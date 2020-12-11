Friday, December 11, 2020
Justin Trudeau hates our jawan and our kisan: Here is why our elites still love him

The powerful elites cheering on Trudeau know exactly what they are doing. With Modi seemingly invincible in elections, they are openly reaching out to foreign powers to remove our Prime Minister.

Abhishek Banerjee
One of the interesting features of the ongoing Punjab farmers protest is the proactive involvement of a foreign government. With no apparent provocation, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau waded into the matter, saying that he wants to stand up for the right to peaceful protest in India. Despite India’s strong objection, he even doubled down on this, repeating his comments.

More disturbingly, certain groups in India have welcomed his intervention. So what if a foreign government wants to speak up for people in India? Don’t we live in a globalized world?

The elites who make this argument are doing so for their vested interests. But there is a chance that ordinary people might fall for it. That’s why the elites are making it.

We have to get one thing clear. Justin Trudeau is an enemy of the Indian farmer. And incidentally, the Indian soldier.

For years now, Justin Trudeau has been banging doors at the WTO, trying to snatch every morsel from the Indian farmer. For instance, some of the protesters in Delhi have bought into the rumour that MSP is going away.

Who supports MSP for Indian farmers? Certainly not Canada. The Canadian government has been very vocal against India’s MSP regime. And more. Justin Trudeau has been complaining even about the Rs 6000 per year to Indian farmers under PM-Kisan.

Just imagine. Canada is one of the wealthiest nations in the world, with a per capita GDP of over $40,000. But Justin Trudeau can’t sleep because poor Indian farmers half a world away are making an extra Rs 500 a month. That’s not even $7. Simply on a humanitarian level, the cruelty of Canada’s demand is quite extraordinary.

Do the protesters at Delhi’s borders know that their Canadian “friend” is trying to squeeze them for Rs. 500 a month? Oh and Trudeau also wants the PM Fasal Bima Yojana to go away.

In other words, no MSP. No crop insurance. Not even the tiny bit of help of Rs. 500 a month that Indian farmers receive. Justin Trudeau wants it all to go away.

Did you know that the average Canadian farmer earns over Rs 7 lakh per month? But Justin Trudeau thinks an Indian farmer getting Rs 500 per month is too much. He is fighting to end it.

How do the protesters at Delhi’s border like their Canadian “friend” now?

There is more. Since the vast majority of the protesters are from Punjab, it is quite likely that many of them actually have brothers and sons who are serving in the Indian Army right now. Many of them might be Army veterans themselves. They should know about this.

This needs some explanation. The Chinese PLA was looking to train in cold areas. Like Canada. This would presumably help the Chinese in their machinations against Russia and even the United States. And certainly, against India in the cold deserts of Ladakh.

Understandably, the Canadian military did not want to help the Chinese PLA. That’s where Trudeau came in, pressurizing his *own* military to help train the Chinese. Luckily, the Canadian military prevailed over Justin Trudeau and the exercise was ultimately cancelled. The secret documents have now all tumbled into the public domain.

But think about what happened. Justin Trudeau was ready to betray his own country for the benefit of the Chinese PLA. He was ready to betray Canada’s hundred year old alliance with the United States. You think he cares about the rights of Indians to protest peacefully? If he did, he surely would not be trying to betray his own country for the benefit of the Chinese PLA, the worst human rights abusers in the world.

Do the protesters at Delhi’s borders know about this? Their own brothers and sons might be facing the same Chinese troops that Justin Trudeau was trying to train.

Honestly, we did not even need to get into this. These protests are a purely internal matter of India. And Canada has no right to comment about this. The matter ends there.

But because so many powerful Indian elites have welcomed Trudeau’s intervention, this becomes necessary. Everyone needs to know just how much Justin Trudeau hates the Indian farmer and the Indian soldier.

The powerful elites cheering on Trudeau know exactly what they are doing. With Modi seemingly invincible in elections, they are openly reaching out to foreign powers to remove our Prime Minister. This should tell you just how badly Modi’s rise has hurt certain vested interests. Even today, a major liberal outlet has published “expert” opinions on why India should not build its own dam in the North East to counter the Chinese plan for a dam on the Brahmaputra. For environmental reasons, of course. Go figure.

Abhishek Banerjee
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

