosting the relations between India and the Emirates. PM Modi had also received the 2018 Seoul Peace Prize in South Korea. He has also received the Amir Abdullah Khan award, the highest civilian honour of Afghanistan and the King Abdullaziz Sash award, the highest civilian decoration of Saudi Arabia in 2016.