Two homosexual cousin sisters from Jhumri Telaiya in Kodarma district of Jharkhand, who were missing since past few days, have reportedly married each other. The family of the women had filed a complaint after they went missing. Last week on Thursday, their family members found out that they had been living in a rented house in the Chandwara area after ‘marrying’ each other. They families traced them and forcefully brought them back.

The families had brought the women to the police but the police turned them away, refusing to interfere as the women are adults.

According to reports, the women have been ‘together’ for the past five years. Last month, they ran away and got married in a temple on November 8. They wanted to move to another city to avoid any trouble. One of them is reported to be 24-years old and the other 20-year old. One of them is a graduate while the other one is 12th pass.

The women said that no matter what troubles came their way, they would always stay together. They are not ashamed of their relationship. The women said that they are well aware of the fact that homosexual relationships have been decriminalised. They said that they were inspired by the relationship of New York-based lesbian couple Anjali Chakraborty and Sophie Sandals.

Both the sisters had started living in without informing their families before they got married in a Shiv temple. This is said to be the first case of same-sex marriage in Kodarma district.

Court had decriminalised sexual relations between consenting adults of the same-sex

In 2018, a five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court had decriminalised homosexuality between consenting adults by removing a part of section 377 that had mentioned homosexuality as ‘unnatural’ and punishable under the law.