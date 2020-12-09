Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Home News Reports Jharkhand: Lesbian cousin sisters marry each other in a temple, had fled from home...
News Reports
Updated:

Jharkhand: Lesbian cousin sisters marry each other in a temple, had fled from home to live together

The two women, one 24 and the other 20 years old, are first cousins. They were reportedly in a relationship for the last five years.

OpIndia Staff
Lesbian cousin sisters get married
Lesbian cousin sisters get married in a temple (via Amar Ujala)
49

Two homosexual cousin sisters from Jhumri Telaiya in Kodarma district of Jharkhand, who were missing since past few days, have reportedly married each other. The family of the women had filed a complaint after they went missing. Last week on Thursday, their family members found out that they had been living in a rented house in the Chandwara area after ‘marrying’ each other. They families traced them and forcefully brought them back.

The families had brought the women to the police but the police turned them away, refusing to interfere as the women are adults.

According to reports, the women have been ‘together’ for the past five years. Last month, they ran away and got married in a temple on November 8. They wanted to move to another city to avoid any trouble. One of them is reported to be 24-years old and the other 20-year old. One of them is a graduate while the other one is 12th pass.

The women said that no matter what troubles came their way, they would always stay together. They are not ashamed of their relationship. The women said that they are well aware of the fact that homosexual relationships have been decriminalised. They said that they were inspired by the relationship of New York-based lesbian couple Anjali Chakraborty and Sophie Sandals.

Both the sisters had started living in without informing their families before they got married in a Shiv temple. This is said to be the first case of same-sex marriage in Kodarma district.

Court had decriminalised sexual relations between consenting adults of the same-sex

In 2018, a five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court had decriminalised homosexuality between consenting adults by removing a part of section 377 that had mentioned homosexuality as ‘unnatural’ and punishable under the law.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress keeps Nehru’s legacy alive, ‘gives away’ Ladakh to China and Pakistan while ‘standing with farmers’

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, while attacking PM Modi regarding the new farm laws, Assam Congress' official handle tweeted a distorted map of India.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Communal tension after grave was dug next to a Hindu temple to bury a dead body

OpIndia Staff -
As reported by Jagran, in a bid to spoil communal harmony, some people dug up a grave for one Sameer, son of Sakuri, next to a Hindu temple.
Read more

First meeting of Constituent Assembly: Speech by Dr Sachidananda Sinha proves that India never understood the mindset behind Muslim League

Political History of India K Bhattacharjee -
9th December 2020 marks 74th anniversary of the first meeting of Constituent Assembly - it's time we analyse the shaky foundation

Not just stubble burning, Punjab tops India in depleting ground reserves level: Read the research

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The groundwater reserves in Punjab is declining at an alarming rate and experts believe that if the water shrinking continues at the current pace, Punjab will soon turn into a desert

Labour And Dravidianism: History of Buckingham and Carnatic Mills Strike, the first major industrial unrest in South India

Political History of India Suren -
One of the major reasons for the success of the Dravidian movement is its co-option of the working class

Dalit RTI activist ‘accidentally’ shot dead by minor girl, family alleges his associate Kasim killed him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The slain Dalit activist Pankaj Lamba’s wife has alleged that Kasim and other associates have conspired to kill her husband and made it look like a case of accidental firing

Recently Popular

Satire

Rahul Gandhi in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as manager of Arsenal, fans sign Yogendra Yadav to help organise protest

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi is in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal Football Club after disastrous run of games.
Read more
News Reports

Galactic Federation of aliens stopped Donald Trump from disclosing their existence, claims former Israeli space security chief

OpIndia Staff -
Haim Eshed has served as the head of Israel's space security program for three decades and is a three-time recipient of the Israel Security Award.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP worker dies in bomb blast, here are some ‘liberals’ who find it funny

OpIndia Staff -
A bomb blast took life of a BJP karyakarta in West Bengal. However, some 'liberals' found the exact time when the blast went off quite funny.
Read more
Media

Sagarika Ghosh wants Hindus to be ok with forced conversion to Islam because she watched a Turkish show

K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent journalist' Sagarika Ghose provided a novel way of dealing with the menace of Grooming Jihad on Monday.
Read more
Media

Watch: Rohit Sardana offers hilarious analogy to explain what ‘Godi Media’ means

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, who is often accused of being 'Godi Media' was asked recently by one of his viewers what the term means.
Read more
Media

‘Maaro isko maaro’: Shocking details emerge of how Mumbai police tortured Republic TV AVP, was beaten with ‘chakki belt’

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV has alleged that Ghanshyam Singh, assistant vice president of Distribution, was brutally tortured by Mumbai Police
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Jharkhand: Lesbian cousin sisters marry each other in a temple, had fled from home to live together

OpIndia Staff -
As the women are consenting adults, the police had turned their families away when they complained.
Read more
News Reports

Congress keeps Nehru’s legacy alive, ‘gives away’ Ladakh to China and Pakistan while ‘standing with farmers’

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, while attacking PM Modi regarding the new farm laws, Assam Congress' official handle tweeted a distorted map of India.
Read more
News Reports

TMC’s Mahua Moitra says media persons are worth ‘two paisa’, then defends her statement with a meme

OpIndia Staff -
Mahua Moitra had reportedly got angry after seeing a journalist at a party meeting, and had said "who has called this two-paisa press here."
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Communal tension after grave was dug next to a Hindu temple to bury a dead body

OpIndia Staff -
As reported by Jagran, in a bid to spoil communal harmony, some people dug up a grave for one Sameer, son of Sakuri, next to a Hindu temple.
Read more
Political History of India

First meeting of Constituent Assembly: Speech by Dr Sachidananda Sinha proves that India never understood the mindset behind Muslim League

K Bhattacharjee -
9th December 2020 marks 74th anniversary of the first meeting of Constituent Assembly - it's time we analyse the shaky foundation
Read more
Politics

Opposition has created fear psychosis in the minds of farmers: Professor Ashok Gulati

OpIndia Staff -
Professor Gulati said that the agricultural reforms envisioned under the new farm laws were in the interest of the country.
Read more
Politics

AAP sits on dharna outside Kejriwal’s house, because he could not join farmers due to imaginary house arrest

OpIndia Staff -
After deeply investing in fiction of Kejriwal's house arrest, AAP leaders and supporters staged a sit-in dharna outside Delhi CM's residence
Read more
World

Indonesia: Highest Muslim body to provide Covid vaccine with halal certificate, expected to boost immunization process in the Muslim-majority country

OpIndia Staff -
The highest Muslim body in Indonesia is expected to issue a halal certificate for experimental Coronavirus vaccine.
Read more
Media

Watch: Rohit Sardana offers hilarious analogy to explain what ‘Godi Media’ means

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, who is often accused of being 'Godi Media' was asked recently by one of his viewers what the term means.
Read more
News Reports

Not just stubble burning, Punjab tops India in depleting ground reserves level: Read the research

OpIndia Staff -
The groundwater reserves in Punjab is declining at an alarming rate and experts believe that if the water shrinking continues at the current pace, Punjab will soon turn into a desert
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
494,755FollowersFollow
20,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com